 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Freshman Izzi Stricker leads Waunakee over Madison Edgewood
0 comments

Prep sports: Freshman Izzi Stricker leads Waunakee over Madison Edgewood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Izzi Stricker was the class of the field in a battle of high-flying girls golf programs on Thursday.

Stricker shot a 1-over-par 37 at The Meadows at Sixmile Creek to lead her Waunakee team to a 169-181 victory over Madison Edgewood.

Waunakee finished fifth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall, and Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 state championship.

Grace Jaeger shot 40 to lead Edgewood. 

Reedsburg 188, Portage 214

Ashleigh Johnson led the visiting Beavers over the Warriors, finishing with a 40. Sophie Denure led Portage with a 43.

Boys soccer

Sauk Prairie 2, Madison Edgewood 1

A pair of first-half goals proved enough to give the host Eagles a victory over the Crusaders. Madison Edgewood scored its lone goal in the second half but couldn't produce the equalizer. 

Portage 1, Reedsburg 0

The visiting Warriors knocked in the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute to earn the victory. Portage had a potential late goal waved off due to an offside penalty. Braeden Weix had 16 saves for the Beavers. 

Baraboo 3, Watertown 2

The host Thunderbirds rallied back after relenting the lead to the Goslings in the 23rd minute. Johan Lopez scored just before half and freshman Ethan Uptagraw scored two goals in the second to seal it for Baraboo.

Girls volleyball

Madison Edgewood 3 Portage 0

The visiting Crusaders rolled to a 25-5, 25-7, 25-8 victory over the Warriors. Natalie Ring led with 12 kills while Ella Foti and Lauren Hazelett each added seven assists. 

Reedsburg 3, Watertown 1

The Beavers topped the visiting Goslings 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 28-26. Macie Wieman led Reedsburg in kills with 16, and McKenna Oetzman added 18 assists. Senior Kennedy Pugh registered 15 kills for Watertown. 

Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo 0

The host Thunderbirds battled through all three sets but the Eagles took every one 25-21, 25-19, 25-23. Aida Shadewald and Olivia Breunig led the way for the Eagles with 15 kills and 17 assists. 

River Valley 3, Lancaster 1

Lancaster stole the first set, but the Blackhawks fought back to seal the victory, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23. Brook Anderson led River Valley in aces with five, digs with 11 and assists with 22.

Girls tennis

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4, Baraboo 3

The Blackhawks won two singles and two doubles matches to top the visiting Thunderbirds. Cassidy Becker took No.4 singles in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, and Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones won No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

DeForest 5, Reedsburg 5

The visiting Norskies took the top four flights and tied the Beavers after 10 singles matches. Kaiya Hegarty earned a comeback victory at No. 4, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 for DeForest and Halle Hahn won No. 6, 7-5, 6-3 for Reedsburg. 

Waunakee 10, Watertown 0

The Warriors handled the Goslings at home, sweeping the all-singles dual meet. Sara Sowinski won at No. 1 singles, 7-6, 6-3, and Claire Borgelt won in three sets at No. 8 singles, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Sauk Prairie 6, Portage 1

Taylor Haas took No. 1 singles and Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz won at No. 1 doubles to lead the visiting Eagles past the Warriors.

Stricker finishes 1-over-par, Warriors top Division 2 champion Crusaders

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S RESULTS

PREP SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

PORTAGE 1, REEDSBURG 0

Portage*0*1*—*1

Reedsburg*0*0*—*0

Second half: P — Butson, 73:45.

Shots: P 14; R 1. Saves: P (Lynch) 2; R (Weix) 16.

SAUK PRAIRIE 2, MADISON EDGEWOOD 1

Madison Edgewood*0*1*—*1

Sauk Prairie*2*0*—*2

First half: SP — Drescher (Baier), 24:36; Enerson (Homar), 27:32.

Second half: ME — Snell, 68:15. 

Shots: SP 10; ME 15.

Saves: SP (L. Baumgardt) 9; ME (Merckx) 5.   

BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN 2

Watertown*1*1*—*2

Baraboo*1*2*—*3

First half: B— J. Lopez, 42:00; 

Second half: B — Uptagraw, 49:00, 69:00. 

Saves: B (Huffacker) 5.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2, WISCONSIN DELLS 1

Watertown Luther Prep*0*2*—*2

Wisconsin Dells*1*0*—*1

First half: WD — Van Dinter, 42:38; 

Second half: WLP — Ernest, 83:15; Palacios (Frick), 89:14.

Shots: WLP 5; WD 14.

At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.  

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, PORTAGE 0

Madison Edgewood*25*25*25

Portage*5*7*8

MADISON EDGEWOOD (leaders) — Kills: Ring 13; Assists: Foti 18; Aces: Hazelett 5; Digs: Hazelett, Foti 7; Blocks: Grosse 2.

PORTAGE — Kills: Kreuziger, Jones 2; Assists: Kratz 3; Digs: Schmelzer 8; Blocks: Kreuziger 1.

REEDSBURG 3, WATERTOWN 1 

Watertown*25*20*25*28

Reedsburg*19*25*16*26

WATERTOWN (leaders) — Kills: Pugh 15; Assists: Roets 16; Aces: Stas 6; Digs: Hickey 20; Blocks: Gudenkauf 4. REEDSBURG — Kills: Mac. Wieman 16; Assists: Oetzman 18; Aces: Harsch, Olson 4; Digs: Mac. Wieman 17; Blocks: Harsch, Bestor 1.

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, BARABOO 0

Sauk Prairie*25*25*25

Baraboo*21*19*23

SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills: Shadewald 15; Assists: O. Breunig 17; Aces: Bricki 5; Digs: Schlimgen 15; Blocks: Hartwig 3.

BARABOO — Kills: Gruner 8; Assists: Buelow 17; Aces: Gruner 2; Digs:Gruner 14; Blocks: Gruner 3.

RIVER VALLEY 3, LANCASTER 1

River Valley*22*25*25*25*

Lancaster*25*22*13*23*

RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hanson 15; Assists: Anderson 22; Aces: Anderson 5; Digs: Anderson 11; Blocks: Radel 2.

Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, postponed; no rescheduling date set .

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 26, MADISON EDGEWOOD 31

Waunakee: 2, Regnier 18:07; 3, Smith 18:16; 6, Niles 18:36; 7, Kettler 18:58; 8, Korth 19:04. Madison Edgewood: 1, Richardson 17:16; 4, Linderoth 18:18; 5, Schieck 18:19; 10, Rosemurgy 19:32; 11, Kuhn 19:38. At Lake Farm Park, 5,000 meters. 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 15, MADISON EDGEWOOD 48

Waunakee: 1, Vanderhoef 20:56; 2, Jarvy 21:11; 3, King 21:19; 4, Everson 22:14; 5, Niles 22:25. Madison Edgewood: 6, Catalado 22:31; 13, Powless 23:35; 16, Gorman 24:11; 18, Nemeth 24:46; 22, Crabb 25:39. At Lake Farm Park, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 169, MADISON EDGEWOOD 181

MADISON EDGEWOOD: Jaeger 40, Hegenbarth 44, A. Thao 46, Nakada 51. WAUNAKEE: Stricker 37, Kinzel 42, Hoege 44, Grimm 46.At Meadows of Sixmile Creek GC, Waunakee, par 36.

REEDSBURG 188, PORTAGE 214

REEDSBURG: Johnson 40, Benish 46, Carey 50, Clark 52. 

PORTAGE: S. Denure 43, E. Denure 52, Fick 54, Mickelson 65.

At Portage CC, par 36.

Wednesday’s results

MADISON EDGEWOOD 183, WATERTOWN 204

Madison Edgewood: Jaeger 41, Hegenbarth 42, Nakada 46, J. Thao 54. Watertown: Fischer 47, Suski 50, Lang 52, Szalanski 55. At Watertown CC, par 36.

BARABOO 169, BEAVER DAM 208

Baraboo: Lewison 42, Capener 42, Schlender 42, Turkington 43. Beaver Dam: Jens 49, Poels 51, Schaefer 53, DiStefano 55. At Fairfield Hills GC, par 29.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday’s results

Non-conference

DeFOREST 5, REEDSBURG 5

Singles — Fuchs, D, def. Peyer, 6-0, 6-0; Armstrong, D, def. Weis, 6-0, 6-2; A. Hegarty, D, def. Benseman, 6-0, 6-2; K. Hegarty, D, def. Wilhelm, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; Rockweiler, R, def. Galbraith, 6-4, 6-3; H. Hahn, R, def. Manzi, 7-5, 6-3; Tourdot, R, def. Weinstock, 6-2, 6-2; M. Hahn, D, def. Crary, 7-6 (3), 6-4; Wood, R, def. Finley, 6-4, 6-1; Cummings, R, def. Shields, 6-2, 6-3. At Reedsburg HS.

FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, BARABOO 3

Singles — Koppie, B, def. Granec, 7-5, 7-5; Carlson-Edwards, B, def. Holzi, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4; Jelinek, FAC, def. Wieczorek, 7-6 (4), 6-4; Becker, FAC, def. Finnegan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Doubles — Torrenga/Jones, FAC, def. Bildstein/Cleary, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7); Unate/Sebranek, FAC, def. Davies/Langkamp, 6-3, 6-4; Huffaker/Benson, B, def. Congdon/Theriault, 6-2 (2), 6-1, 6-2. At Rock River Park, Fort Atkinson.

WAUNAKEE 10, WATERTOWN 0

Singles — Sowinski def. Schmutzler, 7-5, 6-3; Lee def. Krakow, 6-3, 6-1; Larsen def. Cortes, 6-2, 6-1; Statz def. Kuenzi, 6-2, 6-0; Jaeger def. Linskens, 6-2, 6-2; Zabel def. Werning, 6-2, 6-1; Rogers def. Wesemann, 6-3, 6-2; Borgelt def. Smith, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Grommon def. Uecke, 6-1, 7-5; Schnaubelt def. Marr, 7-5, 6-1. At Ripp Park, Waunakee.

SAUK PRAIRIE 6, PORTAGE 1

Singles — Haas, SP, def. McKinnon, 6-1, 6-4; Arocena Blanco, P, def. Ballweg, 2-6, 6-1, 11-9; Joyce, SP, def. Owens, 6-1, 6-1; O’Connor, SP, def. H. Kallungi, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Helt/Kastelitz, SP, def. Bisch/Krueger, 7-6 (7), 6-1; Ziegler/Breunig, SP, def. Voigt/A. Kallungi, 6-3, 6-2; Holler/Andres, SP, def. Atkinson/Hein, 6-0, 6-0. At Bartels Middle School, Portage.

Lake Mills at Lodi, postponed; no rescheduling date set.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics