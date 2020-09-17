Prep sports: Freshman Izzi Stricker leads Waunakee over Madison Edgewood

Freshman Izzi Stricker was the class of the field in a battle of high-flying girls golf programs on Thursday.
Stricker shot a 1-over-par 37 at The Meadows at Sixmile Creek to lead her Waunakee team to a 169-181 victory over Madison Edgewood.
Waunakee finished fifth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall, and Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 state championship.
Grace Jaeger shot 40 to lead Edgewood.
Reedsburg 188, Portage 214
Ashleigh Johnson led the visiting Beavers over the Warriors, finishing with a 40. Sophie Denure led Portage with a 43.
Boys soccer
Sauk Prairie 2, Madison Edgewood 1
A pair of first-half goals proved enough to give the host Eagles a victory over the Crusaders. Madison Edgewood scored its lone goal in the second half but couldn't produce the equalizer.
Portage 1, Reedsburg 0
The visiting Warriors knocked in the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute to earn the victory. Portage had a potential late goal waved off due to an offside penalty. Braeden Weix had 16 saves for the Beavers.
Baraboo 3, Watertown 2
The host Thunderbirds rallied back after relenting the lead to the Goslings in the 23rd minute. Johan Lopez scored just before half and freshman Ethan Uptagraw scored two goals in the second to seal it for Baraboo.
Girls volleyball
Madison Edgewood 3 Portage 0
The visiting Crusaders rolled to a 25-5, 25-7, 25-8 victory over the Warriors. Natalie Ring led with 12 kills while Ella Foti and Lauren Hazelett each added seven assists.
Reedsburg 3, Watertown 1
The Beavers topped the visiting Goslings 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 28-26. Macie Wieman led Reedsburg in kills with 16, and McKenna Oetzman added 18 assists. Senior Kennedy Pugh registered 15 kills for Watertown.
Sauk Prairie 3, Baraboo 0
The host Thunderbirds battled through all three sets but the Eagles took every one 25-21, 25-19, 25-23. Aida Shadewald and Olivia Breunig led the way for the Eagles with 15 kills and 17 assists.
River Valley 3, Lancaster 1
Lancaster stole the first set, but the Blackhawks fought back to seal the victory, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23. Brook Anderson led River Valley in aces with five, digs with 11 and assists with 22.
Girls tennis
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 4, Baraboo 3
The Blackhawks won two singles and two doubles matches to top the visiting Thunderbirds. Cassidy Becker took No.4 singles in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, and Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones won No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
DeForest 5, Reedsburg 5
The visiting Norskies took the top four flights and tied the Beavers after 10 singles matches. Kaiya Hegarty earned a comeback victory at No. 4, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 for DeForest and Halle Hahn won No. 6, 7-5, 6-3 for Reedsburg.
Waunakee 10, Watertown 0
The Warriors handled the Goslings at home, sweeping the all-singles dual meet. Sara Sowinski won at No. 1 singles, 7-6, 6-3, and Claire Borgelt won in three sets at No. 8 singles, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Sauk Prairie 6, Portage 1
Taylor Haas took No. 1 singles and Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz won at No. 1 doubles to lead the visiting Eagles past the Warriors.
