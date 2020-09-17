Prep sports: Freshman Izzi Stricker leads Waunakee over Madison Edgewood

Lancaster stole the first set, but the Blackhawks fought back to seal the victory, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23. Brook Anderson led River Valley in aces with five, digs with 11 and assists with 22.

Girls tennis

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4, Baraboo 3

The Blackhawks won two singles and two doubles matches to top the visiting Thunderbirds. Cassidy Becker took No.4 singles in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, and Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones won No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

DeForest 5, Reedsburg 5

The visiting Norskies took the top four flights and tied the Beavers after 10 singles matches. Kaiya Hegarty earned a comeback victory at No. 4, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 for DeForest and Halle Hahn won No. 6, 7-5, 6-3 for Reedsburg.

Waunakee 10, Watertown 0

The Warriors handled the Goslings at home, sweeping the all-singles dual meet. Sara Sowinski won at No. 1 singles, 7-6, 6-3, and Claire Borgelt won in three sets at No. 8 singles, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Sauk Prairie 6, Portage 1

Taylor Haas took No. 1 singles and Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz won at No. 1 doubles to lead the visiting Eagles past the Warriors.

Stricker finishes 1-over-par, Warriors top Division 2 champion Crusaders