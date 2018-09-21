Lily Welti, an honorable mention All-State player last year, led the Middleton girls volleyball team to a five-set victory over visiting Madison Memorial in a Big Eight Conference match Thursday night.
Welti recorded 19 kills to lead the Cardinals past the Spartans 18-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21, 15-4.
Memorial’s Abbey Maier had a match-high 20 kills.
Madison East 3,
Beloit Memorial 2
Lea Krasnigi had 11 kills for the Purgolders as they beat the Purple Knightson the road 18-25, 25-7, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13. Rebekkah DeKok recorded 10 kills and five aces to lead Beloit.
Sun Prairie 3, Janesville Craig 0
Karlie McNabb led the way with 10 kills as the ninth-ranked Cardinals took down the Cougars 25-15, 25-22, 25-19. Setter Mia Lubahn recorded 23 assists for Sun Prairie.
Verona 3, Madison West 0
Amelia Hust’s 20 digs led the Wildcats to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 road victory over the Regents.
DeForest 3, Mount Horeb 0
Emily BonoAnno recorded 18 digs as the Norskies earned a 25-19, 25-21, 27-25 victory over the visiting Vikings in Badger North Conference play. Lena La Fleur led Mount Horeb with 25 assists.
Waunakee 3, Beaver Dam 0
Kaleigh Roepke had 13 kills and Sarah Malone had 12 digs to lead the Warriors to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 home victory over the Golden Beavers.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Stoughton 1
Anna Mueller delivered 20 kills to lead all players as the Crusaders beat the Vikings 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 in Badger South Conference play.
McFarland 3, Evansville 0
Lizzy Fortune had a game-high 24 assists and Ashley East finished with 17 kills to lead the host Spartans to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-7 win over the Blue Devils in Rock Valley Conference play. Hailey Elwood had nine digs for Evansville.
Girls tennis
Rock Valley Conference
East Troy won all three doubles brackets to take home the Rock Valley Conference team title. Mackenzie Lindow and Erin Rice won the No. 1 doubles championship 6-2, 6-1 and Belle Verbeten and Allison Slusar earned the No. 2 doubles victory 7-5, 6-3.
Jefferson senior Morgan Graf beat Whitewater senior Sydney Treder 6-3, 6-2 to win the No. 1 singles bracket and lead Jefferson to a runner-up finish. Whitewater placed third and McFarland fourth.
Madison Memorial 7,
Janesville Craig 0
Grace Olson earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 singles match to lead the visiting Spartans (8-0 Big Eight) to a sweep of the Cougars (2-4). No. 2 singles Julia Zhou won 6-1, 6-0.
Middleton 7,
Madison La Follette 0
The Cardinals (5-1 Big Eight) only lost two service games as they beat the Lancers (1-6). Middleton’s No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Clark and Karsen Dettman was one of five Cardinals players or pairs to win 6-0, 6-0.
Boys soccer
Madison East 2,
Beloit Memorial 0
Second-half goals from Josh Cervantes and Samuka Toure carried the Purgolders (6-1-2, 2-1-1 Big Eight) to a road victory over the Purple Knights (10-2-1, 2-2-0).
Madison Memorial 1,
Middleton 1
Ben Tutewohl scored for the Cardinals (3-5-2, 1-2-1 Big Eight) to tie the visiting Spartans (7-1-2, 1-0-2). Eric Jordan had the goal for seventh-ranked Madison Memorial.
Madison La Follette 4,
Janesville Parker 1
Eric Antimo had two goals to lead the host Lancers (2-4-1, 1-2-0 Big Eight) past the Vikings (5-6-0, 1-3-0). Janesville Parker goalkeeper Jake Naber finished with eight saves.
Fort Atkinson 3, Monroe 2
Caleb Strayer found the back of the net twice in the first half as the Blackhawks (3-6-1, 1-2-0) held off the Cheesemakers (1-7-1, 0-3-0) for their first Badger South victory of the season.
Waunakee 2, Monona Grove 1
Nathan Mais and Nathan Miller each scored in the first half to lift the Warriors (5-2-3) past the visiting Silver Eagles (4-4-0) in a Badger Conference divisional crossover.
Belleville/New Glarus 1,
Watertown Luther Prep 0
Jaden Kreklow headed in a corner kick from Connor DeLorme with 2 minutes left to give the Sugar River Raiders (8-0-0, 5-0-0 Capitol Conference), ranked sixth in Division 3, a victory over the Phoenix (9-2-1, 4-1-0), ranked No. 5 in Division 4.
McFarland 5, DeForest 3
Jack McGinn scored goals in the 82nd and 84th minutes to lift the host Spartans over the Norskies in non-conference play. Josh Hatch finished with two goals and Jacob Chambers had two assists for DeForest.
Oregon 4, Brookfield Central 0
Senior Collin Bjerke scored twice and had an assist to help lead the seventh-ranked Panthers (9-2) past the Lancers (5-4) in non-conference play.
Boys volleyball
Madison La Follette 3,
Madison Edgewood 2
Luke Thompson finished with 24 digs as the host Crusaders (0-4 Big Eight) fell 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 to the Lancers (1-2).
Madison Memorial 3, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 2
Drew Collins recorded 32 assists and Colin Kennedy added 15 kills and six blocks to propel the Spartans past the Blackhawks, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.