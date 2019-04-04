Try 3 months for $3

The threat of cold and wet weather in Madison this afternoon and evening has led to a string of prep sports event postponements.

The list, with rescheduling date and time when available:

PREP SPORTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 4, POSTPONEMENTS

BASEBALL

Badger South Conference

Milton at Madison Edgewood, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday at Warner Park

Monroe at Watertown, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Beloit Memorial at Janesville Craig, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park, Janesville

Janesville Parker vs. Verona, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Stampfl Field, Verona

Madison La Follette vs. Madison West, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Stadium

Madison Memorial at Sun Prairie, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday

Middleton vs. Madison East, rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Warner Park

Capitol North Conference

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 17 at Firemen’s Park, Columbus

Capitol South Conference

Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday

Rock Valley Conference

Jefferson at Evansville, rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday

Edgerton at McFarland (DH), rescheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday

Trailways Conference

Pardeeville vs. Green Lake/Princeton, still on for 5 p.m., relocated to Green Lake High School

SOFTBALL

Badger South Conference

Stoughton at Milton, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Big Eight Conference

Sun Prairie at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Janesville Youth Sports Complex

Madison East vs. Beloit Memorial, rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 10 at Krueger Park, Beloit

Verona vs. Madison West, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Middle School

Madison Memorial vs. Middleton, rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College

Capitol South Conference

Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 29

Rock Valley Conference

Clinton at Evansville, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday

Whitewater at Edgerton, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday

South Central Conference

Wisconsin Dells at Adams-Friendship, rescheduled to April 8

Trailways Conference

Pardeeville vs. Green Lake/Princeton, still on for 5 p.m., relocated to Green Lake High School

TRACK AND FIELD

Badger Conference

Fort Atkinson, Milton at DeForest, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Friday

Non-conference

Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Monroe, Stoughton at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Friday

Wautoma Invitational (Berlin, Hortonville, Lodi, Portage, Rosholt, Wautoma, Waupaca, Wisconsin Dells), canceled

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

