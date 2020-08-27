Prep sports: Freshman Ava Vesperman wins her first varsity race for Lake Mills

Freshman Ava Vesperman won her first high school race in Thursday’s heat to lead the Lake Mills girls cross country team to victory in the six-team Palmyra-Eagle Invitational.
Vesperman covered the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 8 seconds, and was followed by three other top-10 finishers: Lauren Winslow in third, Brooke Fair in fourth and Jade Pitta in 10th.
The L-Cats scored 34 points to top runner-up Burlington Catholic Central’s total of 49 points. Deerfield/Cambridge took fifth, led by junior Maggie Schmude’s seventh-place finish.
In the boys race, Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman turned in a time of 17:23, winning the seven-team boys race by 70 seconds. However, Elkhorn scored 28 points to top Deerfield/Cambridge’s total of 31 in the team standings.
Deerfield/Cambridge also had senior Jack Nikolay finish fifth, senior Liam Brown take sixth and freshman Martin Kimmel finish seventh. Lake Mills took sixth, led by Quentin Saylor’s 22nd-place finish.
Girls Tennis
Waunakee 9, Madison Edgewood 1
Baluck Deang, the defending WIAA Division 2 state singles champion, got the Crusaders’ only victory in their loss to visiting Waunakee at Quann Park. Gretchen Lee won at No. 2 singles for the Warriors.
Beaver Dam 5, Reedsburg 2
Visiting Beaver Dam took home all five of their victories in two sets over Reedsburg, being led by Lindsay Propst, earning a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Madelyn Connaughty and Hannah Budde won in 6-2, 6-0 fashion at No. 1 doubles.
Watertown 6, Slinger 1
The Goslings defeated Slinger in all but one match, winning all four singles matches in the process. The pairing of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann earned a comeback victory at No. 2 doubles, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-7.
Girls golf
Waunakee 5, DeForest 0
The host Warriors won all three best-ball matches and both scramble matches against the Norskies at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel shot a best-ball total of 36. In the scramble, Gabby Ziegler and Jordan Gross shot 40 to lead all pairs.
