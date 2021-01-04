Prep sports: Jack Campion scores 30 points to help Milton open with win at West Allis Hale

The Milton boys basketball team celebrated its return to action Monday night with an 85-82 road victory over West Allis Hale.

Junior guard Jack Campion scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, as the Red Hawks scored 50 points to wipe out a 41-35 halftime deficit.

Also for Milton, senior Samuel Burdette scored 17 of his 18 points after halftime, making three 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws to help Milton hold off the Huskies (2-7).

Tommy Widner added 16 points for Milton. Hale got 18 points from Austin Blagg and Jayden Henderson.

Monroe 67, Darlington 57 (OT)

The host Cheesemakers (2-0) scored the first 13 points of overtime to put away the Redbirds (8-2).

Darlington tied the game on an offensive rebound basket by Carter Lancaster with six seconds left in regulation.

Cambridge 82, Clinton 50