Prep sports: Jalen Johnson returns to the basketball court for Nicolet

Former Sun Prairie athlete Jalen Johnson returned to the Glendale Nicolet boys basketball team for Friday night’s game at Slinger.

Johnson left Sun Prairie for Nicolet in the 2018-2019 school year, averaging 19.9 points and 11.4 rebounds as the Knights went 27-1 and won the Division 2 state championship.

Johnson, a Duke University recruit ranked among the top 10 players in the class of 2020, then transferred to IMG Academy, a prep school in Florida. But Johnson did not appear in a game for IMG before leaving the school in November.

After Johnson’s family reimbursed USA Basketball for expenses linked to his involvement with the group’s summer activities, the WIAA cleared Johnson to return to Nicolet’s lineup. He scored 14 points in a 54-43 victory over Slinger.

Junior Kobe Johnson, Jalen’s brother, leads the sixth-ranked Knights (13-3) with 21.9 points per game, and junior forward James Graham averages 21.1 points.

Playing for Sun Prairie in the 2017-18 season, Johnson averaged 18.4 points as the Cardinals went 25-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Division 1 state tournament.

