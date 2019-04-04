The threat of cold and wet weather in Madison this afternoon and evening has led to a string of prep sports event postponements.
The list, with rescheduling date and time when available:
PREP SPORTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 4, POSTPONEMENTS
BASEBALL
Badger South Conference
Milton at Madison Edgewood, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday at Warner Park
Monroe at Watertown, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Beloit Memorial at Janesville Craig, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park, Janesville
Janesville Parker vs. Verona, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Stampfl Field, Verona
Madison La Follette vs. Madison West, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Stadium
Madison Memorial at Sun Prairie, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday
Middleton vs. Madison East, rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Warner Park
Capitol North Conference
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 17 at Firemen’s Park, Columbus
Capitol South Conference
Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday
Rock Valley Conference
Jefferson at Evansville, rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday
Edgerton at McFarland (DH), rescheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday
Trailways Conference
Pardeeville vs. Green Lake/Princeton, still on for 5 p.m., relocated to Green Lake High School
SOFTBALL
Badger South Conference
Stoughton at Milton, postponed; no rescheduling date set
Big Eight Conference
Sun Prairie at Janesville Craig, rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Janesville Youth Sports Complex
Madison East vs. Beloit Memorial, rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 10 at Krueger Park, Beloit
Verona vs. Madison West, rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Middle School
Madison Memorial vs. Middleton, rescheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College
Capitol South Conference
Wisconsin Heights at Belleville, rescheduled for 5 p.m. April 29
Rock Valley Conference
Clinton at Evansville, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday
Whitewater at Edgerton, rescheduled to 5 p.m. Friday
South Central Conference
Wisconsin Dells at Adams-Friendship, rescheduled to April 8
Trailways Conference
Pardeeville vs. Green Lake/Princeton, still on for 5 p.m., relocated to Green Lake High School
TRACK AND FIELD
Badger Conference
Fort Atkinson, Milton at DeForest, rescheduled to 4 p.m. Friday
Non-conference
Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Monroe, Stoughton at Mount Horeb, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Friday
Wautoma Invitational (Berlin, Hortonville, Lodi, Portage, Rosholt, Wautoma, Waupaca, Wisconsin Dells), canceled