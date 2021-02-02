Prep sports: Eighth-ranked Marshall girls knock off second-ranked Lake Mills

There will be a bit of a shakeup in next week’s final Associated Press state girls basketball poll.

That’s because Marshall, ranked eighth in Division 3 in the season’s next-to-last poll, released Tuesday, held on to a four-point halftime lead and beat second-ranked Lake Mills 61-58.

Senior Laura Nickel scored 18 points and Mya Andrews added 16 for the visiting Cardinals (17-3). The L-Cats (18-2) got 15 points from Ava Wollin.

Oregon 47, DeForest 42

After relenting a 26-15 lead in the first half, the Panthers (5-2) stormed back due to the effort of Carleigh Roberts, who scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half against the Norskies (7-5).

Beaver Dam 74,

Monona Grove 32

The host Golden Beavers (19-2), ranked fourth in Division 1, got back to their winning ways after dropping their second game of the year at top-ranked Kimberly on Saturday.

Natalie Jens scored 24 points and Kylie Wittnebel added 17 to lead Beaver Dam in the dominant win over the Silver Eagles (2-4).Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove’s leading scorer, was held to six points.