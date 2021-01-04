Prep sports: Jack Campion scores 30 points to help Milton open with win at West Allis Hale

The Milton boys basketball team celebrated its return to action Monday night with an 85-82 road victory over West Allis Hale.
Junior guard Jack Campion scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, as the Red Hawks scored 50 points to wipe out a 41-35 halftime deficit.
Also for Milton, senior Samuel Burdette scored 17 of his 18 points after halftime, making three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws to help Milton hold off the Huskies (2-7).
Tommy Widner added 16 points for Milton. Hale got 18 points from Austin Blagg and Jayden Henderson.
Monroe 67, Darlington 57 (OT)
The host Cheesemakers (2-0) scored the first 13 points of overtime to put away the Redbirds (8-2).
Darlington tied the game on an offensive rebound basket by Carter Lancaster with six seconds left in regulation.
Cambridge 82, Clinton 50
Jack Nikolay scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, leading four double-digit scorers as the Blue Jays (3-2) took a 46-20 halftime lead against the host Cougars (1-2). Nick Buckman added 13 points, Cody Harrison 12 and Trey Colts 11 for Cambridge. Clinton got 15 points from Peyton Bingham.
Lodi 57, Pardeeville 48
The visiting Blue Devils (4-2) hung on to a 10-point halftime lead to get by the Bulldogs (5-4). Senior Trey Traeder led Lodi with 17 points and junior Erik Lincoln added 11 points. Derek Lindert totad 29 to lead Pardeeville.
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59
The host Pointers (8-1) outscored the Wildcats (2-5) in the second half, 39-25, to create separation from a six-point halftime lead. Joah Filardo scored 22 points and Liam Stumpf poured in 24 to lead Mineral Point. The pair of big days spoiled a 27-point performance from Belleville’s Trevor Syse.
Girls basketball
Reedsburg 65, Baraboo 42
The visiting Beavers (5-0) remained perfect, opening a 30-16 halftime lead and making 14 3-pointers against the Thunderbirds (1-8).
Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman each scored 17 points, with Wieman making five 3-pointers. Sydney Cherney added 15 points for Reedsburg. Baraboo got 16 points from Taylor Pfaff and 15 from Maya White Eagle.
Evansville 45, Milton 38
The host Blue Devils (3-5) made 15 of 20 free throws in the second half, and 17 of 24 for the game, to hold off the Red Hawks (0-1) in their opening game.
Maria Messling totaled 14 points and Ava Brandenburg 12 for Evansville. Saige Radke scored nine points to lead Milton.
Edgerton 64,
Janesville Parker 38
The host Crimson Tide (10-2) opened a 37-9 halftime lead and coasted against the Vikings (0-5), getting 17 points from Carly Rebman, 12 from Sylvia Fox and 10 from Kate Gunderson. Parker got 15 points from Alexys Luek.
Waupun 60, Columbus 31
Abbie Aalsma scored 21 points and Kayla Petersen added 16 to help the Warriors (9-3) turn a 43-10 halftime lead into a victory over the Cardinals (7-6).
Markesan 43, Waterloo 28
The visiting Hornets (7-2) broke away from a two-point halftime lead with a 27-14 scoring run in the second half to beat the Pirates (7-4). Grace Mast scored 17 points for the winners. Sara Schneider scored 11 points for Waterloo.
Cambridge 73, Johnson Creek 30
Maya Holzhueter scored 24 points, Kayla Roidt added 14 and Taylor Stenklyft had 13 to help host Cambridge (2-6) open a 34-12 halftime lead on its way past Johnson Creek (1-8). Lexi Swanson scored 16 points for Creek.