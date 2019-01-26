The two top-ranked boys swimming teams in Wisconsin went at it again on Saturday.
But this time, they were upstaged by a team from Lincolnshire, Illinois.
Stevenson High School, ranked second in Illinois, scored 472 points to top an 11-team field in the Middleton Public School Invitational.
Top-ranked Madison West got 409.5 points for second place and second-ranked Middleton had 337 points in third place.
West seniors Jaden Weiss, Henry Miller, Wes Jekel and junior Charlie Feller won the 200-yard medley relay in a meet-record 1:34.16. The 400 freestyle relay crew of juniors Isaac Casey and Andrew Fernandez and seniors Constantin Bensch and Jekel also set a meet record (3:09.43).
Jekel also won the 100 backstroke in a meet-record :49.85 and 100 butterfly in :50.31. Miller won the 100 breaststroke (:59.71).
For Middleton, senior Andrew Martin won the 200 freestyle (1:42.98) and 500 free (4:47.26) and junior Nathan Kim won the 200 individual medley (1:57.13).
Madison Memorial freshman Drew Bennett won diving with 426.95 points.
Battle on the Rock
Sophomore Anthony Jacobson won the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.96) and 500 freestyle (5:08.11), and swam relay legs on the winning 200 free (1:34.52) and 400 free (3:21.87) to lead host Beloit Memorial to its second tournament victory in three weeks. Sophomore Ben Saladar won the 50 free (:22.50) and swam on the 400 relay.
Sauk Prairie placed third, with senior Desmon Sachtjen winning the 100 butterfly (:52.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.44). Freshman Matthew Loy won the 100 backstroke (1:02.31).
Girls basketball
Sun Prairie 69,
Madison Edgewood 36
The Cardinals (14-3), ranked eighth in Division 1, took a 20-point halftime lead and beat the visiting Crusaders (4-12). Sophomore Ashley Rae scored 13 points and sophomore Bailey Lutes had 10. Edgewood got 11 points from sophomore Sydney Olson.
Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 21
Fourth-ranked in Division 3, the undefeated Blackhawks (16-0) scored 29 field goals compared to eight from the visiting Golden Eagles (3-12). Freshman Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien with 29 points.Boys hockey
Madison West 7, Oregon 2
Senior forward Drake Baldwin stormed the ice with five goals, lifting the visiting Regents (14-5-1) over the Panthers (8-7-0). Zak Roskos and Joe Roemer each scored once for Oregon.
Girls hockey
Sun Prairie co-op 2,
Viroqua co-op 1
Fourteen seconds after visiting Viroqua (7-9-0, 4-5-0 Badger) tied the score in the third period, Amanda Bauer of the Cap City Cougars scored off an assist from Zephryn Jager to make the difference. Jager also scored for the Cougars (9-5-3, 6-0-1).
D.C. Everest co-op 5,
Middleton co-op 0
The fourth-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm (16-6-0) blanked the host Metro Lynx (6-11-2) with goals from five scorers. Senior Gwen Parker had 53 saves for Middleton.
Wrestling
Deerfield Scramble
Top-ranked Stoughton scored 829 points to beat runner-up Kenosha Christian Life by 249 points atop the 18-team standings. Vikings wrestlers won seven of the 14 weight classes, including four consecutive titles between 132 and 152 pounds.
Winning for Stoughton were Nicolar Rivera (39-0 record) at 113 pounds, Braeden Whitehead (29-4) at 132, Hunter Lewis (36-1) at 138, Luke Mechler (38-3) at 145, Gavin Model (36-5) at 152, Brooks Empey (36-6) at 195 and Drew Pasold (24-7) at 220.
Jefferson finished fourth as Dean Neff (35-4) won at 160 pounds.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
Watertown finished fourth and the host Chiefs fifth in the 11-team field, topped by the Grand Meadow, Minnesota, co-op.
Watertown’s champions were Walker Wichman at 126 pounds, Nick Logan at 152 and Matt Brewster at 195. Wisconsin Dells’ champs were Gavin Kingsley at 138 and Marty Koenig at 145.
Wisconsin Rapids Duals
Middleton finished second among three teams, taking a 36-5 victory over Hudson but falling 64-5 to the host Red Raiders. Senior Kevin Meicher was the only Cardinals wrestler to win twice, with a pin and technical fall.
Hustisford Invitational
Johnson Creek crowned two individual champions and finished third, behind Prairie du Chien and Whitewater, in the 14-team tournament. Lucas Sullivan (26-3) won at 195 pounds and Lukas David (23-5) won at 220.
Door County Classic
Oakfield InvitationalGymnastics
River Valley Invitational
Sophomore Drea O’Connell swept the competition, winning every event to help Mount Horeb total 140.5 points, finishing more than 10 points ahead of runner-up Dodgeville/Mineral Point atop the eight-team field.
O’Connell took the vaulting (9.35), uneven bars (9.125), balance beam (9.4) and floor exercise (9.5). She won the all-around with 37.375 points, followed by Dodge/Point junior Miah Lemanski (35.675).