Prep sports: Lake Mills' Charlie Bender breaks the 1,000-point barrier in win over Columbus

Marshall 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Only Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel scored more than two points for the Cardinals (10-1), ranked second in Division 4, as they took an eight-point halftime lead and held off the Warriors (5-4). Lutz scored 22 points and Nickel 19. Lakeside had no player score more than five points.

Lake Mills 56,

Greendale Martin Luther 40

The L-Cats (11-1), tied for the No. 1 ranking in Division 3, easily got by the Spartans (10-3) behind double-digit performances from Taylor Roughen, Julianna Wagner and Ava Wollin. No Martin Luther player scored more than eight points, and Lake Mills committed just six fouls.

Lodi 61, River Valley 25

Lauryn Milne led the Blue Devils (2-4) to their second win of the season, scoring 15 points and making three 3-pointers against the visiting Blackhawks (1-8). Emily Esser led River Valley with six points.

Wisconsin Heights 44, Cambridge 40