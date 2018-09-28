Janesville Craig swept the Division 1 boys and girls team championships in the Nightfall Classic, a cross country race held under the lights at Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
The Cougars’ Bryan Bloomquist won the 5,000-meter boys race in 15 minutes, 36.15 seconds, and the girls were led by fifth-place finisher Madalyn Arrowood (19:19).
In the Division 2 boys race, Madison Edgewood finished second behind Shorewood, with Tommy Beyer (16:31) and Leo Richardson (16:32) taking sixth and seventh. Deerfield/Cambridge was third, led by fourth-place finisher Wills Manning (16:23).
Lodi took second in the Division 2 girls race, trailing Two Rivers. The Blue Devils’ Isabelle clary was fourth in 19:30.
Poynette’s Elias Ritzke won the Division 3 boys race in 16:34. Johnson Creek’s Hannah Constable was fifth in 19:26.
Girls swimming
Madison West 136, Janesville Parker/Evansville 34
Senior Katrina Marty won the 200 (2:02.27) and 100 (56.04) freestyle to help the Regents capture all 11 varsity events to defeat Janesville Parker/Evansville in Big Eight action.
Madison Memorial 130, Beloit Memorial 40
The Spartans won all 11 varsity events as they cruised by the Purple Knights. Junior Ella DeFever led the way with victories in the 200 individual medley (2:17.73) and 100 butterfly (1:01.85).
Sun Prairie 134, Madison East 33
The Cardinals won 10 of the 11 varsity events as they breezed past the Purgolders in a Big Eight dual meet. East’s Kozette Rosenthal was the only East swimmer to win an event, taking the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.35.
Boys soccer
Oregon 5, Green Bay Notre Dame 0
Madison Conduah scored two goals and Collin Bjerke had three assists to propel the fifth-ranked Panthers (11-2-1) over the eighth-ranked Tritons (8-4-1). Carter Hendrickson netted a first-half goal for host Oregon.
Madison East 4, Oshkosh West 3
Joshua Cervantes scored three goals as the Purgolders (7-1-2) overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats (5-2-1) in a non-conference match.
Janesville Craig 2, Lodi 0
Ivan Pacheco and Andrew Torres each scored in the second half to lift the Cougars (7-6-1) over the Blue Devils (7-6-0).
Madison Country Day 3, Stockbridge 0
Simon Sharpswain and Steven Bosbel scored unassisted goals and Jack Rollins converted a penalty kick as the Prairie Hawks (3-1-0) defeated the Indians (0-7-1) on the road.
Girls tennis
Sauk Prairie 6, Oregon 1
Quinlyn Mack earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles to lead the host Eagles past the Panthers. Camryn Ballweg and Taylor Breininger won the No. 1 doubles match for Sauk, 6-3, 6-2.