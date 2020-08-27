 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep sports: Freshman Ava Vesperman wins her first varsity race for Lake Mills
0 comments

Prep sports: Freshman Ava Vesperman wins her first varsity race for Lake Mills

{{featured_button_text}}
Emily Gabel

Beaver Dam junior Emily Gabel ranges over for a forehand shot during the No. 2 doubles match in Thursday's season-opening dual meet against Reedsburg.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Freshman Ava Vesperman won her first high school race in Thursday’s heat to lead the Lake Mills girls cross country team to victory in the six-team Palmyra-Eagle Invitational.

Vesperman covered the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 8 seconds, and was followed by three other top-10 finishers: Lauren Winslow in third, Brooke Fair in fourth and Jade Pitta in 10th.

The L-Cats scored 34 points to top runner-up Burlington Catholic Central’s total of 49 points. Deerfield/Cambridge took fifth, led by junior Maggie Schmude’s seventh-place finish.

In the boys race, Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman turned in a time of 17:23, winning the seven-team boys race by 70 seconds. However, Elkhorn scored 28 points to top Deerfield/Cambridge’s total of 31 in the team standings.

Deerfield/Cambridge also had senior Jack Nikolay finish fifth, senior Liam Brown take sixth and freshman Martin Kimmel finish seventh. Lake Mills took sixth, led by Quentin Saylor’s 22nd-place finish.

Girls Tennis

Waunakee 9, Madison Edgewood 1

Baluck Deang, the defending WIAA Division 2 state singles champion, got the Crusaders’ only victory in their loss to visiting Waunakee at Quann Park. Gretchen Lee won at No. 2 singles for the Warriors.

Beaver Dam 5, Reedsburg 2

Visiting Beaver Dam took home all five of their victories in two sets over Reedsburg, being led by Lindsay Propst, earning a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Madelyn Connaughty and Hannah Budde won in 6-2, 6-0 fashion at No. 1 doubles.

Watertown 6, Slinger 1

The Goslings defeated Slinger in all but one match, winning all four singles matches in the process. The pairing of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann earned a comeback victory at No. 2 doubles, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Girls golf

Waunakee 5, DeForest 0

The host Warriors won all three best-ball matches and both scramble matches against the Norskies at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.

Sydney Grimm and Aly Kinzel shot a best-ball total of 36. In the scramble, Gabby Ziegler and Jordan Gross shot 40 to lead all pairs.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics