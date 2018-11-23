The Madison East boys basketball team took care of business in its season opener on Friday.
The Purgolders scored 42 second-half points to earn a 74-63 victory over Marinette in a first-round game at the Oshkosh North Tournament.
East's Anthony Washington scored 11 of his 22 points in the first half and went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the second half. Jevan Boyton added 21 points and Max Baumann nine for the Purgolders.
For the Marines (0-1), Jake Poetzl led all scorers with 27 points and made 10 of 11 free throws.
Oshkosh West 74, Madison West 59
Karter Thomas poured in 37 points, hitting five 3-point baskets and going 10-for-11 from the free throw line, to lead the Spartans (1-0) past the Regents (0-1) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Thomas scored 20 of his points in the first half as Oshkosh West opened a 37-24 lead. The Spartans also got 19 points from Caleb Fuller.
Madison West got 20 points from Cliff McCray, but no other Regents player scored in double figures.
Watertown 67, Wisconsin Rapids 56
Watertown guard Kory Stas led all players with 23 points as the Goslings (1-0) knocked off the Red Raiders (0-1) at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
Nathan Krommenakker led Rapids with 20 points.
Janesville Craig 82, Madison Edgewood 65
Cougars senior Jack Huml piled up 30 points as Janesville Craig (1-0) handily defeated the host Crusaders (0-1) in non-conference play. Edgewood's Michael Meriggioli led his team with 21 points.
Burlington 61, Milton 47
The Red Hawks (0-1) fell to the Demons (1-0) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series.
Junior Dylan Runkel scored 18 points and sophomore Ehan Safar added 15 for the Demons.
Part of the Red Hawks’ experience included staying to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks play the Phoenix Suns Friday night.
Girls basketball
Madison Memorial 74, White Bear Lake (Minn.) 69
Junior guard Emmoni Rankins scored a game-high 25 points as the Spartans (3-0) defeated the Bears at the Pat Paterson tournament at Hamline University in St Paul, Minnesota. Junior forward Leilani Kapinus had 22 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the free throw line.
Lodi 49, Eau Claire Regis 36
Alana Gilles led all players with 16 points as the Blue Devils (2-0) defeated the Ramblers (0-1) at the Tim Kislow Thanksgiving Classic in Antigo. Lodi's Lauren Milne added 12 points.
Boys hockey
Verona 8, Milwaukee Marquette 5
Junior forward Mack Keryluk produced four goals and added two assists for the Wildcats (2-0-0) as they defeated the host Hilltoppers in a semifinal of the Admirals Cup Tournament in Mequon. Junior goaltender Breyden Enloe recorded 30 saves.
Marquette (1-1-0) got two goals from Johnny Kass.
Verona will play Waukesha North co-op for the championship at 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at Panther Arena in Milwaukee. North (2-0) took a 4-1 victory over Middleton in a championship bracket semifinal.
Madison Edgewood 5, Mequon Homestead 2
Thomas Weis scored a pair of goals to lead the Crusaders (1-1-0) past the Highlanders (0-2-0) in a consolation semifinal of the Admirals Cup.
Edgewood also got a goal and two assists from Cody Menzel and 16 saves from goaltender Zach Walker. Both of Edgewood’s second-period goals came on power plays.
Stoughton 7, Greendale co-op 2
Junior defenseman Jack Sanford scored two goals and added an assist as the Vikings (1-1-0) defeated the Ice Force (0-2-0) in the Beloit Memorial Tournament.
Junior forward Jared Bauer added a goal and an assist, and senior goaltender Carter Hellenbrand recorded 32 saves. For the Ice Force, Bryce Dykstra and Ian Rybarik each scored. Jacob Huang had 34 saves.
Stoughton will face Beloit Memorial co-op in the championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Edwards Ice Arena.
Beloit Memorial co-op 3, Ames (Iowa) 0
Senior Kyle Hanaman scored two unassisted goals in the second period to help push the Purple Knights (1-1-0) past the Little Cyclones. Sophomore goaltender Aidan Wright added 38 saves for Beloit.
University School of Milwaukee 6,
Waunakee 1
The host Wildcats (2-0-0) got a pair of goals and one assist from junior Tyler Herzberg as they defeated the Warriors (0-1-0) in University School’s holiday tournament.
Senior forward Jacob Werlein scored the only goal for Waunakee, assisted by freshman defenseman McCarthy Reed and senior forward Mason Ihrke. Junior goaltender Hunter Beck recorded 42 saves.
Oregon 6, Whitefish Bay co-op 2
The Panthers (1-0-0) scored a victory over the Storm (1-1-0) in the Neurohr Memorial Tournament at Blue Line Ice Center in Sheboygan.
Madison Memorial 6, Eau Claire North 3
The Huskies (0-1-0) held a 3-1 lead with less than 9 minutes remaining, but the Spartans (1-0-0) answered by scoring five goals in a span of only 4 minutes and 20 seconds during the third period to win at Madison Ice Arena.
Tyler Nelson scored two of the late goals for the Spartans, and Derek Buckalew had three late assists. Parker Lindauer added a goal and two assists.
Madison West 4, Hayward 2
Senior forward Drake Baldwin scored a pair of unassisted goals, one short-handed, and added an assist as the Regents (1-0-0) scored two goals in the final period to defeat the visiting Hurricanes (0-1-0).
Sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican had 26 saves. Jack Bergum and Tyler Asp each contributed a goal for Hayward.
Girls hockey
Baraboo co-op 10, Medford 3
The Badger Lightning (1-1-0) scored at least two goals in each period en route to their victory over the visiting Raiders (0-2-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Wisconsin Dells.
Junior forward Allison Knull notched a hat trick and added two assists. Junior defenseman Ellie Goethel had two goals and two assists, and junior forward Kaylee Engal added a goal.
Medford got 43 saves from junior goalie Alex Nicks.
Green Bay East co-op 6,
Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The Bay Area Ice Bears (1-1-0) shut down the Rock County Fury (1-1-0) in the first round of the Hartland Arrowhead Tournament.