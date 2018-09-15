Sophomore Kate Kopotic led the way for the Sun Prairie girls cross country team on Saturday, as the Cardinals dominated the Division 1 Large grouping in the Smiley Invitational at Wausau’s American Legion Golf Course.
Kopotic finished second in 19:11 and led a crew of Sun Prairie runners that placed three among the top five. Waunakee’s Reagan Hoopes finished third overall (19:17), leading the Warriors to a third-place finish.
Sun Prairie’s Ash Francis won the boys race in 16:18, helping the Cardinals finish second behind champion Stevens Point in the Division 1 Large group. Madison Memorial took third, led by Imaad Said in 13th (17:21).
DeForest was third in the Division 1 Small group, trailing champion Marshfield. Jacob Burgener finished eighth individually in 17:30. In Division 2, Madison Edgewood finished third behind winner Shorewood, as the Crusaders’ Tommy Beyer was seventh individually (17:02)
Marquette Invitational
Madison West captured the championship of the six-team meet at Tendick Park in Saukville, with Madison East second. Senior Max Loetscher of East was the individual winner in 16:46, followed by West junior Ryan Reed in 16:46. West’s four other scoring runners finished in the top nine.
West freshman Genevieve Nashold won the girls race in 18:48., coming in 57 seconds ahead of senior teammate Andi Bowman, the runner-up. Waukesha West won team honors with 29 points, five ahead of Madison West.
Waukesha Festival
Led by individual runner-up Chris Wolfe (16:47), Madison La Follette scored 26 points to win the 15-team event at Minooka Park. Jefferson won the girls title, led by winner Mariah Linse (19:35) and third-place Makenzie Hottinger (20:19).
Viking Invitational
Senior Andrew Pahnke won the boys race (16:36) and Eli Kemna was second (17:04) to lead the McFarland boys to the championship of the five-team meet at Norsk Golf Bowl. In the girls race, host Mount Horeb scored 63 points to edge McFarland by four points atop the seven-team field.
Girls volleyball
Mizuno-Charger Rally
Sixth-ranked Waunakee fell to the state’s top-ranked team, Hartland Arrowhead, in the championship match of the two-day tournament. The Warriors earned their spot in the final with a victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Winneconne Invitational
Verona finished second in the 30-team tournament at UW-Oshkosh, dropping a three-set final to Waukesha Catholic Memorial. The Wildcats beat Jackson Living Word Lutheran in a semifinal match after downing Milton in a quarterfinal.
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 2,
Green Bay Preble 2
Kyle Hagerman scored two goals in the second half as the visiting eighth-ranked Cardinals (7-2-1) tied the fourth-ranked Hornets (8-1-2).
Green Bay Preble’s Nick Hummel scored the game-tying goal in the 84th minute.
Oregon 1, Hudson 0
Colin Bjerke netted a goal in the 30th minute off a Madison Conduah assist and the eighth-ranked Panthers (7-2) edged the host Raiders (6-5).
McFarland 1, Monona Grove 0
Ethan Nichols scored in the 20th minute off a Caleb Blair assist and the third-ranked Spartans (7-2) defeated the visiting Silver Eagles (3-3).