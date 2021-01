Prep sports: Freshman Teagan Mallegni scores 29 to lead McFarland past Baraboo

Led by a 16-point performance from senior Megan Benzschawel, the host Cheesemakers (2-2) held off the Warriors (1-10). Senior Emma Kreuziger made all seven of her free throws as part of an 11-point night to lead Portage.

Janesville Craig 66, Milton 37

Mya Nicholson scored 21 points, Kate Huml 19 and Claudia Fieiras 12 to help the Cougars (5-4), who opened a 38-15 halftime lead, roll past the Red Hawks (0-2). No Milton player scored more than eight points.

Lake Mills 65, Poynette 34

The visiting L-Cats (7-4, 3-1 Capitol North) raced to a 45-16 halftime lead and held off the Pumas (4-3, 0-2). Lake Mills got 14 points from Kayla Will and 13 from Vivian Guerrero. Poynette got 10 points from Jessica Bruchs.

Marshall 71, Wis. Heights 29

Laura Nickel led the Cardinals (7-4, 3-1 Capitol South) with 23 points against the host Vanguards (0-1, 0-1). Sydnee Duhr led Heights with six points.

Belleville 61, Cambridge 57