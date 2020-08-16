Prep sports: It's hurry up and wait for schools hoping to build a fall season

And, of course, the worst part is: “All our games will have to be road games,” Zwettler said.

Zwettler said it seems obvious that boys volleyball would have to wait until spring, because five of the area’s eight schools are located in Dane County and six have confirmed they’re waiting for spring.

Zwettler said one or two other Edgewood girls sports might hold off for spring, but said on Saturday that it was too early to elaborate.

More meetings

The other area schools that are considering a fall season also still have work to do. Athletic directors in the Big Eight and Badger will meet today, and the Capitol and Trailways coaches will undoubtedly meet in the next couple of days, after which recommendations will be made for action by administrators and the school board. Many school boards then will meet this week to make final decisions.

“Right now, we don’t really know much of anything, but by the end of the week we should know a lot,” said Deerfield football coach Derek Sweger, who is not very optimistic about his wish to play a fall season — joining many of the other football programs in the Trailways Conference, all but Deerfield located outside Dane County.

And with all that said, even if plans go perfectly for some area schools to pursue their wishes to compete in the fall, any sort of uptick in COVID-19 cases — especially among student-athletes — could take all the work and planning to rebuild a fall season and make it completely moot.

