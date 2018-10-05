After one year off, the Madison Edgewood girls tennis team is back in the WIAA Division 2 state team tournament.
The Crusaders won six of seven flight championships and scored a dominant 53 points to win the Altoona sectional on Thursday, sending four automatic qualifiers to next week’s state individual tournament and qualifying for the state team tournament on Oct. 20.
Both state tournaments will take place at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Edgewood had a string of eight consecutive state trips broken last year.
Edgewood sophomore Baluck Deang improved to 18-5 by winning the No. 1 singles title, and senior Julia Hess (19-5), sophomore Morgan Merckx (16-8) and junior Aliya Macdonald (18-7) won flight Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Senior Kinsey Kessel and junior Lizzie Drake (15-10) won at No. 1 doubles, and Crusaders junior Kelly Smith and sophomore Sarah Dunn (19-11) won at No. 2 doubles. Both automatically qualified for state, along with Deang and Hess.
Oshkosh North sectional
In Division 1, Beaver Dam earned two automatic state berths and finished fifth in the 16-team sectional, trailing champion Neenah.
Junior No. 1 singles player Morgan Nelson (29-6) qualified for Beaver Dam, falling to eventual champ Anna Beyer of Neenah in her semifinal match but beating Slinger’s Giulia Pasquinelli for third place.
At No. 1 doubles, Beaver Dam sophomore Hannah Budde and junior Abby Kiesow (26-7) took second, falling to Sheboygan North’s Sommer Schoenenberger and Ashwini Murthy in the final.
Boys soccer
Middleton 5, Sun Prairie 3
Ezra Joseph tallied a goal and an assist as Middleton (7-6-2, 4-2-1 Big Eight Conference) knocked off ninth-ranked Sun Prairie (11-3-1, 5-2-0). Middleton’s Ben Tuttle recorded three assists. Kyle Hagerman scored all three of Sun Prairie’s goals.
Madison East 3,
Madison La Follette 2
Josh Cervantes broke a tie with a short score after a corner kick in the closing minutes, lifting the Purgolders past the Lancers at Breese Stevens Field.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Eliot Popkewitz recorded a hat trick as the fourth-ranked Wildcats (11-1-2, 6-0-1 Big Eight) handled the Purple Knights (12-5-1, 3-4-0). Verona goalkeeper George Ohm only needed to make three saves to maintain a clean sheet.
Mount Horeb 2,
Sauk Prairie 1
Gabriel Guenther and Tommy Winkler scored as the visiting Vikings (5-9-0, 4-1-0 Badger North) edged the Eagles (10-5-0, 3-2-0). Simon Enerson scored Sauk Prairie’s lone goal.
Milton 1, DeForest 1
Conlan Gotzion scored in the 86th minute to even the score as the host Norskies (7-2-3) fought to a draw with the Red Hawks (7-5-3) in Badger Conference crossover play.
Fort Atkinson 3,
Portage/Poynette 2
The Blackhawks’ Julian Alvarado scored in the 79th minute to tie the game, and teammate Caleb Strayer scores less than a minute later as Fort Atkinson (4-10-2) rallied to beat Portage/Poynette (1-11-2) in a Badger crossover match.
Belleville/New Glarus 7, Lodi 0
Six players scored for Belleville/New Glarus (11-1-0, 8-0-0 Capitol Conference) as they cruised by the Blue Devils (7-6-1, 2-4-1). Lodi goalkeeper Kyle Mayberry recorded 15 saves.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Columbus 0
Lucas Martin scored two of the sixth-ranked Phoenix’s five second-half goals as Luther Prep (12-2-1, 6-1-0 Capitol Conference) overcame a slow first half to beat the Cardinals (5-12-3, 1-6-1).
Lakeside Lutheran 6,
Hustisford/Dodgeland 0
Josh Lindert scored three goals and William Bushie recorded 15 saves as the Warriors (7-6-0, 5-3-0 Capitol) overpowered Hustisford/Dodgeland (3-13-0, 1-6-0).
Madison Edgewood 5, Whitewater 0
Nick Bergmann recorded two goals and an assist as the Crusaders (7-5-2) beat the Whippets (5-7-3) in non-conference play.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Madison La Follette 0
Senior outside hitter Eagan Peters-Michaud led with 11 kills as the fourth-ranked Cardinals handled the Lancers 25-15, 25-12, 25-13. Setter Matt Ballweg notched 32 assists in the win.
Madison West 3,
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 1
Senior outside hitter Wes Jekel led the way with 15 kills as the Regents downed the Blackhawks in Big Eight conference play, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20. Regents setter James Alvin also recorded 49 assists and six aces.
Girls volleyball
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 0
Josie Halbleib had 24 assists, three aces and 2½ blocks as visiting Sun Prairie (7-0 Big Eight) earned a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the home Cardinals (4-2). Middleton’s Lily Welti finished with seven kills and nine digs.
Madison Memorial 3,
Janesville Parker 1
Abbey Maier recorded 15 kills and 12 assists as the host Spartans (4-1 Big Eight) won 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-12 against the Vikings (2-4). Parker’s Shea Riley finished with 22 assists.
Verona 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Jordan Armstrong finished with 16 assists to lead the visiting Wildcats (6-1 Big Eight) to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 victory over the Purple Knights (1-5). Beloit’s Meghan Drucker had 11 assists.
Janesville Craig 3, Madison West 0
Amanda Carlson notched 14 kills as the host Cougars (5-0 Big Eight) took a 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 victory over the Regents (0-8). Madison West’s Stephanie Ran finished with 11 digs.
Madison East 3, Madison La Follette 2
Lea Krasnigi finished with 28 kills, 18 digs and five aces as the host Purgolders (3-5) battled to a 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 15-11 victory over the Lancers (2-5). La Follette’s Ayona Johnson had 15 kills and 14 digs.
Watertown 3, Madison Edgewood 0
Izzy Schauer led the Goslings with 18 assists in a 25-9, 25-17, 25-16 victory over the Crusaders. Watertown’s Alayna Westerberg led all players with nine kills.
Milton 3, Stoughton 0
Chole Buescher had 12 kills to lead the host Red Hawks (5-1) to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 victory over the Vikings (2-3). Stoughton’s Hannah Wirag finished with 25 digs.
Waunakee 3, Baraboo 0
Summer Schwenn tallied 21 assists and two aces as the host Warriors (4-0 Badger North) earned a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the Thunderbirds (4-3). Baraboo’s Lia Kieck finished with seven digs, six kills and four blocks.
Reedsburg 3,
Beaver Dam 1
Reedsburg earned its first Badger North victory of the season, taking a 25-22, 25-13, 15-25, 25-23 victory over the host Golden Beavers. Tara Stauffacher led Beaver Dam with 15 kills, four blocks and 18 digs. Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman had 19 digs and four aces, and Rachel Schmitt had 37 assists.
DeForest 3, Portage 0
A balanced statistical sheet helped the visiting Norskies (4-0 Badger North) take a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 victory over the Warriors (0-5). Chloe Bernards led DeForest with 19 assists and Sophee Mink added 10 kills. Portage’s Anna Kratz had 10 digs.
Jefferson 3, McFarland 1
Cassidy Spies recorded 20 kills and a match-leading nine aces to lead the Eagles past the host Spartans 27-25, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25. Brooklyn Fritz also had 11 kills for Jefferson. McFarland’s Ashley East led all players with 25 kills.
Edgerton 3, Clinton 0
The Crimson Tide took a 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 victory over the visiting Cougars. Edgerton’s Carly Rebman finished with nine kills and 16 digs.
Cross country
Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational
The Middleton boys overcame the absence of No. 1 runner Caleb Easton to finish third among 21 teams with 144 points. Milwaukee Marquette won with 72 points.
Middleton was led by junior Roman Ystenes (18th, 17:09). Watertown got an eight-place finish from senior Matthew Engel (16:56). Verona took seventh behind the 11th-place finish of senior Jason Ford (16:59).
The Middleton girls finished sixth, led by Erin Gonter’s 14th-place time of 20:24. Sun Prairie took eighth, led by Autumn Dushack in fifth (19:44). Watertown’s Marissa Wackett was 15th (20:24).
Port Washington Invitational
The Beaver Dam boys finished eighth of 18 teams at Tendick Park in Saukville, as senior Cade Ferron placed second, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:38. Teammate Gavin Czarnecki (16:44) placed third. Slinger won with 59 points.
The Beaver Dam girls finished ninth of 16 teams, as sophomore Mariah Alvarez finished 40th in 21:27.