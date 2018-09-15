Try 1 month for 99¢

Sophomore Kate Kopotic led the way for the Sun Prairie girls cross country team on Saturday, as the Cardinals dominated the Division 1 Large grouping in the Smiley Invitational at Wausau’s American Legion Golf Course.

Kopotic finished second in 19:11 and led a crew of Sun Prairie runners that placed three among the top five. Waunakee’s Reagan Hoopes finished third overall (19:17), leading the Warriors to a third-place finish.

Sun Prairie’s Ash Francis won the boys race in 16:18, helping the Cardinals finish second behind champion Stevens Point in the Division 1 Large group. Madison Memorial took third, led by Imaad Said in 13th (17:21).

DeForest was third in the Division 1 Small group, trailing champion Marshfield. Jacob Burgener finished eighth individually in 17:30. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood finished third behind winner Shorewood, as the Crusaders’ Tommy Beyer was seventh individually (17:02)

Marquette Invitational

Madison West captured the championship of the six-team meet at Tendick Park in Saukville, with Madison East second. Senior Max Loetscher of East was the individual winner in 16:46, followed by West junior Ryan Reed in 16:46. West’s four other scoring runners finished in the top nine.

West freshman Genevieve Nashold won the girls race in 18:48., coming in 57 seconds ahead of senior teammate Andi Bowman, the runner-up. Waukesha West won team honors with 29 points, five ahead of Madison West.

Waukesha Festival

Led by individual runner-up Chris Wolfe (16:47), Madison La Follette scored 26 points to win the 15-team event at Minooka Park. Jefferson won the girls title, led by winner Mariah Linse (19:35) and third-place Makenzie Hottinger (20:19).

Viking Invitational

Senior Andrew Pahnke won the boys race (16:36) and Eli Kemna was second (17:04) to lead the McFarland boys to the championship of the five-team meet at Norsk Golf Bowl. In the girls race, host Mount Horeb scored 63 points to edge McFarland by four points atop the seven-team field.

Girls volleyball

Mizuno-Charger Rally

Sixth-ranked Waunakee fell to the state’s top-ranked team, Hartland Arrowhead, in the championship match of the two-day tournament. The Warriors earned their spot in the final with a victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.

Winneconne Invitational

Verona finished second in the 30-team tournament at UW-Oshkosh, dropping a three-set final to Waukesha Catholic Memorial. The Wildcats beat Jackson Living Word Lutheran in a semifinal match after downing Milton in a quarterfinal.

Boys soccer

Sun Prairie 2,

Green Bay Preble 2

Kyle Hagerman scored two goals in the second half as the visiting eighth-ranked Cardinals (7-2-1) tied the fourth-ranked Hornets (8-1-2).

Green Bay Preble’s Nick Hummel scored the game-tying goal in the 84th minute.

Oregon 1, Hudson 0

Colin Bjerke netted a goal in the 30th minute off a Madison Conduah assist and the eighth-ranked Panthers (7-2) edged the host Raiders (6-5).

McFarland 1, Monona Grove 0

Ethan Nichols scored in the 20th minute off a Caleb Blair assist and the third-ranked Spartans (7-2) defeated the visiting Silver Eagles (3-3).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments