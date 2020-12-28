Prep sports: Green Bay recruit Cade Meyer sparks Monroe's late rush past Janesville Parker

When the Monroe boys basketball team needed him most on Monday afternoon, Cade Meyer came up, well, big.
The 6-foot-8 senior, a UW-Green Bay signee, scored 11 of his 21 points in the final six minutes to carry the Cheesemakers to a 59-52 victory over host Janesville Parker in non-conference play.
It was Monroe’s first game, due to a delayed season start made necessary by COVID-19 regulations.
The Vikings (6-3) turned a six-point deficit into a 43-43 tie, and with help from Meyer and a 3-pointer by J.T. Seagreaves, Monroe opened a late 51-43 advantage.
The Cheesemakers sewed up the win on the free-throw line, making 14 of 15 tries overall.
Carson Leuzinger added 12 points for Monroe. Parker got 14 points from Brenden Weis and 12 apiece from Jacob Nabor and Ethan Thompson.
Lakeside Lutheran 59,
Jefferson 44
The host Warriors (5-2) opened a 36-26 halftime lead and rode the 19-point scoring of Levi Birkholz to a victory over the Eagles (2-6) in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic. Trey Lauber made four 3-point baskets and added 13 points for Lakeside. Jefferson got nine points apiece from Braden McGraw and David Neitzel.
Lake Country Luth. 65,
Lake Mills 52
Luke Haertle scored 12 of his 25 points in the second half to help the Lightning (8-0) erase a one-point halftime deficit with a 40-26 run against the L-Cats (4-3) in the Lakeside Lutheran Holiday Classic. Lake Mills got 18 points from Charlie Bender, 16 from Adam Moen and 13 from Drew Stoddard.
Marshall 64, Fall River 37
The visiting Cardinals took a 35-18 halftime lead and rode the 23-point scoring of Craig Ward past the Vikings. Cole Denniston added 10 first-half points for Marshall. Fall River’s Barrett Nelson scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
Dodgeville 62, Baraboo 33
Dillon Garthwaite scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, helping the Dodgers (2-1) open a 28-14 halftime lead over the Thunderbirds (1-6). Charlie Keith added 14 points for Dodgeville. Baraboo got 11 points from Justin Philipp and 10 from Drew Mistele.
Poynette 57, Belleville 54
The visiting Wildcats (2-3) came up short against the Pumas (3-2). Nik Feller put up 21 points for Poynette, including two 3-pointers. Trevor Syse managed to put up 24 points for Watertown, including three 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
Monroe 50, Elkhorn 48
A 3-point attempt at the final buzzer glanced off the front of the rim for the Elks (1-5), giving Patrick Kenny a victory in his first game as the Cheesemakers’ coach.
Megan Benzschawel scored after an offensive rebound to give Monroe a 49-48 lead, and Lily Bobak made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game with 7.5 seconds left. Benzschawel scored 16 points to lead Monroe.
La Crosse Aquinas 75,
Lake Mills 60
The host Blugolds (6-0), two-time defending WIAA Division 4 state champions and a finalist in last year’s state tournament, used a 28-4 run to erase the L-Cats’ 33-25 lead late in the first half and hand Lake Mills (9-1) its first loss.
Macy Donarski scored 16 points in each half for the Blugolds. Vivian Guerrero scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for Lake Mills.
New Glarus 52,
Lakeside Lutheran 42
A second-half slowdown helped the host Glarner Knights (7-3) maintain their seven-point halftime lead against the Warriors (5-2). New Glarus held Lakeside to 16 second-half points, and the Warriors didn’t help themselves by making four of 12 free-throw attempts in the second half and nine of 21 tries for the game. Jaylynn Benson scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half for New Glarus.
Laconia 54, Columbus 51
The host Spartans (7-2) went on a 33-20 scoring run in the second half to beat the Cardinals (6-5), spoiling a 27-point performance from Columbus’ Jordan Link. Link sank four of her six 3-point baskets in the first half and totaled 17 first-half points to help the Cardinals take a 31-21 lead. Lexy Smit scored 15 points and Molly Johannes 14 for Laconia.
Wilmot 61, Watertown 48
McKenna Johnson scored 39 points to lead the Panthers (5-1) past the Goslings (5-3). Avalon Uecke made three 3-point baskets and totaled 18 points for Watertown.
Dodgeville 58, Baraboo 38
Olivia Argall scored 18 points, Jojo Heimerl 12 and Marley Busch 11 to help the Dodgers (1-2) take a 34-15 halftime lead and coast past the Thunderbirds (1-6). Taylor Pfaff scored 12 points for Baraboo.
Barneveld 42, River Valley 37
The visiting Eagles (1-0) went on a 28-16 scoring run in the second half to wipe out a seven-point halftime deficit against the Blackhawks.(1-6). River Valley got 10 points from Emily Esser. Barneveld got 12 points apiece from Elle Pechan and Jacey Spring.
Boys hockey
Fond du Lac Springs 10,
Madison Edgewood 0
The Ledgers (10-0-0), ranked first in Division 2 by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, rolled past the Crusaders (1-5-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.
Waukesha North co-op 7,
Janesville Craig/Parker 2
In the first round of the eight-team, three-day Joe Raymond Tournament at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield, Tyler Dale and Caleb Radomski scored two goals each to lead the Wings (8-3-0) past the Bluebirds (0-4-0). Lucas Young and Tyler Steuck scored for Janesville Craig/Parker.
Mequon Homestead 7,
Monona Grove club 0
Rocco Cicirello scored four goals and the host Highlanders (5-6-0) scored five times in the second period to beat the Monona Grove club team. Devin Hesthaven made 28 saves for Monona Grove.
Beaver Dam 3, Waupun 1
The visiting Golden Beavers (4-5-0) got goals from Eli Uttech, Connor Strasser and Gavin Hearley, along with 24 saves from Kirk Davis and two assists apiece from Wesley Biel and Ian Conlin, to beat the Warriors (1-5-0).
Wrestling
Monroe 33,
Orfordville Parkview/Albany 33
Jack Dubach scored a pin victory in the final match of the night, giving the Cheesemakers a victory over the Vikings (2-1) in their season opener. Monroe also got pins from Anthony Wels at 132 and Brady Schuh at 138.
Lake Mills 36, Belleville co-op 30
Tyler Theder earned a first-period pin in his 285-pound match to give the host L-Cats (1-1) a Capitol South Conference victory over the Sugar River Raiders (0-1).