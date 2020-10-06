Prep sports: Madison Edgewood golfers earn shot at third straight WIAA Division 2 state title

Prep football

The Lakeside Lutheran football team moved up one spot into a tie for ninth place among the state’s medium-sized schools in the latest Associated Press state rankings.

Lake Mills fell from No. 7 to No. 11 among medium schools after last week’s loss to Mineral Point. The Pointers held on to their No. 3 ranking among state small schools.

Also among small schools, Oshkosh Lourdes of the Trailways Conference was ranked fourth, Darlington of the SWAL was sixth, Lancaster was 11th and Cambridge was 17th.

The top-ranked schools were Muskego, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Edgar.

Girls volleyball

Madison Edgewood 3, Watertown 0

The second ranked Crusaders cruised to a 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 victory on the road. Natalie Ring led with seven kills and both Addison Schmutzer and Ally Barth added three blocks. Watertown got 10 kills from Kennedy Pugh and 16 assists from Payton Roets.

Waterloo 3, Kaukauna 1