Taking first places in five events, the Madison La Follette boys track and field team ran to victory in the five-team City Indoor meet on Friday at the University of Wisconsin Shell.
La Follette scored 112 points and runner-up Madison Memorial had 70.
Lancers senior Ladell Cannon won the 55-meter hurdles (8.39 seconds) and ran on the winning 800 relay (1:38.24). Also victorious were senior Moussa Ndiaye in the high jump (5-8), senior Nick Hellrood in the 800 (2:05.36) and the 400 relay (53.44 seconds)
Memorial sophomore Cameren Ketarkus won the 55 dash (:6.67) and 200 dash (:23.51), and senior Peter Sorge won the pole vault (12-6). For West, Erik Nuenninghoff won the 1,600 (4:38.77) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (3:43.53), and senior Patrick Horvath won the shot put (54-3). East junior Jalonzo Jackson won the long jump (20-11½).
The Memorial girls won eight events, sweeping all three relays, and scored 141 points for an easy team victory. West took second with 45 points and La Follette third with 44.
Memorial winners were junior Micah Wade in the 55 dash (:07.53), sophomore Charlotte Sweet in the pole vault (9-0), junior Grace Korger in the high jump (5-0) and junior Reette Thorns in the shot put (38-8¼). Memorial won the 400 relay in :46.78, 800 relay in 1:55.20 and 1,600 relay in 4:22.80.
West got wins from junior Kristina Rohrer in the 800 (2:29.88), senior Andi Bowman in the 1,600 (5:33.33), freshman Cecily Greblo in the 3,200 (12:14.96) and senior Emma Peterson in the 55 hurdles (:10.27).
La Follette senior Kiara Lee won the long jump (17-11¾) and Edgewood junior Maeve O’Driscoll won the 400 (1:02.91).
Softball
Whitewater 13, Jefferson 7
Pitcher Sara Johnson hit a triple, double and two singles and drove in five runs to lead the Whippets past the visiting Eagles in Rock Valley Conference play. Bryce Hibbs homered for the Whippets. Jefferson got two hits each from Eden Dempsen and Callie Schnitger.
Lake Mills 20-21, Dodgeland 0-3
The L-Cats swept a non-conference doubleheader from the Trojans, scoring 20 runs in two innings in the first game and enjoying three six-run innings in the secondgame.
In the first game, Ellie Everson went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs and Taylor Roughen gave up no hits and no walks in three innings, marred only by a defensive error.
In the second game, McKenna Grossman went 4-for-4 with three doubles and drove in three runs, Tija Eglite added two doubles and Tessa Kottwitz tripled for Lake Mills. Roughen allowed three hits and no walks, striking out six.