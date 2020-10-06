Prep sports: Madison Edgewood golfers earn shot at third straight WIAA Division 2 state title

The Madison Edgewood girls golf team extended its two-decade run of WIAA tournament excellence on Tuesday.
For the 22nd time in the last 23 years, the Crusaders earned a spot in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, pulling away to a decisive victory in the Arcadia sectional at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
The Crusaders posted a four-player total of 341 to finish 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Lakeside Lutheran, which celebrated the program’s first-ever team state berth.
Edgewood has won the last two state championships and has earned 15 titles since 2001, with three runner-up finishes during that time.
Senior Caitlyn Hegenbarth led Edgewood with a 6-over-par 77, finishing one stroke behind individual medalist Maya Heckmann of Lakeside. Edgewood senior Grace Jaeger took third, shooting 82.
Wisconsin Dells finished third as a team, shooting 376, but missed out on team and individual state berths. Fourth-place Lancaster sent freshman Brianna Kirsch and senior Morgan Cooley to state as individuals, after both shot 88.
The state tournament will take place Monday and Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Haven.
Prep football
The Lakeside Lutheran football team moved up one spot into a tie for ninth place among the state’s medium-sized schools in the latest Associated Press state rankings.
Lake Mills fell from No. 7 to No. 11 among medium schools after last week’s loss to Mineral Point. The Pointers held on to their No. 3 ranking among state small schools.
Also among small schools, Oshkosh Lourdes of the Trailways Conference was ranked fourth, Darlington of the SWAL was sixth, Lancaster was 11th and Cambridge was 17th.
The top-ranked schools were Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Edgar.
Girls volleyball
Madison Edgewood 3, Watertown 0
The second ranked Crusaders cruised to a 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 victory on the road. Natalie Ring led with seven kills and both Addison Schmutzer and Ally Barth added three blocks. Watertown got 10 kills from Kennedy Pugh and 16 assists from Payton Roets.
Waterloo 3, Kaukauna 1
The visiting Pirates took a 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 victory over the Galloping Ghosts. Brooke Mosher led Waterloo with 16 kills and 18 assists. Senior Joslyn Wolff had a day filled with milestones as she earned her 1000th career kill and dig in the match.
Baraboo 3, Portage 0
The visiting Thunderbirds cruised past the Warriors, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-23. Mckenzie Gruner finished with 17 kills and two blocks, and Jordan Buelow added 35 assists.
Sauk Prairie 3, Lake Mills 0
The visiting Eagles took control early, defeating the L-Cats 25-14, 25-11, 26-24. Aida Shadewald finished the night with 20 kills, Alia Schlimgen totaled 25 digs and Olivia Breunig added 17 assists.
Cross country
Lakeside Lutheran Invitational
Freshman Ava Vesperman won the 5,000-meter girls race in 20 minutes, 16 seconds, helping the Lake Mills cross country team win the six-team invitational. Third-place Watertown Luther Prep was led by freshman Jemimah Habben, fifth in 21:34. Watertown Luther Prep won a three-team boys competition, led by Elijah Hutchinson (fourth, 18:15).
Baraboo triangular
Sauk Prairie won the boys meet with 30 points, finishing just one ahead of Watertown, and the host Thunderbirds scored 72. Eagles sophomore Jack Boerger won the boys race in 17:28.
The Watertown girls also won by one point, scoring 36 points to Sauk Prairie’s 37 and Baraboo’s 53. Goslings senior Emma Gilbertsen won the meet in 21:18.
Tomah Invitational
The Reedsburg boys finished fourth among five teams, led by 13th-place Caden Schneider (18:33). Onalaska won the meet.
Platteville triangular
The host Hillmen won the three-team boys meet with 27 points, followed by Darlington with 44 and River Valley with 49. Senior Seth Rhodes led River Valley, taking fourth in 18:43. Junior Madison Krey of River Valley took second in the girls race (21:22), but her Blackhawks finished third behind winner Darlington and Platteville.]
Boys soccer
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Lakeside Lutheran 0
The Warriors fell behind by two goals just 13 minutes into play and managed only three shots on goal in the loss.
Sauk Prairie 4, Madison Edgewood 1
The host Eagles scored four straight goals after surrendering a goal in the first ten minutes to earn a 4-1 victory. Joe Baumgardt led the way for Sauk Prairie with a three goal performance.
Portage 2, Reedsburg 1
The host Warriors scored in the 22nd and 77th minute to top their Badger North Conference rivals, the Beavers Reedsburg’s score came on an own-goal by Portage.
Baraboo 3, Watertown 2
In comeback fashion, the visiting Thunderbirds took a 3-2 victory. After being down two heading into halftime, Baraboo scored three unanswered goals in the second half capped off by a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes by Johan Lopez.
Girls swimming
Watertown 113, Portage 49
The host Goslings won eight of 11 events to top the Warriors. Senior Katie Johnson won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, and swam on the victorious 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Sauk Prairie 134, River Valley/Richland Center 31
The host Eagles took every event to defeat the Blackhawks. Cora Dunnum won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 freestyle, and swam on the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
