Prep sports: Football rankings released, Lakeside Lutheran remains ninth

The Lakeside Lutheran football team was ranked ninth in this week’s Associated Press state high school football poll.
The Warriors (2-0) didn’t play their scheduled game last Friday at Baraboo after Lakeside Lutheran shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and canceled activities through the weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases. Baraboo was able to reschedule and played Sussex Hamilton on Saturday, dropping a one-point decision.
Lakeside Lutheran was tied for ninth last week.
Lake Mills (2-1) led the honorable-mention group and was 11th overall among the medium-sized schools.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran moved to No. 1 among the medium-sized schools, after previously top-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial lost to Menomonee Falls, third in the large-school division. Catholic Memorial dropped to sixth.
Muskego remained top-ranked among the large schools.
Edgar stayed atop the poll for the small schools.
Among region teams, Mineral Point (3-0) was third. However, the Mineral Point school board decided this week to close and shift to virtual learning starting Wednesday and suspended regular-season sports )for two weeks), including football. Postseason play will be permitted.
Darlington (1-0) remained sixth.
Boys soccer
Baraboo 2, Reedsburg 1
The Thunderbirds scored the first two goals of the Badger North Conference battle to defeat the Beavers. Johan Lopez scored in the first half, followed by Ethan Uptagraw in the second. Eddie Alonso scored Reedsburg’s lone goal.
Watertown Luther Prep 9, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
The host Phoenix never looked back after scoring a goal in the first four minutes of the match. Six different players scored for Watertown Luther Prep and their defense only allowed Dodgeland three shots.
Lake Mills 2, Wisconsin Dells 0
After a scoreless first half, the visiting L-Cats used two second half goals to win. Drew Stoddard and John Wilke scored for Lake Mills.
Madison Edgewood 1, Watertown 0
In a defensive battle, a goal in the 82nd minute from Nate Ruprecht was the difference. Grant Merckx turned away nine shots for the Crusaders.
Girls swimming
Sauk Prairie 134, Portage 29
The visiting Eagles won all 11 events to top their Badger North Conference rival, the Warriors. Savannah Acker, Amelia Hunter, Cora Dunnum and Riley Talmage each won three events between individual races and relays.
River Valley/Richland Center 87, Watertown 81
The Blackhawks narrowly escaped Gosling territory with a victory, taking the final two events of the night. Megan Nachreiner won the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke as an individual and swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay.
Girls Volleyball
Lake Mills 3, Watertown 0
The host L-Cats easily took a 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 victory. Sydney Lewellin was all over for Lake Mills as she led the team in assists, aces and digs.
Baraboo 3, Portage 0
The host Thunderbirds cruised to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 win over the Warriors. McKenzie Gruner led with 13 kills, four aces and four blocks. Jordan Buelow added 36 assists.
River Valley 3, Lancaster 0
The host Blackhawks dominated on their way to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 win. Brooke Anderson contributed 20 assists and 16 digs. Katie Hahn added 10 kills and five aces.
Madison Edgewood 3, Sauk Prairie 1
After falling in the first set, the visiting Crusaders battled to take the next three sets and win 17-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17. Natalie Ring led with 22 kills and Nicole Schmidt added 13 digs and five aces.
This weeks football rankings.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!