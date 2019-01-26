Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED OVER MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATER TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW, SLEET AND ICE WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&