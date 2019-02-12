Mother Nature took another eraser to the chalkboard of area high school sports events on Tuesday.
This time, though, six events (out of an original list of 54 events) survived the snow and are expected to be held tonight, as scheduled.
Three of those events are WIAA tournament competitions — two boys hockey regional semifinals and one team wrestling sectional.
Still on are these events, as confirmed by host-school coaches or athletic directors:
Boys basketball
Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Janesville Parker at Madison East, 7:15 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
WIAA boys hockey regional semifinals
Madison La Follette/East vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Stoughton at Mandt Ice Arena, Stoughton, 7 p.m.
WIAA team wrestling sectional
Janesville Craig at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Many of today's postponements, including almost all the hockey and wrestling tournament events, were rescheduled for Wednesday — usually an off day for prep sports events.
Before the snow fell, two events were on the area schedule for Wednesday. Now, the list has grown to 28 events on the Wednesday docket.
Here is the list of Tuesday's prep postponements, with rescheduling dates listed if provided by schools:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Waunakee at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Baraboo at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
DeForest at Portage, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Thursday
Badger South Conference
Stoughton at Fort Atkinson, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday
Madison Edgewood at Monroe, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Watertown at Milton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Oregon at Monona Grove, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker at Middleton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Madison Memorial at Beloit Memorial, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Madison La Follette at Verona, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23
Capitol North Conference
Lodi at Lake Mills, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Columbus at Poynette, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Capitol South Conference
Wisconsin Heights at Marshall, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Waterloo at New Glarus, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18
Belleville at Cambridge, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21
Trailways South Conference
Deerfield at Madison Country Day, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Palmyra-Eagle at Madison Abundant Life, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19
Trailways West Conference
Green Lake/Princeton at Pardeeville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23
Non-conference
River Valley at Mineral Point, no rescheduling date set
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Portage at Waunakee, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Friday
Capitol North Conference
Lodi at Watertown Luther Prep, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Columbus at Lake Mills, no rescheduling date set
Rock Valley Conference
Brodhead at Evansville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
Clinton at Edgerton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson at McFarland, no rescheduling date set
Six Rivers West Conference
Barneveld at Albany, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
South Central Conference
Wautoma at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
SWAL
Fennimore at Mineral Point, rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday
Trailways South Conference
Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Non-conference
Platteville at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set
Deerfield at Belleville, canceled
Columbus at Waterloo, canceled
Johnson Creek vs. Princeton/Green Lake, canceled
Milton at Wilmot, canceled
Pardeeville at Plainfield Tri-County, canceled
WIAA WRESTLING
Team sectionals
Note: Sectional champions advance to team state tournament.
Division 1
Waunakee vs. Holmen at Tomah, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Division 2
River Valley team sectional: Rescheduled to Wednesday (Semifinals, 6 p.m.: Lodi vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro; Evansville/Albany vs. Prairie du Chien. Championship: 8 p.m.)
WIAA BOYS HOCKEY
Regular season
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Craig/Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set
WIAA regional semifinals
Onalaska sectional
(9) DeForest vs. (8) Black River Falls at Lunda Memorial Ice Arena, Black River Falls, rescheduled to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Madison (Hartmeyer Ice Arena) sectional
(9) Oregon vs. (8) McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
(10) Monona Grove vs. (7) Waunakee at The Ice Pond of Waunakee, rescheduled to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday
Kettle Moraine (Naga-Waukee Ice Arena) sectional
(9) Greendale co-op vs. (8) Monroe co-op at SLICE Ice Arena, Monroe, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
(11) Kenosha Bradford co-op vs. (6) Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Fond du Lac (Blue Line Ice Center) sectional
(10) Beaver Dam co-op vs. (7) Fond du Lac at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
GIRLS HOCKEY
Badger Conference
Sun Prairie co-op vs. Stoughton co-op at Oregon Community Sports Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GYMNASTICS
Badger Conference
Baraboo, Watertown, Mount Horeb at Waunakee, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday