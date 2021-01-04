 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Jack Campion scores 30 points to help Milton open with win at West Allis Hale
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Jack Campion scores 30 points to help Milton open with win at West Allis Hale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Osterhaus

Fall River's Sam Osterhaus (2) attempts a basket in the paint as Columbus' Jack Fritz (left) and Collin Selk (44) defend during the first half of the Cardinals' 59-47 win over the Pirates on Monday night at Fall River High School.

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen

The Milton boys basketball team celebrated its return to action Monday night with an 85-82 road victory over West Allis Hale.

Junior guard Jack Campion scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, as the Red Hawks scored 50 points to wipe out a 41-35 halftime deficit.

Also for Milton, senior Samuel Burdette scored 17 of his 18 points after halftime, making three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws to help Milton hold off the Huskies (2-7).

Tommy Widner added 16 points for Milton. Hale got 18 points from Austin Blagg and Jayden Henderson.

Monroe 67, Darlington 57 (OT)

The host Cheesemakers (2-0) scored the first 13 points of overtime to put away the Redbirds (8-2).

Darlington tied the game on an offensive rebound basket by Carter Lancaster with six seconds left in regulation.

Cambridge 82, Clinton 50

Jack Nikolay scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, leading four double-digit scorers as the Blue Jays (3-2) took a 46-20 halftime lead against the host Cougars (1-2). Nick Buckman added 13 points, Cody Harrison 12 and Trey Colts 11 for Cambridge. Clinton got 15 points from Peyton Bingham.

Lodi 57, Pardeeville 48

The visiting Blue Devils (4-2) hung on to a 10-point halftime lead to get by the Bulldogs (5-4). Senior Trey Traeder led Lodi with 17 points and junior Erik Lincoln added 11 points. Derek Lindert totad 29 to lead Pardeeville.

Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59

The host Pointers (8-1) outscored the Wildcats (2-5) in the second half, 39-25, to create separation from a six-point halftime lead. Joah Filardo scored 22 points and Liam Stumpf poured in 24 to lead Mineral Point. The pair of big days spoiled a 27-point performance from Belleville’s Trevor Syse.

Girls basketball

Reedsburg 65, Baraboo 42

The visiting Beavers (5-0) remained perfect, opening a 30-16 halftime lead and making 14 3-pointers against the Thunderbirds (1-8).

Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman each scored 17 points, with Wieman making five 3-pointers. Sydney Cherney added 15 points for Reedsburg. Baraboo got 16 points from Taylor Pfaff and 15 from Maya White Eagle.

Evansville 45, Milton 38

The host Blue Devils (3-5) made 15 of 20 free throws in the second half, and 17 of 24 for the game, to hold off the Red Hawks (0-1) in their opening game.

Maria Messling totaled 14 points and Ava Brandenburg 12 for Evansville. Saige Radke scored nine points to lead Milton.

Edgerton 64,

Janesville Parker 38

The host Crimson Tide (10-2) opened a 37-9 halftime lead and coasted against the Vikings (0-5), getting 17 points from Carly Rebman, 12 from Sylvia Fox and 10 from Kate Gunderson. Parker got 15 points from Alexys Luek.

Waupun 60, Columbus 31

Abbie Aalsma scored 21 points and Kayla Petersen added 16 to help the Warriors (9-3) turn a 43-10 halftime lead into a victory over the Cardinals (7-6).

Markesan 43, Waterloo 28

The visiting Hornets (7-2) broke away from a two-point halftime lead with a 27-14 scoring run in the second half to beat the Pirates (7-4). Grace Mast scored 17 points for the winners. Sara Schneider scored 11 points for Waterloo.

Cambridge 73, Johnson Creek 30

Maya Holzhueter scored 24 points, Kayla Roidt added 14 and Taylor Stenklyft had 13 to help host Cambridge (2-6) open a 34-12 halftime lead on its way past Johnson Creek (1-8). Lexi Swanson scored 16 points for Creek.

Dodgeville 65, Belleville 47

The Wildcats (1-7) fell on the road to the Dodgers (4-2) after falling behind by 15 at the half. Jojo Heimeri scored 22 points and Dodgeville knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win. Alyssa Caskey scored 13 points and Ava Foley added 12 for Belleville.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

LODI 57, PARDEEVILLE 48

Lodi*30*27*—*57

Pardeeville*20*28*—*48

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 2 0-2 4; Traeder 5 4-6 17; Q. Faust 3 0-0 6; Ring 2 2-2 7; Coddington 2 0-1 6; Lincoln 3 3-4 11; C. Faust 1 0-0 2; Lins 1 2-3 4. Totals 19 11-18 57.

PARDEEVILLE — Freye 1 0-0 3; Seth 1 3-3 5; Burns 1 0-0 3; Guenther 1 0-0 2; Schommer 3 0-0 6; Lindert 9 7-9 29. Totals 16 10-12 48.

3-point goals: L 8 (Traeder 3, Coddington 2, Lincoln 2, Ring 1); P 6 (Lindert 4, Freye 1, Burns 1). Total fouls: L 15; P 15.

CAMBRIDGE 82, CLINTON 50

Cambridge*46*36*—*82

Clinton*20*30*—*50

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 8 3-3 21, Heth 2 0-0 5, Harrison 3 3-4 12, Horton 1 0-0 3, Buckman 5 1-1 13, Kurt 2 0-0 5, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Colts 5 1-3 11, Davis 1 0-0 2, Tesdal 1 0-1 2, Kozler 2 0-1 4, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 8-13 82.

CLINTON — Mullooly 1 1-2 3, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Pey. Bingham 6 1-2 15, Aceves 1 0-2 2, Peterson 3 5-7 11, Feggestad 0 1-4 1, Mueller 4 0-0 8, Klein 2 0-0 5, Pei. Bingham 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-19 50.

3-point goals: Cam 10 (Harrison 3, Nikolay 2, Buckman 2, Heth 1, Horton 1, Kurt 1); Cli 3 (Pey. Bingham 2, Klein 1). Total fouls: Cam 13; Cli 12.

MILTON 85, WEST ALLIS HALE 82

Milton*35*50*—*85

West Allis Hale*41*41*—*82

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 13 1-4 30; Jordahl 2 0-0 6; Goll 1 1-2 3, Burrows 4 1-3 9, Widner 6 0-0 16, Burdette 3 9-12 18, Kavanaugh 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 12-21 85.

WEST ALLIS HALE — D. Staskunas 2 2-4 6, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Gulczynski 1 2-2 4, Blagg 6 0-0 18, J. Staskunas 6 2-2 16, Henderson 7 0-1 18, Collings 1 0-0 2, Peters 7 3-4 17. Totals 30 10-15 82.

3-point goals: M 13 (Widner 4, Burdette 3, Campion 3, Jordahl 2, Kavanaugh 1); WAH 12 (Blagg 6, Henderson 4, J. Staskunas 2). Total fouls: M 15; WAH 17. Technical foul: Blagg.

JANESVILLE PARKER 65, BELOIT TURNER 51

Beloit Turner*20*31*—*51

Janesville Parker*30*35*—*65

BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Karich 2 0-0 4; Revils 1 1-1 3; Combs 1 3-4 5; Hayward 1 0-0 2; Burrows 3 0-0 7; Helpt 6 2-4 14; Jacobs 3 0-0 6; Lauterbach 1 2-2 4; Giddley 1 0-0 2; Cain 1 0-0 2; Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-11 51.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Youderin 1 0-0 3; Vernon 0 1-2 1; Thompson 2 1-2 7; DeLong 6 2-5 18; Connors 3 0-0 8; O’Leary 0 1-2 1; Hartwig 1 0-0 2; Naber 1 0-0 2; Weis 6 7-7 21; Curry 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 13-21 65.

3-point goals: BT 1(Burrows); JP 11 (DeLong 4, Connors 2, Thompson 2, Weis 2, Youderin). Total fouls: BT 18; JP 11.

MINERAL POINT 79, BELLEVILLE 59

Belleville*34*25*—*59

Mineral Point*40*39*—*79

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 4 0-0 9; Desmet 0 1-4 1; Ace 2 0-0 5; C. Syse 4 0-0 10; T. Syse 9 4-7 27; Fahey 1 1-2 3; Erickson 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 6-13 59.

MINERAL POINT — Bowers 2 0-0 6; McVay 3 1-1 7; Wiegman 3 2-2 9; Bossert 3 1-1 8; Filardo 8 2-4 22; Stumpf 10 3-3 24; Keyes 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 9-11 79.

3-point goals: B 9 (T. Syse 5, C. Syse 2, Ace 1, Boyum 1); MP 10 (Filardo 4, Bowers 2, Bossert 1, Wiegman 1, Stumpf 1, Keyes 1). Total fouls: B 18; MP 14.

Columbus 59, Fall River 47

Monroe 67, Darlington 57 (ot)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

REEDSBURG 65, BARABOO 42

Reedsburg*30*35*—*65

Baraboo*16*26*—*42

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Cunningham 2 0-0 6, T. Cherney 7 0-0 17, S. Cherney 6 1-2 15, Mac. Wieman 1 0-0 2, Dietz 2 0-0 5, Mah. Wieman 6 0-0 17, Benish 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 1-2 65.

BARABOO — Ross 1 0-0 2, White Eagle 7 1-4 16, Pfaff 4 4-6 15, M. Gruner 0 2-8 2, J. Gruner 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 8-19 42.

3-point goals: R 14 (Mah. Wieman 5, T. Cherney 3, S. Cherney 2, Cunningham 2, Dietz 1, Benish 1); B 2 (Pfaff 3, White Eagle 1). Total fouls: R 18; B 9.

EVANSVILLE 45, MILTON 38

Milton*19*19*—*38

Evansville*22*23*—*45

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jaecks 0 1-2 1, Shaw 3 1-2 8, Steinke 2 0-0 5, Quade 2 3-4 7, Radke 2 5-6 9, Kanable 3 0-0 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 10-14 38.

EVANSVILLE — Hazard 1 0-0 3, Hinkle 1 4-6 6, Hermanson 1 2-5 4, Tofte 2 1-2 6, Brandenburg 4 4-5 12, Messling 3 6-6 14. Totals 12 17-24 45.

3-point goals: M 2 (Shaw 1, Steinke 1); E 4 (Messling 2, Hazard 1, Tofte 1). Total fouls: M 20; E 13.

EDGERTON 64, JANESVILLE PARKER 38

Janesville Parker*9*29*—*38

Edgerton*37*27*—*64

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Ayers 3 0-1 6, Simmons 1 0-1 2, Luek 6 0-0 15, Booth 3 0-2 7, Miller 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 0-4 38.

EDGERTON — Rebman 7 2-4 17, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Blum 4 0-0 9, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 4 0-0 10, Delgado 0 1-5 1, Fox 4 3-4 12, Rusch 2 3-6 7, Zeimet 2 0-2 4. Totals 15 9-21 64.

3-point goals: JP 4 (Luek 3, Booth 1); E 5 (Gunderson 2, Rebman 1, Blum 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: JP 14; E 11.

WAUPUN 60, COLUMBUS 31

Waupun*43*17*—*60

Columbus*10*21*—*31

WAUPUN (fg ft-fta pts) — Cunningham 3 2-4 9, N. Aalsma 3 0-0 7, A. Aalsma 8 0-0 21, Theune 1 0-0 2, Matamoros 1 0-0 2, Kuhn 0 1-2 1, Gopalan 1 0-0 2, Petersen 7 1-1 16. Totals 24 4-7 60.

3-point goals: W 8 (A. Aalsma 5, N. Aalsma 1, Cunningham 1, Petersen 1). Total fouls: W 17.

MARKESAN 43, WATERLOO 28

Markesan*16*27*—*43

Waterloo*14*14*—*28

MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Bobek 0 1-2 1, Janke 4 0-0 10, Kelly 0 1-2 1, Clark 3 4-4 10, Mast 7 2-7 17, Graff 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-15 43.

WATERLOO — Schneider 3 5-6 11, Zimbric 0 2-2 2, Powers 2 3-5 7, Jaehnke 1 0-0 2, Asik 0 2-4 2, Huebner 0 0-1 0, Wolff 1 0-2 2, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 12-20 28.

3-point goals: M 3 (Janke 2, Mast 1); W 0. Total fouls: M 13; W 12.

DODGEVILLE 65, BELLEVILLE 47

Belleville*25*22*—*47

Dodgeville*40*25*—*65

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Stampfl 3 1-1 8; Edge 2 0-0 4; Foley 6 0-2 12; Caskey 5 3-6 13; Winkers 2 0-1 4; Smith 0 2-4 2; Prochaska 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-14 47.

DODGEVILLE — A. White 1 0-0 3; Heimeri 8 2-2 22; Reilly 1 1-2 3; M. White 5 0-0 12; Busch 3 1-2 7; Argall 4 7-8 16; Blume 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-14 65.

3-point goals: B 1 (Stampfl 1); D 8 (Heimeri 4, M. White 2, A. White 1, Argall 1). Total fouls: B 15; D 14. Fouled out: Stampfl.

CAMBRIDGE 73, JOHNSON CREEK 30

Johnson Creek*12*18*—*30

Cambridge*34*41*—*73

JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 2 0-0 5, Swanson 5 5-6 16, Rue 2 0-4 4, Fincutter 0 1-2 1, Walk 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 30.

CAMBRIDGE — Holzhueter 10 1-2 24, Roidt 6 2-2 14, Downing 2 0-0 2, Stenklyft 5 0-2 13, Schmude 1 1-2 3, Davis 2 0-0 5, Freeland 2 4-5 8, Larson 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 2-5 2. Totals 29 10-18 73.

3-point goals: JC 2 (Budig 1, Swanson 1); Cam 7 (Holzhueter 3, Stenklyft 3, Davis 1). Total fouls: JC 15; Cam 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

Monroe Club 7, Milton 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

Fond du Lac co-op 5, Baraboo co-op 2

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics