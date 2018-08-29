Even though no rain is predicted today, rising river levels, along with already waterlogged golf courses and playing fields, led to a series of Wednesday event postponements for area prep sports programs.
Reedsburg, 10 years ago we faced the same flooding challenges as a community & became stronger because of it. Today, lend a hand, help a neighbor in need, fill a sand bag, provide a meal & pray for the safety of All 🙏. Rise up today TEAM REEDSBURG! #ReedsburgPride— Bryan Yager (@BryanYager1) August 29, 2018
The first list below shows the list of events still shown as "to be played" on official conference scheduling websites, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The second list shows the events announced as postponed (to be made up at a later date) or canceled (will not be made up).
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29
STILL SCHEDULED
BOYS SOCCER
Madison Memorial at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Middleton Quad, 5 p.m. (Franklin, Middleton, Muskego, Sussex Hamilton)
GIRLS GOLF
Badger North Conference
DeForest vs. Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club, Mount Horeb, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Badger North Conference
Baraboo at Waunakee, time changed to 2:30 p.m.
MARKED AS POSTPONED/CANCELED
CROSS COUNTRY
DeForest Invitational, postponed; no rescheduling date set (Baraboo, Berlin/Green Lake, DeForest, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Shorewood, Waunakee, Wisconsin Rapids)
GIRLS GOLF
Badger North Conference
Reedsburg vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Country Club, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Badger South Conference
Stoughton vs. Watertown at Watertown Country Club, postponed, no rescheduling date set
Non-conference
City Tournament at Yahara Golf Course, canceled (Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West).