Senior Julian Gary won the individual championship and four of his teammates finished in the top 10 to give the Madison West boys the title in Saturday’s 15-team Glenn Herold Invitational cross country meet in Watertown.
Gary covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 55 seconds, finishing two seconds ahead of Verona senior Luka DiMaggio. West’s John Lee took fifth, with Eli Gore sixth, Michael Kuhn seventh and Ryan Reed 10th.
Verona took second as a team, with Nathan Neitzel and Aidan Manning following DiMaggio in third and fourth. Baraboo’s Garrett Exo took ninth.
In the girls race, senior Jenna Lovejoy won in 20:11 to help Fort Atkinson finish second behind Verona. For the Wildcats, senior Abby Wampfler took fifth and freshman Sotera Boado was seventh. Waterloo senior Christi Forman finished third.
Jamie Block Invitational
The Sun Prairie girls’ top five runners turned in a combined time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, 32 seconds, led by junior Kate Kopotic (19:26) and Dani Thompson (20:08), to win the 15-team meet in West Bend.
In the boys race, Sauk Prairie and Sun Prairie finished second and third, trailing champion Green Bay Preble. Sauk was led by senior Camden Desroches and Sun Prairie’s leader was junior Connor Carpenter.
Girls volleyball
Craig/Parker Invitational
Sauk Prairie took the championship in the Gold Bracket of the eight-team tournament, defeating Madison Memorial in the final and Slinger in the semifinals. Janesville Parker finished sixth and Janesville Craig seventh.
Monroe Invitational
Wisconsin Heights beat Mount Horeb for the championship of the six-team tournament, and Watertown Luther Prep finished fourth after going 2-3. Samantha Fisch led the Phoenix with 24 kills.
Belleville Invitational
Dodgeville beat Fennimore in three sets to earn the championship of the eight-team tournament, with the host Wildcats third and Poynette fourth. Madison West finished fifth, Deerfield sixth and Oregon seventh.
Boys soccer
Al Gusho Tournament
Junior Ben Tutewohl scored twice in the first six minutes of the second half to lift Middleton to a 4-2 victory over Whitefish Bay in the second round of the tournament at Brookfield East. Ezra Joseph and Max Rateau also scored for the Cardinals (2-0), who wiped out an early 2-0 deficit.
Middleton senior Isaac Gueu (four goals, four assists) and Tutewohl (four goals, two assists) were named to the all-tournament team.
Oregon Quad
Oregon’s Collin Bjerke scored on a header from a crossbar rebound in the second minute of play to secure a 1-0 victory over De Pere.
Sun Prairie beat Pewaukee 2-1 as Lukas Hoelzl assisted on both of Sun Prairie’s second-half goals and Tanner Scherer recorded seven saves.
Waunakee Quad
Host Waunakee, Beloit Memorial and the Middleton varsity reserve each went 2-1 in the two-day event. Henry Sibley of St. Paul, Minnesota, went 0-3.
Jacob Mouille led the Warriors with four goals. Sam Acker added two goals and an assist.
Verona 4,
Green Bay Notre Dame 0
Jonathan Gamez scored and assisted on two first half goals as the Wildcats defeated the visiting Tritons at Reddan Soccer Park.
Girls tennis
Wausau West Invitational
Madison Memorial swept three matches to win the championship of the eight-team tournament. The Spartans beat Ashwaubenon 4-3 after taking a 5-2 decision against Rhinelander and 6-1 victory over Wausau East.
Girls swimming
Parker/Evansville Relays
Host Janesville Parker/Evansville won three events and scored 258 points to edge Janeville Craig’s 246 and Jefferson/Cambridge’s 224 in the five-team meet. Madison La Follette finished fourth. Amber Schoville swam on all three winning relays for the Vikings.