Prep sports: Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer sparks Monroe's late rush past Janesville Parker

Girls basketball

Monroe 50, Elkhorn 48

A 3-point attempt at the final buzzer glanced off the front of the rim for the Elks (1-5), giving Patrick Kenny a victory in his first game as the Cheesemakers’ coach.

Megan Benzschawel scored after an offensive rebound to give Monroe a 49-48 lead, and Lily Bobak made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game with 7.5 seconds left. Benzschawel scored 16 points to lead Monroe.

La Crosse Aquinas 75,

Lake Mills 60

The host Blugolds (6-0), two-time defending WIAA Division 4 state champions and a finalist in last year’s state tournament, used a 28-4 run to erase the L-Cats’ 33-25 lead late in the first half and hand Lake Mills (9-1) its first loss.

Macy Donarski scored 16 points in each half for the Blugolds. Vivian Guerrero scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for Lake Mills.

New Glarus 52,

Lakeside Lutheran 42