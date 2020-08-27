Prep sports: Freshman Ava Vesperman wins her first varsity race for Lake Mills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Ava Vesperman won her first high school race in Thursday’s heat to lead the Lake Mills girls cross country team to victory in the six-team Palmyra-Eagle Invitational.

Vesperman covered the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 8 seconds, and was followed by three other top-10 finishers: Lauren Winslow in third, Brooke Fair in fourth and Jade Pitta in 10th.

The L-Cats scored 34 points to top runner-up Burlington Catholic Central’s total of 49 points. Deerfield/Cambridge took fifth, led by junior Maggie Schmude’s seventh-place finish.

In the boys race, Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman turned in a time of 17:23, winning the seven-team boys race by 70 seconds. However, Elkhorn scored 28 points to top Deerfield/Cambridge’s total of 31 in the team standings.

Deerfield/Cambridge also had senior Jack Nikolay finish fifth, senior Liam Brown take sixth and freshman Martin Kimmel finish seventh. Lake Mills took sixth, led by Quentin Saylor’s 22nd-place finish.

Girls Tennis

Waunakee 9, Madison Edgewood 1