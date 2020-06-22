Prep sports: La Follette names Tim Rockhold as interim athletic director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tim Rockhold has been named interim athletic director at Madison La Follette High School and will begin his new duties on June 29.

He replaces Mark Krall, who served in the athletic director’s role on an interim basis for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a news release sent Monday morning by La Follette assistant principal Cullen Haskins, Rockhold “has served as a coach, school administrator and athletic director over the course of 25 years in education and looks to bring this experience to bear on a successful partnership at La Follette.

“(Rockhold) is already setting up ways to communicate his vision and processes to La Follette student-athletes, the student body, coaches, staff and the greater comm

The news release also included some comments from Rockhold:

“As we enter the 2020 school year, the challenges we face will provide the opportunity to show our students what adapting to adversity with success is really about.

“The door to my office is open, but more importantly, so is my mind. I believe that through teamwork and effort, the future has no limits. I will be listening and learning every day, because it’s a core belief that a community is stronger than one individual.”

Rockhold will be joined in Madison by his wife, Jennifer, their 18-year-old daughter, Kelly, and their 13-year-old son, Cash.

