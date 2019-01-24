It took scoring from only four players on Thursday night for the Baraboo girls basketball team to pull off what might be the biggest upset of the Badger North Conference season.
The Thunderbirds recorded their highest point total of the season to beat visiting Waunakee 55-51.
Baraboo (3-13 overall, 2-7 Badger North) finished the game with a 12-4 run to wipe out a 47-43 deficit against the Warriors (10-7, 6-3). Baraboo’s final five points came from the free throw line.
Lia Kieck scored 19 points to lead the Thunderbirds, Lexi Johnson scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, Haley Hannagan provided 14 and Abby Moon had four.
Waunakee got 15 points from sophomore Elena Maier and 13 from senior Maddie Farnsworth.
McFarland 82, Evansville 43
The Spartans (10-6, 10-2 Rock Valley) hit 12 3-pointers to roll past the visiting Blue Devils (8-8, 7-5) and maintain their league lead. McFarland’s Annalise DeMuth scored 19 points and had four 3s, Morgan Butler had 17 points and Katie Hildebrant got 15. Evansville got 18 points from junior Paige Banks.
Jefferson 41,
Walworth Big Foot 33 (OT)
After trailing by four points at the half, the host Eagles (7-8, 5-7 Rock Valley) tied it up in the second and held the Chiefs (8-7, 7-5) scoreless in overtime to win. Junior Olivia Ganser scored 19 points for the Eagles. Big Foot got 15 points from Reagan Courier.
Whitewater 51, Edgerton 49
The visiting Whippets (10-6, 8-4 Rock Valley) fended off the Crimson Tide (1-15, 0-13), hitting a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to seal the victory. Junior guard Kacie Carollo led Whitewater with 18 points. Morgan Demrow had 14 for Edgerton.
Janesville Craig 63,
Oconomowoc 55
The host Cougars (9-7) opened a 30-20 halftime lead and held on to beat the Raccoons (4-12). Claudia Fieiras scored 17 points and Sarah Gregg had 14 to lead four Craig double-digit scorers. Caitlin McArthey scored 29 for Oconomowoc.
Gymnastics
Madison Memorial 130.175,
Madison West 125.5
Freshman Jaya Carlson placed first in the all-around (32.85) to lead the host Spartans to a Big Eight victory over the Regents. Junior Tea Hellen took the top spot on the balance beam (8.675) and vault (8.75). Senior Alex DeAngeles was first in uneven bars (7.8) for West.
Janesville Craig 131.725,
Middleton 129.75
Olivia Rebout took first in all-around (34.5) as the Cougars defeated the visiting Cardinals. Rebout placed first in uneven bars (8.9) and balance beam (8.75). Jordan Baggot finished second in the all-around (33.775) for Middleton and won the vault (8.8) and floor exercise (8.875).
Wrestling
Sauk Prairie 51, DeForest 21
Dawson Enge, Luis Elizondo, Wilson Uselman, Jo Smet, Sawyer Ladd and Marcus Hankins had pins to lead the host Eagles (5-1 Badger North duals) past the Norskies (1-5). Chase Shortreed and Alonzo Blevins scored pins for Sauk Prairie.
Boys hockey
Monona Grove 4,
Stoughton 3
In a busy third period, it was Sebastian Bingham’s second goal, coming on a power play, that sealed the victory for the host Silver Eagles (7-10-0, 5-4-0 Badger South) over the Vikings (6-12-0, 4-4-0). Bingham added two assists. For Stoughton, junior Brody Hlavacek scored two goals and senior Carter Hellenbrand recorded 43 saves.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 3, Viroqua 1
Claire Wischoff scored two goals, both assisted by Haley Meskin, as the Metro Lynx (6-10-2, 4-3-1 Badger) defeated the Blackhawks (7-8-0, 4-4-0). Middleton’s Gwen Parker made 31 stops on 32 shots.