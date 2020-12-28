 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer sparks Monroe's late rush past Janesville Parker
PREP SPORTS

Prep sports: Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer sparks Monroe's late rush past Janesville Parker

When the Monroe boys basketball team needed him most on Monday afternoon, Cade Meyer came up, well, big.

The 6-foot-8 senior, a UW-Green Bay signee, scored 11 of his 21 points in the final six minutes to carry the Cheesemakers to a 59-52 victory over host Janesville Parker in non-conference play.

It was Monroe’s first game, due to a delayed season start made necessary by COVID-19 regulations.

The Vikings (6-3) turned a six-point deficit into a 43-43 tie, and with help from Meyer and a 3-pointer by J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe opened a late 51-43 advantage.

The Cheesemakers sewed up the win on the free-throw line, making 14 of 15 tries overall.

Carson Leuzinger added 12 points for Monroe. Parker got 14 points from Brenden Weis and 12 apiece from Jacob Nabor and Ethan Thompson.

Lakeside Lutheran 59,
Jefferson 44

The host Warriors (5-2) opened a 36-26 halftime lead and rode the 19-point scoring of Levi Birkholz to a victory over the Eagles (2-6) in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic. Trey Lauber made four 3-point baskets and added 13 points for Lakeside. Jefferson got nine points apiece from Braden McGraw and David Neitzel.

Lake Country Luth. 65,
Lake Mills 52

Luke Haertle scored 12 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Lightning (8-0) erase a one-point halftime deficit with a 40-26 run against the L-Cats (4-3) in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic. Lake Mills got 18 points from Charlie Bender, 16 from Adam Moen and 13 from Drew Stoddard.

Marshall 64, Fall River 37

The visiting Cardinals took a 35-18 halftime lead and rode the 23-point scoring of Craig Ward past the Vikings. Cole Denniston added 10 first-half points for Marshall. Fall River’s Barrett Nelson scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.

Dodgeville 62, Baraboo 33

Dillon Garthwaite scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, helping the Dodgers (2-1) open a 28-14 halftime lead over the Thunderbirds (1-6). Charlie Keith added 14 points for Dodgeville. Baraboo got 11 points from Justin Philipp and 10 from Drew Mistele.

Poynette 57, Belleville 54

The visiting Wildcats (2-3) came up short against the Pumas (3-2). Nik Feller put up 21 points for Poynette, including two 3-pointers. Trevor Syse managed to put up 24 points for Watertown, including three 3-pointers.

Girls basketball

Monroe 50, Elkhorn 48

A 3-point attempt at the final buzzer glanced off the front of the rim for the Elks (1-5), giving Patrick Kenny a victory in his first game as the Cheesemakers’ coach.

Megan Benzschawel scored after an offensive rebound to give Monroe a 49-48 lead, and Lily Bobak made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game with 7.5 seconds left. Benzschawel scored 16 points to lead Monroe.

La Crosse Aquinas 75,
Lake Mills 60

The host Blugolds (6-0), two-time defending WIAA Division 4 state champions and a finalist in last year’s state tournament, used a 28-4 run to erase the L-Cats’ 33-25 lead late in the first half and hand Lake Mills (9-1) its first loss.

Macy Donarski scored 16 points in each half for the Blugolds. Vivian Guerrero scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for Lake Mills.

New Glarus 52,

Lakeside Lutheran 42

A second-half slowdown helped the host Glarner Knights (7-3) maintain their seven-point halftime lead against the Warriors (5-2). New Glarus held Lakeside to 16 second-half points, and the Warriors didn’t help themselves by making four of 12 free-throw attempts in the second half and nine of 21 tries for the game. Jaylynn Benson scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half for New Glarus.

Laconia 54, Columbus 51

The host Spartans (7-2) went on a 33-20 scoring run in the second half to beat the Cardinals (6-5), spoiling a 27-point performance from Columbus’ Jordan Link. Link sank four of her six 3-point baskets in the first half and totaled 17 first-half points to help the Cardinals take a 31-21 lead. Lexy Smit scored 15 points and Molly Johannes 14 for Laconia.

Wilmot 61, Watertown 48

McKenna Johnson scored 39 points to lead the Panthers (5-1) past the Goslings (5-3). Avalon Uecke made three 3-point baskets and totaled 18 points for Watertown.

Dodgeville 58, Baraboo 38

Olivia Argall scored 18 points, Jojo Heimerl 12 and Marley Busch 11 to help the Dodgers (1-2) take a 34-15 halftime lead and coast past the Thunderbirds (1-6). Taylor Pfaff scored 12 points for Baraboo.

Barneveld 42, River Valley 37

The visiting Eagles (1-0) went on a 28-16 scoring run in the second half to wipe out a seven-point halftime deficit against the Blackhawks.(1-6). River Valley got 10 points from Emily Esser. Barneveld got 12 points apiece from Elle Pechan and Jacey Spring.

Boys hockey

Fond du Lac Springs 10,
Madison Edgewood 0

The Ledgers (10-0-0), ranked first in Division 2 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, rolled past the Crusaders (1-5-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.

Waukesha North co-op 7,
Janesville Craig/Parker 2

In the first round of the eight-team, three-day Joe Raymond Tournament at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield, Tyler Dale and Caleb Radomski scored two goals each to lead the Wings (8-3-0) past the Bluebirds (0-4-0). Lucas Young and Tyler Steuck scored for Janesville Craig/Parker.

Mequon Homestead 7,
Monona Grove club 0

Rocco Cicirello scored four goals and the host Highlanders (5-6-0) scored five times in the second period to beat the Monona Grove club team. Devin Hesthaven made 28 saves for Monona Grove.

Beaver Dam 3, Waupun 1

The visiting Golden Beavers (4-5-0) got goals from Eli Uttech, Connor Strasser and Gavin Hearley, along with 24 saves from Kirk Davis and two assists apiece from Wesley Biel and Ian Conlin, to beat the Warriors (1-5-0).

Wrestling

Monroe 33,
Orfordville Parkview/Albany 33

Jack Dubach scored a pin victory in the final match of the night, giving the Cheesemakers a victory over the Vikings (2-1) in their season opener. Monroe also got pins from Anthony Wels at 132 and Brady Schuh at 138.

Lake Mills 36, Belleville co-op 30

Tyler Theder earned a first-period pin in his 285-pound match to give the host L-Cats (1-1) a Capitol South Conference victory over the Sugar River Raiders (0-1).

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 65,

LAKE MILLS 52

Lake Country Lutheran*25*40*—*65

Lake Mills*26*26*—*52

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3 6-6 15, Haertle 9 7-8 25, Amack 1 0-1 2, Nehls 4 2-4 10, Theis 3 0-0 8, Lubbers 1 2-2 5. Totals 21 17-21 65.

LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 1-2 13, Retrum 1 0-1 2, Moen 7 2-5 16, Bender 8 2-3 18, Horkan 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-11 52.

3-point goals: LCL 6 (Howard 3, Theis 2, Lubbers 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 4, Horkan 1). Total fouls: LCL 17; LM 20. Fouled out: Stoddard.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, JEFFERSON 44

Jefferson*26*18*—*44

Lakeside Lutheran*36*23*—*59

JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Millder 2 1-1 6, McGraw 4 1-2 9, Neitzel 4 0-0 9, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 1 0-1 2, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Pinnow 0 3-4 3, Hoffman 2 0-2 6, Steies 0 1-2 1, Butina 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 7-14 44.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 3 1-2 8, Veers 3 0-1 6, Guzman 0 2-2 2, Olszewski 1 3-4 5, Main 1 4-5 6, Birkholz 8 2-2 19, Lauber 4 1-2 13. Totals 20 13-18 59.

3-point goals: J 5 (Hoffman 2, Miller 1, Neitzel 1, Lenz 1); LL 6 (Lauber 4, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: J 15; LL 14.

Non-conference

MONROE 59, JANESVILLE PARKER 52

Monroe*31*28*—*59

Janesville Parker*28*24*—*52

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 3 4-4 12, Huschitt 1 0-0 3, Golembiewski 2 0-1 6, Meyer 7 6-6 21, Sathoff 1 0-0 2, Matley 1 2-2 4, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 2-2 9. Totals 19 14-15 59.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Youderan 1 0-0 3, Thompson 5 0-0 12, Connors 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 3 0-0 7, Nabor 4 4-6 12, Weis 2 10-12 14, Curry 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-18 52.

3-point goals: M 7 (Leuzinger 2, Golembiewski 2, Huschitt 1, Meyer 1, Seagreaves 1); JP 4 (Thompson 2, Youderan 1, Hartwig 1). Total fouls: M 16; JP 14. Fouled out: Seagreaves.

MARSHALL 64, FALL RIVER 37

Marshall*35*29*—*64

Fall River*18*19*—*37

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Collins 2 2-2 7, Lutz 3 0-0 7, Brank 1 0-0 2, Ward 8 4-5 23, Hornby 0 4-6 4, Bello 2 0-0 4, Denniston 4 0-0 10, Truschinski 3 1-2 7. Totals 23 11-15 64.

FALL RIVER — Osterhaus 3 3-3 9, Rauls 2 0-0 4, Blevins 4 1-3 9, Nelson 6 1-3 13, Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-9 37.

3-point goals: M 7 (Ward 3, Dennison 2, Collins 1, Lutz 1); FR 0. Total fouls: M 13; FR 13.

FORT ATKINSON 61,

UNION GROVE 43

Union Grove*16*27*—*43

Fort Atkinson*23*38*—*61

UNION GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Domagalski 2 0-0 6, Barber 1 1-2 4, Pfeffer 2 0-0 6, Delagrave 5 1-1 12, Skaleski 1 0-0 3, Ketterhagen 1 0-0 3, Johnson 4 1-1 9. Totals 16 3-4 43.

FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-3 2, Glisch 1 2-4 4, Baker 3 3-3 10, Schweiger 0 4-4 4, Cosson 3 0-0 6, Buchta 0 2-2 2, Wixom 5 0-3 11, Kees 4 0-0 10, Evans 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 11-19 61.

3-point goals: UG 8 (Domagalski 2, Pfeffer 2, Barber 1, Delagrave 1, Skaleski 1, Ketterhagen 1); FA 4 (Kees 2, Baker 1, Wixom 1). Total fouls: UG 15; FA 11. Fouled out: Barber.

DODGEVILLE 62, BARABOO 33

Baraboo*14*19*—*33

Dodgeville*28*34*—*62

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Mistele 5 0-0 10, Vittengl 0 1-2 1, McReynolds 2 3-6 7, Philipp 4 2-2 11, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 6-10 33.

DODGEVILLE — Keith 7 0-1 14, Garthwaite 10 0-1 24, Jacobson 2 0-0 5, Busch 1 2-2 4, Halverson 1 0-0 2, Geisking 1 0-2 2, Montague 1 3-3 5, Pittz 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 5-9 62.

3-point goals: B 1 (Philipp 1); D 7 (Garthwaite 4, Pittz 2, Jacobson 1). Total fouls: B 12; D 12.

POYNETTE 57, BELLEVILLE 54

Belleville: *26*28*—54

Poynette: *28*29*—57

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 1 0-0 2, C. Syse 2 3-4 8, Conner 1 2-2 4, Holden 2 3-4 9, T. Syse 10 1-3 24, Erickson 3 1-1 7. Totals 19 10-14 54.

POYNETTE — Heath 1 0-0 2, K. Petersen 4 0-0 10, B. Chadwick 1 4-4 7, McCormick 2 2-2 6, Klosky 2 0-3 5, Feller 4 11-13 21, C. Petersen 1 4-6 6. Totals 15 21-28 57.

3-point goals: B 6 (T. Syse 3, Holden 2, C. Syse 1), P 6 (K. Petersen 2, Feller 2, B. Chadwick 1, Klosky 1). Total fouls: B 19, P 16. Fouled out: B (Holden).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

LA CROSSE AQUINAS 75,

LAKE MILLS 60

Lake Mills*33*27*—*60

La Crosse Aquinas*33*42*—*75

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 3 2-2 8, Wagner 1 3-4 6, A. Wollin 2 0-0 6, J. Pitta 4 1-2 9, Guerrero 6 5-5 17, B. Pitta 4 0-0 8, Will 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-13 60.

LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 14 1-4 32, Theusch 1 0-0 3, B. Bahr 3 0-0 6, Bagniefski 6 0-1 14, S. Bahr 2 1-1 5, Weisbrod 5 2-2 13, Cronk 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 4-8 75..

3-point goals: LM 3 (A. Wollin 2, Wagner 1); LCA 7 (Donarski 3, Bagniefski 2, Theusch 12, Weisbrod 1). Total fouls: LM 11; LCA 12. Fouled out: J. Pitta.

LACONIA 54, COLUMBUS 51

Columbus*31*20*—*51

Laconia*21*33*—*54

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 8 5-6 27, M. Kahl 0 1-2 1, Theilen 4 0-0 8, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Paulson 2 0-0 5, Dornaus 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-8 51.

LACONIA — Davies 1 0-0 2, Johannes 7 0-0 14, Smit 5 2-2 15, Mahone 1 1-3 3, Mulder 2 0-0 4, Rens 6 3-3 16. Totals 22 6-8 54.

3-point goals: C 7 (Link 6, Paulson 1); L 4 (Smit 3, Rens 1). Total fouls: C 10; L 9. At Laconia HS, Rosendale

WILMOT 61, WATERTOWN 48

Watertown*26*22*—*48

Wilmot*31*30*—*61

WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Quinn 0 0-1 0; Schmutzler 2 0-1 6; Gifford 2 0-0 5; Hinrichs 1 2-2 5; Maas 5 4-7 14; Uecke 4 7-9 18. Totals 14 13-20 48.

WILMOT — Raymond 1 0-0 3; Parisi 2 2-2 6; Ma. Johnson 2 0-1 4; Horton 0 1-2 1; McK. Johnson 13 5-5 39; Christiansen 0 1-2 1; Pittman 3 0-1 7. Totals 21 9-13 61.

3-point goals: Wat 7 (Schmutzler 2, Gifford 1, Hinrichs 1, Uecke 3); Wil 10 (Raymond 1, McK. Johnson 8, Pittman 1). Total fouls: Wat 18; Wil 18. Fouled out: Uecke.

DODGEVILLE 58, BARABOO 38

Baraboo*15*23*—*38

Dodgeville*34*24*—*58

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Fluette 1 0-1 2, Pfaff 4 3-3 12, Frank 4 3-3 12, Frank 3 0-2 8, Hess 0 1-4 1, M. Gruner 1 3-9 5, J. Gruner 5 0-0 10. Totals 14 7-19 35.

DODGEVILLE — Phillips 0 1-2 1, White 0 1-2 1, Heimerl 5 0-0 12, Reilly 2 0-0 4, M. White 4 0-1 8, Busch 4 3-5 11, Argall 7 3-3 18, Blume 1 1-4 3. Totals 23 9-17 58.

3-point goals: B 3 (Frank 2, Pfaff 1); D 3 (Heimerl 2, Argall 1). Total fouls: B 18; D 14.

MONROE 50, ELKHORN 48

Monroe*30*20*—*50

Elkhorn*24*24*—*48

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Benzschawel 5 5-6 16, Bobak 1 1-3 3, Maurer 1 0-0 3, Giasson 3 4-8 10, Updike 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 3 0-0 6, Ambrose 3 3-3 10. Totals 17 13-20 50.

ELKHORN — Larson 0 2-4 2, Harding 0 0-1 0, Duescher 5 2-2 12, Ivey 4 2-2 10, Harlan 2 0-0 4, Brochowski 4 0-0 9, Champeny 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 9-13 48.

3-point goals: M 3 (Benzschawel 1, Maurer 1, Ambrose 1); E 1 (Brochowski 1). Total fouls: E 19; M 15.

NEW GLARUS 52,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42

Lakeside Lutheran*26*16*—*42

New Glarus*33*19*—*52

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 1 0-1 2, Heckmann 1 0-1 3, Schuetz 1 0-4 2, Shadoski 1 2-2 4, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 2 2-4 8, Liddicoat 2 2-3 7, Neuberger 2 2-3 6, Riesen 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-1 3. Totals 14 9-21 42.

NEW GLARUS — Atwell 3 1-2 7, Nommensen 3 5-7 11, Eichelkraut 1 1-3 3, Schadewalt 2 3-4 9, Klosterman 1 0-0 3, Benson 7 3-3 17, Marty 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-19 52.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Heckmann 1, Liddiocoat 1, Murray 1); H 3 (Schadewalt 2, Klosterman 1). Total fouls: LL 19; NG 20.

BARNEVELD 42, RIVER VALLEY 37

Barneveld*14*28*—*42

River Valley*21*16*—*37

BARNEVELD (fg ft-fta pts) — S. Marx 1 0-0 2, Gordon 0 0-1 0, Baker 0 1-2 1, Leister 1 0-0 2, Vinger 2 0-2 4, Pechan 4 3-10 12, L. Marx 2 1-6 5, Fahey 1 0-2 2, Forbes 0 2-2 2, Spring 4 4-5 12. Totals 15 11-30 42.

RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 1 2-2 5, Esser 4 1-3 10, Ferstl 1 0-2 2, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Hahn 0 1-2 1, Haas 4 0-0 9, Liegel 2 0-0 4, Brickl 0 2-3 2, Wallace 0 1-2 1.Totals 13 7-14 37.

3-point goals: B 1 (Pechan 1); RV 4 (Anderson 1, Esser 1, Johnson 1, Haas 1). Total fouls: B 19; RV 21.

Belleville 60, Highland 58

BOYS HOCKEY

Monday’s area summaries

Joe Raymond Tournament

At Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield

WAUKESHA NORTH CO-OP 6,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 2

Janesville Craig/Parker*0*0*2*—*2

Waukesha North co-op*1*2*3*—*6

First period — W: Dale (Hruby, Little), 15:06 (pp).

Second period — W: Little (Radomski, Dale), 4:16; Hunn (Kubasa, Schowengert), 4:49.

Third period — J: Young (Erickson, Schaffner), 1:17 (pp); Steuck (Schaffner, Campbell), 6:47; W: Radomski (Little, Dale), 11:42; Dale (Radomski, Little), 13:12 (pp); W: Radomski (Little), 15:43.

Saves: JCP (Kaas) 32; WN (Desidero) 18. Penalties-minutes: JCP 6-18, WN 2-4.

MEQUON HOMESTEAD 7,

MONONA GROVE CLUB 0

Monona Grove club*0*0*0*—*0

Mequon Homestead*1*5*1*—*7

First period — Cicirello (Wojnowski, Perez), 5:10 (pp).

Second period — Cicirello (Perez), 0:59; Diemer (Maleki, Cicirello), 2:25; Buichanan (Birmingham), 5:13; Cicirello (Fricke, O’Brien), 11:37 (pp); Wojnowski (Schimpf, DeToro), 12:04 (pp).

Third period — Cicirello, 9:26.

Saves: MG (Hesthaven) 28; MH (O’Brien) 19. Penalties-minutes: MG 5-13, MH 2-4.

Oregon club 4, Fond du Lac 3

Non-conference

BEAVER DAM 3, WAUPUN 1

Beaver Dam*1*1*1*—*3

Waupun*1*0*0*—*1

First period — W: Baley (Gerritson), 4:05 (pp). BD: Uttech (Shaw, Biel), 16:07.

Second period — BD: Strasser (Biel, Conlin), 9:25.

Third period — BD: Hearley (Conlin), 7:54.

Saves: BD (Davis) 24, W (Fromholz) 37. Penalties: BD 6-12, W 2-4.

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs 10, Madison Edgewood 0

WRESTLING

Monday’s area summaries

Capitol Conference

LAKE MILLS 36,

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 30

160: Zielinski, BNG, pinned Eveland, 0:21. 182: Cassady, LM, pinned Loshaw, 5:29. 285: Theder, LM, pinned Walker, 1:47. 106, 170, 195, 220: LM won forfeit. 120, 126: 138, 145: BNG won forfeit. 113, 132, 152: Double forfeit. At Lake Mills.

Non-conference

MONROE 36,

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 33

132: Weis, M, pinned Cramer, OPA, 4:56. 138: Schuh, M, pinned Duncan, OPA 3:18. 160: Schwengels, OPA, dec. Patterson, 9-3. 170: Egan, OPA, pinned Holst, 2:46. 113: Dubach, M, pinned Suer, OPA, 2:56. 106, 120, 145, 152, 182: OPA won forfeit. 195, 285: M won forfeit. 126, 220: Double forfeit. At Orfordville Parkview.

