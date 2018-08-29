Try 1 month for 99¢
Reedsburg Area High School students volunteer to fill sandbags in fight against rising waters

In this photo from the Twitter feed of Reedsburg Area High School athletic director Bryan Yager, students work to fill sandbags on Wednesday as the area battles serious flooding in the aftermath of this week's storm.

 CONTRIBUTED -- Bryan Yager's Twitter feed

Even though no rain is predicted today, rising river levels, along with already waterlogged golf courses and playing fields, led to a series of Wednesday event postponements for area prep sports programs.

The first list below shows the list of events still shown as "to be played" on official conference scheduling websites, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The second list shows the events announced as postponed (to be made up at a later date) or canceled (will not be made up).

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29

STILL SCHEDULED

BOYS SOCCER

Madison Memorial at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Middleton Quad, 5 p.m. (Franklin, Middleton, Muskego, Sussex Hamilton)

GIRLS GOLF

Badger North Conference

DeForest vs. Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club, Mount Horeb, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Badger North Conference

Baraboo at Waunakee, time changed to 2:30 p.m.

MARKED AS POSTPONED/CANCELED

CROSS COUNTRY

DeForest Invitational, postponed; no rescheduling date set (Baraboo, Berlin/Green Lake, DeForest, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Shorewood, Waunakee, Wisconsin Rapids)

GIRLS GOLF

Badger North Conference

Reedsburg vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Country Club, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Badger South Conference

Stoughton vs. Watertown at Watertown Country Club, postponed, no rescheduling date set

Non-conference

City Tournament at Yahara Golf Course, canceled (Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West).

0
0
0
0
0

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

View comments