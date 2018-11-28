The top two teams in last year’s WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming meet squared off in the 2018-2019 season opener on Tuesday, the Badger South Conference Relays meet at Fort Atkinson.
This time, reigning state runner-up Madison Edgewood came out on top, winning six of the 10 events to finish with 114 points. Last year’s Division 2 champ, Monona Grove, won three events and had 90 points for second place in the seven team meet.
The Crusaders showed off their depth as 10 swimmers took part in at least one winning relay. The crew was led by senior Tommy Beyer, who anchored the winning 400 individual medley relay (4:13.76), 300 butterfly relay (2:53.61) and junior-senior 400 freestyle relay (3:41.72).
Monona Grove won the 100- and 800-meter freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay. Fort Atkinson won the 8x50 medley relay.
Boys hockey
Sun Prairie 9,
Madison Memorial 3
Benett Halbleib had a hat trick, getting two of his goals in a wild third period and adding an assist, to lift the host Cardinals (2-2-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight Conference) past the Spartans (1-2-0, 0-1-0).
Kaden Brunson and Travis Kernen each added two goals for Sun Prairie. Parker Lindauer scored twice for Memorial.
Madison West 11,
Madison La Follette/East 0
Eric Horien had a hat trick, including the final two goals of the night, and Drake Baldwin also had three goals to lead the Regents (2-0-1, 1-0-0 Big Eight) in a rush past the Lakers (0-2-0, 0-1-0). West also got a pair of goals from Alex Duchemin.
Verona 10, Janesville Craig/Parker 0
A fast-strike offense led the visiting Wildcats (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Eight) past the Bluebirds (0-1-0, 0-1-0).
Sauk Prairie 9,
Stoughton 1
The Eagles (2-2) opened the first period with seven goals to defeat the host Vikings (1-3) at Mandt Ice Arena. Freshman forward Nick Mast and junior forward Camden Desroches each had a hat trick.
Stoughton’s lone goal came from junior forward James Hanson on an assist from senior forward Nolan Stapelfeldt.
McFarland 6,
Beaver Dam 0
The Spartans (2-0-0) scored in every period to defeat the host Golden Beavers (0-1-0) at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Center. Junior forward Grant Newcomer had two goals and one assist and Max Binger added one goal and one assist. Senior goaltender Tucker Jarrett had 37 saves.
La Crosse Aquinas co-op 7, DeForest co-op 2
The Aquinas co-op (2-0-0) went on a four-goal tear in the third period to pull away from the Norskies (0-1-0) at the Ice Pond of Waunakee. Mitchell Thompson and Ben Rashid scored for the DeForest co-op. The Avalanche got a hat trick from Ryan Wink.
Mosinee 3, Baraboo/Portage 0
The Thunderbirds gave up three shorthanded goals and fell to 0-3 on the season with a non-conference loss at Mosinee (1-1-0). Joe Zemanovic scored the Baraboo/Portage goal on a third-period power play, with assists from Mike Wech and Luna Larson.
Girls hockey
Viroqua co-op 3, Stoughton co-op 2
Sylvi Shonka scored the tie-breaking goal with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining to lead the Blackhawks (1-1-0, 1-0-0 Badger Conference) past the Icebergs (1-3-0, 0-1-0). Stoughton got goals from Brynn Weaver and Paige Nelson.