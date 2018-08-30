Quarterback Josh Wehking took the game over in the second half Thursday night, helping the Marshall football team overcome a six-point halftime deficit to take a 45-32 win over visiting Adams-Friendship in non-conference play.
Wehking connected with Tyler Chadwick on a 55-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to give the lead to the Cardinals (1-2). Wehking added a 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to give Marshall a 39-26 advantage over the Green Devils (0-3).
Wehking finished with 209 yards passing with two touchdowns, and added 139 yards rushing and three more scores. Chadwick had 122 yards and two TDs on four receptions and Dylan Horstmeyer added 167 yards rushing, including a 27-yard touchdown with 3:43 remaining to seal the win.
Cole Lamont threw for 355 yards and three scores to lead the Green Devils.
Belleville 35, Wisconsin Dells 6
The Wildcats (3-0) opened a 21-0 halftime lead and made it 28-0 in the third before cruising to victory over the host Chiefs (1-2).
Nate Mabis threw touchdown passes of 73 yards to Isaac Morrick and 37 yards to Josh Grebe in the first half, and Jared Schulting returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown. Mabis then ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter and threw 22 yards to Grebe for the Wildcats’ final score.
Ben Koenig scored Wisconsin Dells’ only points on a 32-yard pass from Brett Hirst in the third quarter.
Wautoma 49, Waterloo 19
Matthew Kroll rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries as the host Hornets (2-1) totaled 473 rushing yards and cruised past the Pirates (0-3).
Spencer Noel threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and added a 12-yard touchdown run to lead Waterloo.
Girls swimming
Badger South Relays
McFarland and Madison Edgewood battled to a tie, with Monroe/New Glarus taking a distant third in Stoughton.
McFarland was without five-time state champion Alex Moderski, but held its ground against defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Edgewood. Crusaders junior DeeDee Walker contributed to three winning relays.
Badger North Relays
Waunakee placed in the top three in nine of 10 relay events to bring home the team championship in Baraboo.
Waunakee freshman Carly Oosterhof was a member of three winning relay crews.
Girls volleyball
Oregon 3, Monona Grove 2
Erin Flanagan had 29 assists and 15 digs as the host Panthers (2-0) edged the Silver Eagles (1-1).
Nicole Cochems finished with seven aces and Emily Konop had 14 digs for Oregon. Monona Grove’s McKenna Warnock had 18 kills and five aces.
Girls golf
Madison Edgewood 173,
Monona Grove 204
Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot 35 as the Crusaders beat the Silver Eagles in a Badger South dual.
Grace Welch shot 41 and Grace Jaeger 45 for Edgewood. Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye shot 44 for MG.