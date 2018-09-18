The Middleton girls golf team geared up for Thursday’s Big Eight Conference tournament by taking the team title in Monday’s Triton Invitational at Thornberry Creek in Oneida.
Middleton shot a four-player score of 340, led by Kate Meier’s 2-over-par 74, to finish two strokes ahead of Bay Port in the 22-team tournament.
Middleton also got an 87 from Glenna Sanderson, 89 from Makenzie Hodson, 90 from Danielle Callahan and 92 from Ellie Frisch.
Bay Port’s Jo Baranczyk earned medalist honors with a 73.
Verona totaled 382, led by Nicole Thomas’ 93 and Andrea Schleeper’s 95.
The Big Eight tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Evansville Country Club.
Rock Valley mini-meet
Edgerton’s Mali Kruckenberg shot a 7-over-par 43 to top Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann by one stroke in the season’s final Rock Valley Conference mini-meet, hosted by McFarland at Yahara Hills.
Edgerton totaled 194 to edge Jefferson by one stroke. Still, Jefferson finished ahead of Edgerton in the final mini-meet standings heading into today’s conference meet at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
Boys soccer
McFarland 5, Jefferson 0
The Spartans, ranked third in Division 3 by the state coaches, scored four goals before the 20-minute mark and shut out the host Eagles in Rock Valley play. Ethan Nichols scored two goals and Ian Loss finished with a goal and two assists.
Cambridge/Deerfield 1, Edgerton 0
Ethan Dunsirn scored the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute to lead the visiting United over the Crimson Tide. Edgerton goalkeeper Ryan Tronnes finished with six saves.
Boys volleyball
Madison West 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
James Alvin finished with 10 assists, five aces and one block to lead the host Regents (1-2 Big Eight) past the Crusaders (0-2) with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-9victory. Wes Jekel had four kills and seven digs for West. Chase Korb led Edgewood with four kills.
Girls tennis
Madison West 7,
Madison La Follette 0
Abby Bremel won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 and the Regents (2-2 Big Eight Conference) only lost three of 17 sets to sweep the host Lancers (1-6). Maddi Bremel, a state qualifier in singles last year, won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
Sun Prairie 6,
Beloit Memorial 1
The Cardinals (5-2 Big Eight) lost only one doubles set and defeated the visiting Purple Knights (0-4). Kaia Feldman and Lauren Hope Bruemmer earned the No. 1 doubles victory 6-0, 6-0.
Madison Memorial 3, Middleton 3
The Spartans and Cardinals could not finish their match, due to darkness, and will finish the final pairing today.
Stoughton 5,
Fort Atkinson 2
Karlie Halverson and Lydia Brekken earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 doubles match as the host Vikings (2-3 Badger South) defeated the Blackhawks (1-4). Fort Atkinson’s Jackie Jensen battled to a three set win in the No. 3 singles match.
Milton 4, Monroe 3
The Red Hawks (2-1 Badger South) swept the singles matches to edge the host Cheesemakers (0-7). Larissa O’Rourke won 6-3, 6-0 and Grace Van Den Huevel won 6-3, 6-1 to lead Milton. Waunakee’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud won their fourth consecutive conference match at No. 1 doubles.
Waunakee 4,
Beaver Dam 3
Jena Opsahl and Danielle Rogers won singles matches to help the visiting Warriors (3-1 Badger North) edge the Golden Beavers (2-1). Hannah Budde and Abby Kiesow won the No. 1 doubles match for the Warriors.
Baraboo 5, Reedsburg 2
Rachel Walter won the No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-1 to lead the host Thunderbirds (1-3 Badger North) past the Beavers (1-3). Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2 while Anna Buss and Molly McBride earned the No. 1 double victory 6-3, 6-2.
Sauk Prairie 7, Portage 0
Quinlyn and Katie Mack both won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the visiting Eagles (4-1 Badger North) sweep the Warriors (1-3).
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Columbus 1
Alethia Schmidt defeated Taryn Lang 6-3, 6-1 to win the No. 1 singles match and lead the visiting Phoenix past the Cardinals in Capitol Conference play. Luther Prep’s Josephine Bieberitz and Charis Glende won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.