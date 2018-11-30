Jenna Jager posted a shutout on Thursday night for the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team.
The Cap City Cougars took a 4-0 victory over the Middleton co-op, known as the Madison Metro Lynx, in a Badger Conference game at Madison Ice Arena.
Elizabeth Hansen, Mackenzie Rosin and Zephryn Jager scored the first three goals for the Cap City Cougars (1-1-0, 1-0-0 Badger), and Amanda Bauer added an empty-net goal.
For the Metro Lynx (1-3-0, 1-1-0), Gwen Parker made 21 saves.
Boys hockey
Sun Prairie 7, Middleton 5
A hat trick by Andrew Chafe was not enough for Middleton (2-2-1, 0-1-0 Big Eight) as it was outscored 3-2 in the final period and lost to Sun Prairie (2-0-0, 2-0-0). Middleton goaltender Luigi Pugliese had 44 saves.
For Sun Prairie, Carter Watters and Benett Halbleib both had two goals and one assist. Roger Schoenike, Kyle Hagerman and Chris Rowles also scored goals.
Madison Memorial 8, Beloit Memorial 1
A four-goal third period turned a healthy lead into a runaway for the Spartans (2-2-0, 1-1-0 Big Eight) over the Purple Knights (2-2-0, 0-1-0) at Edwards Ice Arena.
Parker Lindauer scored one goal and assisted on three other scores for the Spartans. Tyler Nelson and Jack Helle added two goals each.
McFarland 5, DeForest 3
The Norskies (3-0-0) broke a tie with two goals in the third period to skate past the Norskies (0-2-0) at The Ice Pond of Waunakee.
Tyson Laux scored two goals and added an assist for McFarland. Jack Hagen scored two goals for DeForest.
Beaver Dam 5, Stoughton 1
Sam VanderHoeven scored the first two goals for the host Golden Beavers (1-1-0), and Kirk Davis made 26 saves to shut down the Vikings (1-4-0). Jack Sundby scored Stoughton’s goal.
Boys swimming
DeForest 117, Stoughton 53
Sophomore Ferris Wolf won the 50-yard freestyle (24.28 seconds) and the 100 free (:55.49) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams as the host Norskies beat the Vikings in a Badger South Conference dual.
DeForest also got two individual wins and two relay wins apiece from senior Jacob Burgener (200 individual medley, 2:16.94, and 100 backstroke, 1:02.30) and junior Ben Ramminger (100 butterfly relay, :54.97, and 100 backstroke, 1:02.30).
Stoughton’s Hayden Hammond won the 200 freestyle (2:00.23) and 500 freestyle (5:28.32).
Wrestling
Milton 61,
Monona Grove/McFarland 18
The Red Hawks earned four pins and took advantage of five forfeits to beat the host Silver Eagles at Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland. Milton got pins from Riley Nilo at 106 pounds, Tyler Kersten at 132, Charlie Eckert at 182 and Jordan Hergert at 220.
Monona Grove/McFarland got pins from Zach Gunderson at 152 and Tysen White at 170.