Mother Nature took another eraser to the chalkboard of area high school sports events on Tuesday.

This time, though, six events (out of an original list of 54 events) survived the snow and are expected to be held tonight, as scheduled.

Three of those events are WIAA tournament competitions — two boys hockey regional semifinals and one team wrestling sectional.

Still on are these events, as confirmed by host-school coaches or athletic directors:

Boys basketball

Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Janesville Parker at Madison East, 7:15 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.

WIAA boys hockey regional semifinals

Madison La Follette/East vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Stoughton at Mandt Ice Arena, Stoughton, 7 p.m.

WIAA team wrestling sectional

Janesville Craig at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Many of today's postponements, including almost all the hockey and wrestling tournament events, were rescheduled for Wednesday — usually an off day for prep sports events.

Before the snow fell, two events were on the area schedule for Wednesday. Now, the list has grown to 28 events on the Wednesday docket.

Here is the list of Tuesday's prep postponements, with rescheduling dates listed if provided by schools:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Waunakee at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday

Baraboo at Reedsburg, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

DeForest at Portage, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Thursday

Badger South Conference

Stoughton at Fort Atkinson, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Madison Edgewood at Monroe, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Watertown at Milton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Oregon at Monona Grove, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Parker at Middleton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Madison Memorial at Beloit Memorial, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Madison La Follette at Verona, rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Capitol North Conference

Lodi at Lake Mills, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Watertown Luther Prep at Lakeside Lutheran, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Columbus at Poynette, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Capitol South Conference

Wisconsin Heights at Marshall, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Waterloo at New Glarus, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18

Belleville at Cambridge, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21

Trailways South Conference

Deerfield at Madison Country Day, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Palmyra-Eagle at Madison Abundant Life, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19

Trailways West Conference

Green Lake/Princeton at Pardeeville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Non-conference

River Valley at Mineral Point, no rescheduling date set

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Portage at Waunakee, rescheduled to 5:45 p.m. Friday

Capitol North Conference

Lodi at Watertown Luther Prep, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Columbus at Lake Mills, no rescheduling date set

Rock Valley Conference

Brodhead at Evansville, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Clinton at Edgerton, rescheduled to 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Jefferson at McFarland, no rescheduling date set

Six Rivers West Conference

Barneveld at Albany, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

South Central Conference

Wautoma at Wisconsin Dells, rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

SWAL

Fennimore at Mineral Point, rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday

Trailways South Conference

Madison Country Day at Williams Bay, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Non-conference

Platteville at Wisconsin Heights, no rescheduling date set

Deerfield at Belleville, canceled

Columbus at Waterloo, canceled

Johnson Creek vs. Princeton/Green Lake, canceled

Milton at Wilmot, canceled

Pardeeville at Plainfield Tri-County, canceled

WIAA WRESTLING

Team sectionals

Note: Sectional champions advance to team state tournament.

Division 1

Waunakee vs. Holmen at Tomah, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Division 2

River Valley team sectional: Rescheduled to Wednesday (Semifinals, 6 p.m.: Lodi vs. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro; Evansville/Albany vs. Prairie du Chien. Championship: 8 p.m.)

WIAA BOYS HOCKEY

Regular season

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Craig/Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set

WIAA regional semifinals

Onalaska sectional

(9) DeForest vs. (8) Black River Falls at Lunda Memorial Ice Arena, Black River Falls, rescheduled to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday

Madison (Hartmeyer Ice Arena) sectional

(9) Oregon vs. (8) McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

(10) Monona Grove vs. (7) Waunakee at The Ice Pond of Waunakee, rescheduled to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday

Kettle Moraine (Naga-Waukee Ice Arena) sectional

(9) Greendale co-op vs. (8) Monroe co-op at SLICE Ice Arena, Monroe, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

(11) Kenosha Bradford co-op vs. (6) Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, rescheduled to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Fond du Lac (Blue Line Ice Center) sectional

(10) Beaver Dam co-op vs. (7) Fond du Lac at Blue Line Ice Center, Fond du Lac, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Conference

Sun Prairie co-op vs. Stoughton co-op at Oregon Community Sports Arena, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GYMNASTICS

Badger Conference

Baraboo, Watertown, Mount Horeb at Waunakee, rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday

