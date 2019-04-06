Behind senior Mackenzie Heyroth, the Lodi girls track and field team finished fifth in the Wisconsin Track and Field Association’s unofficial State Indoor Meet on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
Heyroth and fellow seniors Hannah Busser, Rhianna Walzer and Isabelle Clary won the 1,600-meter relay in 4 minutes, 7.74 seconds. Heyroth also took third in the 55 hurdles (8.59 seconds) and ninth in the long jump (17-1¾). Walzer had a fifth-place finish in the 400 (1:01.28).
Madison La Follette senior Kiara Lee won the triple jump (38-3½) and was fifth in the long jump (17-11½).
Also, Johnson Creek junior Hannah Constable was second in the 800 (2:21.55)l Fort Atkinson junior Maddie Hansen took third in the high jump (5-2)l Sun Prairie sophomore Skye Lindsey was third in the 400 (1:01.19); and Madison Memorial junior Reete Thorns was third in the shot put (40-2 ½),
Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels won the meet. Sun Prairie took seventh and La Follette eighth.
Clinton Relays
The Jefferson boys and girls swept the team titles in the 11-team meet at Clinton High School. The Eagles boys were led by Taylor Phillips, who took first in the 110 (17.38) and 300 hurdles (43.91). Jefferson also won the 800 medley and 1,600 relays.
The Eagles girls won six events, including the 800 medley relay, 1,600 relay and distance medley relay. Also, Josie Peterson won the long jump (15-4¾); Olivia Ganser won the triple jump (33-3¾); and Kayla Kloss won discus (109-7).
Softball
Madison West 5, Madison East 4
Kristin Bryan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Lizzy Andrzejewski added two more RBIs as the Regents held off East iu Big Eight Conference play. Ari Balas pitched a five-hit complete game, striking out nine. Molly Najdowski led East's offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, and Isabella Gunter threw a complete-game four-hitter.
Deerfield 3, Lodi 2
Ashlee Ballmoos drove in two runs and Aspen Kohl knocked in one during the first inning to put the Demons ahead for keeps against the Blue Devils.
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Brookfield Academy 1
The host Phoenix scored all 19 of their runs in the bottom of the first inning of a game called after 2 1/2 innings. Sarah Thede had two hits and Ana Goelzer doubled for the winners.
Orfordville Parkview Invitational
Belleville scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for an 8-6 victory over Evansville. Ella Campbell and Jenna Shrader each hit a double and single for Belleville.
Belleville scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 10-8 victory over Juda/Albany. For the winners, Ella Campbell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Bailey Legler hit a home run and drove in three runs and Kori Rogers went 4-for-4.
Boys tennis
Coaches Classic
In the final day of the dual-match tournament at Brookfield Central, Madison West beat Mequon Homestead, 5-2; Middleton blanked Menomonee Falls, 7-0; Monona Grove downed Sussex Hamilton, 6-1; and Sun Prairie fell to Hartland Arrowhead, 4-3.
Brown Deer Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep beat Brown Deer and lost to Milwaukee Pius and Grafton to close the two-day tournament. Also, Brown Deer took a 4-3 win over Jefferson.
Girls soccer
Middleton 5, Hudson 1
In the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational, senior Danielle Martin scored nine minutes in and junior midfielder Tyler Wilson had two second-half goals to help the Cardinals beat the Raiders.
Verona 2, Oshkosh West 1
Olivia Rawson helped scored a goal and an assist to lead Verona past West. Anna Burse scored Verona’s second goal, and goalkeeper Elsa Queoff made 14 saves.
Oconomowoc 1, Madison Memorial 0
Claire Jensen scored the only goal six minutes into the game to lead the visiting Raccoons past the Spartans.Hailey Collins made nine saves for Memorial.
Baseball
Jefferson 3, Evansville 0
The visiting Eagles (4-1) managed only four singles, but scored twice in the top of the seventh to lock up a Rock Valley Conference victory over the Blue Devils. Jared Vogel earned the complete-game pitching victory, allowing six hits and striking out seven.
Will Peterson took the pitching loss for Evansville despite allowing one hit and one run in six innings. He also hit a double.
Edgerton 15-2, McFarland 0-9
In the first game of a Rock Valley Conference doubleheader, the Crimson Tide’s Skyler Gullickson pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings and the host Spartans committed six errors. Brian singled, tripled and drove in four runs.
In the second game, Edgerton (2-2) committed five errors and Cam Schaaf and Gabe Roderick combined to pitch a five-hitter for McFarland (3-2). Robert Allport had a triple and two RBIs.
Sun Prairie 4-3, Kimberly 2-4
In the first game of a non-conference doubleheader, Spencer Bartel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to help Sun Prairie take a 4-0 lead after four innings and hold on. Jacob Powley added a single and double for the Cardinals.
In the second game, the Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-3 tie, but Kimberly pitcher Jake Huntington singled home Connor Chitko in the top of the ninth to give Kimberly the win. Josh Caron and Spencer Bartel had three hits each for Sun Prairie.
Janesville Parker 3, River Valley 0
Jared Emerson pitched seven strikes in six innings and gave up three hits and one walk as the Vikings (3-4) took beat the Blackhawks (0-3).
Madison Edgewood 20-6, Mount Horeb 10-22
In the first game of a doubleheader, the Crusaders had six-run outbursts in the third and sixth innings and took advantage of 12 Vikings errors. Tom Hartlieb went 4-for-5 with a double and Andrew Newton had three hits and six RBIs for the Crusaders.
In the second game, the Vikings scored 11 runs in the second inning. Stuart Woller went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs and Chase Markin went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and four RBIs for the winners.
Portage 10-7, Monroe 2-1
In the first game of a doubleheader, Conner Allsage struck out four in five innings and gave up only one hit to help the Warriors (3-2) beat the Cheesemakers (1-5). In the second game, junior Colton Brandsma went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Milton 4-11, Sauk Prairie 2-3
In the first game of a doubleheader, the Redhawks scored two runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Eagles, as pitchers Jack Campion and Evan Jackson combined hold Sauk to four hits.
In the second game, Jordan Stivarius went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Campion went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Fletcher Terrill went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Milton.
Beaver Dam 5-2, Watertown 3-12
In the first game of a doubleheader, Adam Chase went 3-for-3 with a double to help the host Golden Beavers hold off the Goslings. Brett Faltersack hit two doubles for Watertown.
In the second game, the Goslings scored 12 runs off of six hits to beat the host Golden Beavers. Bryce Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs for the winners.
Monona Grove 23, Baraboo 14
The visiting Silver Eagles (3-1) overcame an 11-6 deficit in the second inning to win the high-scoring game. Brady Killlerlain led Monona Grove with three hits and five RBIs.
Waunakee 16, Oregon 8
Ryne Fueger and Nate Stevens each had a double and a home run to lead the host Warriors (4-0) to victory over the Panthers (2-3). Nick Smith also had a home run for Waunakee. Oregon's Kevin Alvord homered.
Belleville 9-6, Orfordville Parkview 1-16
In the first game of a doubleheader, the host Wildcats scored in each of the first five innings to pull away from the Vikings. Trevor Syse led the Belleville offense with three singles. In the second game, Parkview scored eight runs in the third inning. Austin Fahey had three hits for Belleville.
Wisconsin Dells 8, Cambridge 6
The Chiefs scored five runs in the third and then held off the host Blue Jays. Ben Koenig, Will Michalsky, and Brennen Tofson combined to pitch a six-hitter game. Dylan Nevar homered for the Dells. Jordan Marty went 3-for-4 with a double for Cambridge.
Pardeeville 4, Poynette 2
Dustin Brodie doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs past the Pumas in non-conference play. Mason Kilen had two hits and Noah Stark doubled to lead Poynette.
Johnson Creek 9, Gibraltar 2
Bow Hartwig went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Bluejays (5-1). Pitcher Brandon Walling threw a complete game for Johnson Creek, striking out nine.
DeForest Triangular
Senior Isaiah Baierl went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs as Marshfield (2-3) took a 7-1 victory over host DeForest, who got an RBI from senior Carson Patzner.
Marshfield got a six-hit complete game from pitcher Will Voss, who added three RBIs, to take an 11-2 victory over Fort Atkinson. Dayne Sebranek went 2-for-3 for the Blackhawks.
In the final game, the Norskies (2-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Fort Atkinson, 12-11. Cal Olson had four of DeForest’s 14 hits, and drove in three runs.