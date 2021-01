Prep sports: Fort Atkinson tops Milton to end 69-game losing streak against Badger South foes

The visiting Demons (3-4) got 23 points from Steffi Siewert and 14 from Moli Haak to pull past the Patriots (6-10) in New Berlin. Deerfield opened a 33-19 halftime lead.

Boys basketball

Middleton 49, Kingdom Prep 46

The Cardinals opened their season with a second-half comeback and a victory over the host Wolfpack (3-9) in Wauwatosa.Middleton used an 8-0 scoring run to tie the game at 39-39 with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left, and held Kingdom Prep off the rest of the way. Kayden Fosdick led the Cardinals with nine points.

Waunakee 69, Milton 61

The visiting Warriors (6-4) used a 42-point second half to knock off the Red Hawks (8-2), an honorable mention pick in the latest Associated Press state rankings. Caden Nelson scored 18 points and Joey Fuhremann 13 for the winners.Milton got 14 points from Tommy Widner.Wales Kettle Moraine 76, Oregon 48

The host Lasers (8-4) rolled to a 47-18 halftime lead and beat the Panthers (3-3). The Lasers got 17 points from Logan Kowalski. Ryne Panzer scored 19 for Oregon.Fort Atkinson 52, Jefferson 34