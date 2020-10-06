 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Madison Edgewood golfers earn shot at third straight WIAA Division 2 state title
The Madison Edgewood girls golf team extended its two-decade run of WIAA tournament excellence on Tuesday.

For the 22nd time in the last 23 years, the Crusaders earned a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, pulling away to a decisive victory in the Arcadia sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.

The Crusaders posted a four-player total of 341 to finish 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Lakeside Lutheran, which celebrated the program’s first-ever team state berth.

Edgewood has won the last two state championships and has earned 15 titles since 2001, with three runner-up finishes during that time.

Senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth led Edgewood with a 6-over-par 77, finishing one stroke behind individual medalist Maya Heckmann of Lakeside. Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger took third, shooting 82.

Wisconsin Dells finished third as a team, shooting 376, but missed out on team and individual state berths. Fourth-place Lancaster sent freshman Brianna Kirsch and senior Morgan Cooley to state as individuals, after both shot 88.

The state tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Haven.

Prep football

The Lakeside Lutheran football team moved up one spot into a tie for ninth place among the state’s medium-sized schools in the latest Associated Press state rankings.

Lake Mills fell from No. 7 to No. 11 among medium schools after last week’s loss to Mineral Point. The Pointers held on to their No. 3 ranking among state small schools.

Also among small schools, Oshkosh Lourdes of the Trailways Conference was ranked fourth, Darlington of the SWAL was sixth, Lancaster was 11th and Cambridge was 17th.

The top-ranked schools were Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Edgar.

Girls volleyball

Madison Edgewood 3, Watertown 0

The second ranked Crusaders cruised to a 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 victory on the road. Natalie Ring led with seven kills and both Addison Schmutzer and Ally Barth added three blocks. Watertown got 10 kills from Kennedy Pugh and 16 assists from Payton Roets.

Waterloo 3, Kaukauna 1

The visiting Pirates took a 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Galloping Ghosts. Brooke Mosher led Waterloo with 16 kills and 18 assists. Senior Joslyn Wolff had a day filled with milestones as she earned her 1000th career kill and dig in the match. 

Baraboo 3, Portage 0

The visiting Thunderbirds cruised past the Warriors, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-23. Mckenzie Gruner finished with 17 kills and two blocks, and Jordan Buelow added 35 assists. 

Sauk Prairie 3, Lake Mills 0

The visiting Eagles took control early, defeating the L-Cats 25-14, 25-11, 26-24. Aida Shadewald finished the night with 20 kills, Alia Schlimgen totaled 25 digs and Olivia Breunig added 17 assists.  

Cross country

Lakeside Lutheran Invitational

Freshman Ava Vesperman won the 5,000-meter girls race in 20 minutes, 16 seconds, helping the Lake Mills cross country team win the six-team invitational. Third-place Watertown Luther Prep was led by freshman Jemimah Habben, fifth in 21:34. Watertown Luther Prep won a three-team boys competition, led by Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 18:15).

Baraboo triangular

Sauk Prairie won the boys meet with 30 points, finishing just one ahead of Watertown, and the host Thunderbirds scored 72. Eagles sophomore Jack Boerger won the boys race in 17:28. 

The Watertown girls also won by one point, scoring 36 points to Sauk Prairie’s 37 and Baraboo’s 53. Goslings senior Emma Gilbertsen won the meet in 21:18. 

Tomah Invitational

The Reedsburg boys finished fourth among five teams, led by 13th-place Caden Schneider (18:33). Onalaska won the meet.

Platteville triangular

The host Hillmen won the three-team boys meet with 27 points, followed by Darlington with 44 and River Valley with 49. Senior Seth Rhodes led River Valley, taking fourth in 18:43. Junior Madison Krey of River Valley took second in the girls race (21:22), but her Blackhawks finished third behind winner Darlington and Platteville.]

Boys soccer

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lakeside Lutheran 0

The Warriors fell behind by two goals just 13 minutes into play and managed only three shots on goal in the loss.

Sauk Prairie 4, Madison Edgewood 1

The host Eagles scored four straight goals after surrendering a goal in the first ten minutes to earn a 4-1 victory. Joe Baumgardt led the way for Sauk Prairie with a three goal performance. 

Portage 2, Reedsburg 1

The host Warriors scored in the 22nd and 77th minute to top their Badger North Conference rivals, the Beavers Reedsburg’s score came on an own-goal by Portage.

Baraboo 3, Watertown 2

In comeback fashion, the visiting Thunderbirds took a 3-2 victory. After being down two heading into halftime, Baraboo scored three unanswered goals in the second half capped off by a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes by Johan Lopez. 

Girls swimming

Watertown 113, Portage 49

The host Goslings won eight of 11 events to top the Warriors. Senior Katie Johnson won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam on the victorious 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relays. 

Sauk Prairie 134, River Valley/Richland Center 31

The host Eagles took every event to defeat the Blackhawks. Cora Dunnum won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle, and swam on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays. 

 

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday’s results

WIAA SECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top three individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to state.)

DIVISION 2

Arcadia sectional

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 341; Lakeside Lutheran 363; Wisconsin Dells 376; Lancaster 384; Arcadia/Independence 386; Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 389; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 393; Black River Falls 421.

Individual state qualifiers: Kirsch, Lan, 88; Cooley, Lan, 88; Tulip, AI, 89.

Top five individuals: 1, M. Heckmann, LL, 76; 2, Hegenbarth, ME, 77; 3, Jaeger, ME, 82; 4 (tie), Kirsch, Lan, 88; and Cooley, Lan, 88.

Madison Edgewood: Hegenbarth 77, Jaeger 82, Nakada 90, A. Thao 92. Lakeside Lutheran: M. Heckmann 76; Affeld 92, A. Heckmann 96, Lostetter 99. Wisconsin Dells: Gray 90, G. Walker 92, L. Walker 96, Ewig 96. At Drugan’s Castle Mound, Holmen, par 71.

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

SAUK PRAIRIE 4,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 1

Madison Edgewood*1*0*—*1

Sauk Prairie*1*3*—*4

First half: ME — Wenborne (Snell), 8:33; SP — J. Baumgardt (Homar), 32:49. Second half: SP — J. Baier (Drescher), 63:15; J. Baumgardt (Drescher), 66:02; Baumgardt (Drescher), 77:34.

Shots: ME 11; SP 1. Saves: ME (Merckx) 3; SP (L. Baumgardt) 3.

BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN 2

Baraboo*0*3*—*3

Watertown*2*0*—*2

First half: W — Narkis, 2:00; Blome, 19:00.

Second half: B — Bielicki (Uptagraw), 53:00; Lopez, 76:00; Lopez, 82:00.

Shots: B 10; W 7. Saves: B (Huffaker) 5; W (Ortega Jr. 2, Piasecki 5) 7.

PORTAGE 2, REEDSBURG 1

Reedsburg*1*0*—*1

Portage*1*1*—*2

First half: R — Own goal, 34:00; P — Limmex, 22:00.

Second half: P — M. Butson, 76:00.

Saves: R (Weix) 15; P (Lynch) 5. Shots: R 6; P 13. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, Portage.

KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 3,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

Kettle Moraine Lutheran*2*1*—*3

Lakeside Lutheran*0*0*—*0

First half: KML — Leffel, 10:00; Schroeder, 13:00. Second half: KML — DuFor, 86;00.

Shots: KML 8; LL 3. Saves: KML (Schrap) 3; P (Punzel) 5. At Veterans Memorial Stadium, Portage.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

WATERLOO 3, KAUKAUNA 1

Waterloo*25*25*22*25

Kaukauna*14*18*25*17

WATERLOO (leaders) — Kills: Mosher 16; Assists: Mosher 18; Aces: Duessler 6; Digs: Riege 22; Blocks: Wolff 2, Lira 2.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,

WATERTOWN 0

Madison Edgewood*25*26*25

Watertown*19*24*17

MADISON EDGEWOOD (leaders)Kills: Ring 7; Assists: Schmitt 10; Aces: Barth 2; Digs: Calado 13; Blocks: Schmutzer, Barth 3.

WATERTOWNKills: Pugh 10, Westenberg 9; Assists: Roets 16; Aces: Zinda 3; Digs: Hickey 8, Roets 8, Westenberg 8; Blocks: Gudenkauf 1.5.

BARABOO 3, PORTAGE 0

Baraboo*25*25*25*

Portage*13*12*23*

BARABOO (leaders)Kills: Gruner 17; Assists: Buelow 35; Aces: Scott 3; Digs: Scott 13; Blocks: Gruner 2.

PORTAGEKills: Garrigan 6; Assists: Kratz 12; Aces: Garrigan 2; Digs: Kratz 10; Blocks: Kreuziger 1.5.

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, LAKE MILLS 0

Sauk Prairie*25*25*26

Lake Mills*14*11*24

SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders)Kills: Shadewald 20; Assists: Breunig 17; Aces: Brickl 5; Digs: Schlimgen 25; Blocks: Paukner 1.

LAKE MILLSKills: Palmer 7; Assists: Lewellin 18; Aces: Palmer 1, Kitsembel 1; Digs: Kitsembel 14; Blocks: Palmer 2.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 29; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 45; Lake Mills 50; Lakeside Lutheran, Oshkosh Lourdes incomplete.

Top five individuals: Kane, OL, 17:18; Garcia, LL, 17:32; Weiland, LL, 17:47; Hutchinson, 18:15; Finkbeiner, WLP, 18:15.

Watertown Luther Prep: 4, Hutchinson 18:15; 5, Finkbeiner 18:15; 9, Holtz 19:13; 14, Sulzle 20:10; 15, Horn 20:28. Lake Mills: 10, Saylor 19:20; 11, Laws 19:28; 12, Hafenstein 20:03; 18, Clark 20:51; 22, Giombetti 21:32. Lakeside Lutheran: 2, Garcia 17:32; 3, Weiland 17:47; 17, Rabehl 20:36. At Lakeside Lutheran HS, 5,000 meters.

TOMAH INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Onalaska 28; La Crosse Aquinas 33; Tomah 88; Reedsburg 107; Sparta 118.

Top five individuals: Skemp, LCA, 16:25; Lee, On, 16:37; Taylor, LCA, 17:17; Ellis, LCA 17:35; Burnstad, On, 17:54. Reedsburg: 13, Schneider 18:33; 22, Bauer 19:57; 23, Bruer 19:57; 24, Curtin 10:34; 25, Churchill 20:37. At Hiawatha Golf Course, Tomah, 5,000 meters.

BARABOO TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Sauk Prairie 30; Watertown 31; Baraboo 72.

Sauk Prairie: 1, Boerger, 17:28; 4, Wolff, 18:19; 7, Beattie, 19:08; 8, Dregney, 19:12; 10, Richard, 19:23. Watertown: 2, Kitzhaber, 17:38; 3, Krueger, 17:50; 6, Williams, 19:01; 9, Heier, 19:19; 11, Gifford, 19:41. Baraboo: 5, Dunnett, 18:29; 15, Exo, 20:07; 17, Torres, 20:27; 19, Grunewald, 20:52; 20, Gumz, 21:51. At Baraboo HS, 5,000 meters.

PLATTEVILLE TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Platteville 27; Darlington 44; River Valley 49.

Top three individuals: 1, Reuter, D, 17:35; 2, Wells, P, 17:35; 3, Wright, P, 18:02.

River Valley: 4, Rhodes 18:43; 8, Ross 19:12; 11, Wastlick 20:02; 12, Schweitzer 20:11; 14, Johnson 20:16. At Platteville HS, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Lake Mills 32; Oshkosh Lourdes 41; Watertown Luther Prep 65; Lakeside Lutheran 88; Johnson Creek 140; Milwaukee St. Thomas More incomplete.

Top five individuals: Vesperman, LM, 20:16; Husman, OL, 20:42; Winslow, LM, 21:06; Moore, OL, 21:27; Habben, WLP, 21:34.

Lake Mills: 1, Vesperman 20:16; 3, Winslow 21:06; 6, Fair 21:51; 10, Pitta 22:06; 13, Hosey 22:46. Lakeside Lutheran: 8, P. Krahn 22:01; 15, M. Krahn 22:14; 22, Punzel 24:15; 23, Hissom 24:16; 24, Hemling 24:40. Watertown Luther Prep: 5, Habben 21:34; 11, Mensching 22:08; 16, Sulzle 22:24; 21, Neumann 24:00; 25, Bode 24:41. At Lakeside Lutheran HS, 5,000 meters.

PLATTEVILLE TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Darlington 25; Platteville 44; River Valley 59.

Top three individuals: 1, Reuter, D, 20:19; 2, Krey, RV, 21:22; 3, Rooney, P, 22:19..

River Valley: 2, Krey 21:22; 9, Cummings 23:35; 13, Wastlick 23:51; 16, Camacho 24:02; 19, Johnson 24:59. At Platteville HS, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

WATERTOWN 113, PORTAGE 49

200-yard medley relay: Watertown, 2:07.87 (Heier, Kaczmarek, Johnson, Mauel). 200 freestyle: Heier, W, 2:20.48. 200 individual medley: Weidner, P, 2:35.1. 50 freestyle: Johnson, W, 27.77. 100 butterfly: Johnson, W, 1:08.29. 100 freestyle: Weidner, P, 1:00.47. 500 freestyle: Kaczmarek, W, 6:28.39. 200 freestyle relay: Watertown, 1:59.23 (Johnson, Galecki, Van Zanten, Kaczmarek). 100 backstroke: Kohn, P, 1:15.72. 100 breaststroke: Otto, W, 1:30.28. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown, 4:21.87 (Mauel, Van Zanten, Prochaska, Heier). At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.

SAUK PRAIRIE 134,

RIVER VALLEY/RICHLAND CENTER 31

200-yard medley relay: Sauk Prairie, (Pape, Doerre, Orr, Dunnum) 2:04.14. 200 freestyle: Miller, SP, 2:08.76. 200 individual medley: Talmage, SP, 2:54.4. 50 freestyle: Dunnum, SP, 25.85. 100 butterfly: Acker, SP, 1:04.23. 100 freestyle: Dunnum, SP, 57.01. 500 freestyle: Talmage, SP, 5:45.63. 200 freestyle relay: Sauk Prairie (Sotero-Garcia, Miller, Coy, Hunter), 1:51.94. 100 backstroke: Acker, SP, 1:02.97. 100 breaststroke: Doerre, SP, 1:19.56. 400 freestyle relay: Sauk Prairie (Hunter, VandeHey, Doerre, Dunnum), 4:05.59 At Sauk Prairie.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

BARABOO 5, PORTAGE 2

Singles — McKinnon, P, def. Davies, 6-0, 6-1; Aroncena-Blanco, P, def. Cleary, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Carlson Edwards, B, def. Owens, 6-3, 3-6, 12-10; Huffaker, B, def. Hein, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles — Lewison/Koppe, B, def. Krueger/Bisch, 6-2, 6-2; Bildsten/Wiezcorek, B, def. Atkinson/Wood, 7-5, 6-4; Benson/Finnigan, B, def. A. Kallungi/H. Kallungi, 6-4, 6-4. At Portage.

