Prep sports: Eighth-ranked Marshall girls knock off second-ranked Lake Mills

There will be a bit of a shakeup in next week’s final Associated Press state girls basketball poll.
That’s because Marshall, ranked eighth in Division 3 in the season’s next-to-last poll, released Tuesday, held on to a four-point halftime lead and beat second-ranked Lake Mills 61-58.
Senior Laura Nickel scored 18 points and Mya Andrews added 16 for the visiting Cardinals (17-3). The L-Cats (18-2) got 15 points from Ava Wollin.
Oregon 47, DeForest 42
After relenting a 26-15 lead in the first half, the Panthers (5-2) stormed back due to the effort of Carleigh Roberts, who scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half against the Norskies (7-5).
Beaver Dam 74,
Monona Grove 32
The host Golden Beavers (19-2), ranked fourth in Division 1, got back to their winning ways after dropping their second game of the year at top-ranked Kimberly on Saturday.
Natalie Jens scored 24 points and Kylie Wittnebel added 17 to lead Beaver Dam in the dominant win over the Silver Eagles (2-4).Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove’s leading scorer, was held to six points.
Reedsburg 91, Fort Atkinson 40
Sydney Cherney scored 23 points and Mahra Wieman 19, leading a crew of four double-figure scorers that carried the Beavers (14-1), ranked third in Division 2, past the host Blackhawks (7-14).
Waunakee 63,
Janesville Craig 47
The visiting Warriors (5-3) opened a 42-25 halftime lead and rolled past the Cougars (10-7). Ashley Sawicki scored 12 points and Lauren Statz 11 for the winners. Claudia Fieiras scored 13 for Craig.
Boys basketball
Verona 59, Wisconsin Dells 50
The Wildcats (3-2) brought the host Chiefs’ 34-game winning streak to an end, turning a 34-23 halftime lead into a victory. Wisconsin Dells (11-1) entered the game ranked sixth in Division 2. Cam McCorkle led the Wildcats with 23 points and Bennett Sherry added 11. Jacob Rockwell led the Dells with 15 points.
La Crosse Central 53,
Sun Prairie 52
The visiting Cardinals (1-3) used a 10-0 run to open a 32-23 halftime lead, but Central (5-1) went on a 10-2 run in the second half to tighten the game and eventually came out on top. Ben Olson scored 17 points and Cole Hansen 12 for Sun Prairie. Central got 14 points each from Devon Fielding and Bennett Fried.
DeForest 65,
Madison Edgewood 52
The Vikings (8-3) took a 25-16 advantage at the half and held on for a victory over the Crusaders (4-12). Josh Jansen led the way with 13 points for DeForest, and Ovu Nwankwo finished with 12 for Edgewood.
Lakeside Lutheran 57,
Lake Mills 46
The host Warriors (14-4, 6-0 Capitol North) upset the L-Cats, ranked eighth in Division 2, behind 19 points from Levi Birkholz. Charlie Bender scored 14 for Lake Mills.
WIAA boys hockey
Reedsburg co-op 4, Middleton 1
Caden Brandt scored a hat trick to help the host Cheavers (12-7-0) eliminate the Cardinals (1-4-1) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Reedsburg Area Community Arena. Middleton was called for 23 minutes of penalties.
Sun Prairie 3, Baraboo/Portage 1
The Cardinals (1-4) got two goals from Noah Wilk in the third period to break a tie and advance in regional play with their first victory of the season. Luna Larson scored first for the Thunderbirds (7-12).
Janesville Craig/Parker 5,
N.B Eisenhower/West 0
Jake Schaffner scored twice and added an assist, and Tyler Steuck had a goal and assist, to help the Bluebirds (6-13-10) beat the visiting Ice Force (5-16-1) in a regional opener at the Janesville Ice Arena. Cody Kaas had 21 saves in the shutout.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Lake Mills*17*29*—*46
Lakeside Lutheran*29*28*—*57
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 1-2 7; Foster 2 1-2 7; Retrum 1 1-3 3; Moen 4 1-1 10; Bender 6 2-3 14; Horken 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 6-11 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 2-2 7; Tersony Vater 3 0-0 6; Olszewski 1 5-6 7; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 8 3-4 19; Lauber 4 1-2 11; O’Donnell 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-16 57.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Foster 2, Moen, Horken); LL 3 (Lauber 2, Uttech). Total fouls: LM 17; LL 17.
Capitol South Conference
NEW GLARUS 65, BELLEVILLE 57
Belleville*30*27*—*57
New Glarus*33*32*—*65
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 2 0-2 4; Ace 6 0-1 15; C. Syse 2 4-4 9; Conner 4 0-0 9; Nolden 0 2-2 2; T. Syse 5 4-6 14; Fahey 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 10-16 57.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 5 0-0 10; Martinsen 5 0-1 10; Schuett 1 0-0 3; Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8; Strok 3 0-0 6; Faber 4 0-0 8; Walter 10 0-2 20. Totals 31 0-3 65.
3-point goals: B 5 (Ace 3, C. Syse, Conner); NG 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Schuett). Total fouls: B 9; NG 15.
MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall*22*32*—*54
Cambridge*16*25*—*41
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 2-2 9; Frank 0 1-3 1; Ward 6 6-7 21; Truschinski 7 9-11 23. Totals 16 16-23 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nickolay 5 3-3 17; Heth 3 0-0 7; Horton 1 0-0 2; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 4 3-8 13. Totals 14 6-11 41.
3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 3, Lutz); C 7 (Nickolay 4, Schroeder 2, Heth). Total fouls: M 11; C 18.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 60
Wisconsin Heights*33*28*—*61
Waterloo*23*37*—*60
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 5; Barsness 9 0-0 19; Adler 2 6-7 10; J. Brabender 2 0-0 4; Kennedy 1 1-1 3; D. Brabender 6 4-5 16; Hosking 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 11-13 61.
WATERLOO — Hager 7 0-0 17; Huebner 1 1-3 3; Tschanz 6 2-3 17; Wolff 2 1-2 5; Christiansen 1 1-2 3; Ritter 2 0-0 4; Wolleen 0 1-2 1; Marshall 3 3-4 10. Totals 22 9-16 60.
3-point goals: WH 2 (Buol 1, Barsness 1); W 7 (Hager 3, Tschanz 3, Marshall 1). Total fouls: WH 15; W 15. Fouled out: J. Brabender.
Non-conference
DeFOREST 65, MADISON EDGEWOOD 52
Madison Edgewood*16*36*—*52
DeForest*25*40*—*65
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Caulum 4 0-0 9; Krantz 3 1-2 6; Regniel 3 3-3 9; S. Jimenez 3 0-0 8; Schenk 1 1-2 3; Thomas 1 0-0 2; Hughes 1 0-0 2; Nwankwo 6 0-0 12; Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals xx xx-xx xx.
DeFOREST — Hawk 6 0-0 10; Grundahl 2 0-0 5; Weisbrod 7 0-0 12; Jansen 6 1-1 13; Fredrickson 2 1-1 5; Thennes 0 2-2 2; Hausser 2 1-1 5; Magli 3 3-5 9; Hartig 3 0-4 6. Totals 31 8-14 65.
3-point goals: ME 4 (S. Jimenez 2, Caulum, Krantz); D 6 (Weisbrod 3, Hawk 2, Grundahl). Total fouls: ME 20; D 11.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 63, MILTON 54
Westosha Central*26*37*—*63
Milton*26*28*—*54
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Griffin 1 0-0 2, Menarek 1 0-0 2, Garth 4 1-1 9, Sippy 1 4-5 7, Mulhollow 4 2-3 10, Rose 10 10-10 33. Totals 21 17-19 63.
MILTON — Campion 11 7-9 31, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Bothun 2 0-0 4, Widner 1 0-0 3, Burdette 2 0-0 6, McIntyre 1 0-2 2, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-13 54.
3-point goals: WC 4 (Rose 3, Sippy 1); M 5 (Campion 2, Burdette 2, Widner 1). Total fouls: WC 12; M 19.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 53, SUN PRAIRIE 52
Sun Prairie*32*20*—*52
La Crosse Central*23*30*—*53
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 4 0-0 12, Olson 7 1-2 17, Carpenter 3 2-2 8, Houtakker 2 1-3 5, Kaminski 1 0-0 2, Ostrenga 2 2-2 6, Knade 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-6 52.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL — Adams 4 0-0 8, Fielding 6 1-1 14, Fried 5 2-3 14, Warren 1 0-0 2, Compan 5 2-2 13, Brindley 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-6 53.
3-point goals: SP 7 (Hansen 4, Olson 2, Houtakker 1); LCC 4 (Fried 2, Fielding 1, Compan 1). Total fouls: SP 10; LCC 13.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 58
Janesville Parker*15*43*—*58
Greendale Martin Luther*31*30*—*61
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft pts) — Vernon 1 0 3; Thompson 1 0 3; DeLong 4 0 9; Conners 2 0 4; Hartwig 4 0 8; Naber 3 6 12; Weis 6 5 19. Totals 21 11-12 58.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER (61) — Shakur 3 0 6; Burris 7 0 17; Russell 1-1-4; Povlick 0 1 1; Bearmon 7 1 16; Haynes 5 4 17. Totals 23 7-9 61.
3-point goals: JP 5 (Weis 2, DeLong, Thompson, Vernon), GML 8 (Haynes 3, Burris 3, Russell, Bearmon). Total fouls: JP 16, GML 12.
VERONA 59, WISCONSIN DELLS 50
Verona*34*25*—*59
Wisconsin Dells*23*27*—*50
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 11 0-1 23; Kisting 1 2-2 4; Anderson 3 1-2 7; Flink 1 0-0 2; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Roddick 2 0-0 5; Farrell 1 0-0 3; Sherry 4 0-0 11; Jannusch 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 3-7 59.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Knetter 2 0-0 6; Funmaker 3 0-0 9; Rockwell 4 6-6 15; Witt 5 2-3 12; Weiss 1 0-0 2; Nevar 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 8-9 50.
3-point goals: V 6 (Sherry 3, McCorkle, Roddick, Farrell); WD 8 (Funmaker 3, Knetter 2, Nevar 2, Rockwell). Total fouls: V 14; WD 15.
WAUNAKEE 70, ELKHORN 57
Waunakee*38*32*—*70
Elkhorn*27*30*—*57
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 4 0-0 9; Zibell 3 0-0 9; Whalen 1 0-0 3; Driscoll 1 0-0 3; Fuhremann 4 4-5 12; Booker 2 0-2 4; Dotzlen 5 0-0 10; Krushek 1 0-0 2; Kenas 1 0-0 2; Vojtlsek 1 2-4 4; Keller 6 0-0 12. Totals 29 6-11 70.
ELKHORN — Johnson 7 3-5 19; Davey 4 4-4 13; Betal 2 2-2 8; Hall 0 2-2 2; Etten 3 0-0 6; Franz 3 0-0 6; Reed 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 12-16 57.
3-point goals: W 6 (Nelson 1, Zibell 3. Whalen 1, Driscoll 1); E 5 (Johnson 2, Davey 1, Bestal 2). Total fouls: W 16; E 13.
EDGERTON 68, JEFFERSON 58
Edgerton*34*34*—*68
Jefferson*18*40*—*58
EDGERTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kauf 4 1-3 10, Jenny 13 3-6 31, D. Hanson 7 2-3 19, A. Hanson 2 1-1 5, Krause 0 1-3 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-16 68.
JEFFERSON — Miller 8 0-1 22, McGraw 5 0-0 12, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-0 10, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-1 58.
3-pointers: E 6 (Kauf, Jenny 2, D. Hanson), J 12 (Miller 6, McGraw 2, Lenz, Martin 2, Hoffman). Total fouls:: E 9, J 18.
MCFARLAND 64, BIG FOOT 63
McFarland*33*31*—*64
Walworth Big Foot*23*40*—*63
MCFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Kelley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Pavelec 3 4-4 10, Wewinski 9 4-5 24, Kes 1 2-3 4, Larson 3 1-3 8, Gillen 4 2-4 10. Chislom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-21 64.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Torrez 1 3-4 7, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Gerdes 2 1-2 7, Foster 11 5-6 29, Wilson 6 2-4 14. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
3-point goals: WBF 7 (Schmitz 2, Gerdes 2, Foster 2). M 4 (Werwinski 2, Larson, Chislom).
SAUK PRAIRIE 42, WESTFIELD 27
Westfield*8*19*—*27
Sauk Prairie*17*25*—*42
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 1 0-0 3; Holly 3 1-1 7; Gray 2 0-0 5; Kangas 2 0-0 4; Stuattacher 0 2-2 2; Hoffa 0 4-4 4; Barton 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 9-9 27.
SAUK PRAIRIE — K. Breunig 2 0-0 6; I. Breunig 1 0-0 2; Bean 1 0-0 2; E. Breunig 2 0-0 4; Wilson 6 4-4 19; Drew 1 0-0 2; D. Breunig 1 1-1 3; Kirska 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-9 42.
3-point goals: W 5 (K. Breunig 2, Wilson 3); SP 2 (Thompson 1, Gray 1). Total fouls: W 11; SP 6.
LODI 57, COLUMBUS 52
Columbus*14*38*—*52
Lodi*26*31*—*57
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-0 6; N. Cotter 1 0-0 3; W. Cotter 7 2-4 17; Brunell 2 0-0 4; Fritz 8 3-4 21; Selk 0 1-2 1 Totals 21 6-10 52.
LODI — Wendt 5 0-1 12; Traeder 5 3-4 13; Q. Faust 4 1-1 9; Ring 4 1-3 11; Coddington 1 0-0 2; Lincoln 3 0-0 6; C. Faust 0 3-4 3; Lins 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-15 57.
3-point goals: C 4 (Fritz 2, N. Cotter, W. Cotter); L 4 (Wendt 2, Ring 2. Total fouls: C 14; L 13. Fouled out: Brunell.
Evansville 55, Oregon 45
Monday’s late summary
Non-conference
WAUNAKEE 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 63
Waunakee*25*44*—* 69
Janesville Parker*31*32*—*63
WAUNAKEE (fg ft pts) — Nelson 3 2 10, Zibell 5 3 15, Fuhremann 3 2 10, Booker 2 0 4, Dotzler 3 0 7, Lavold 2 0 5, Kruschek 3 0 8, Keller 5 0 10. Totals 25 10-13 69.
JANESVILLE PARKER (63) —Thompson 1 0 3, DeLong 6 0 12, Conners 1 0 2, Hartwig 2 1 5, Naber 7 3 17, Weis 9 5 24. Totals 26 9-18 63.
3-point goals: W 11 (Zibell 3, Nelson2, Fuhremann 2, Dotzler 1, Lavold 1, Kruschek 2); JP 2 (Thompson 1, Weis 1). Total fouls:W 14; P 15. Fouled out: Dotzler.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's area summaries
Non-conference
MARSHALL 61, LAKE MILLS 58
Marshall*26*35*—*61
Lake Mills*22*36*—*58
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-2 10; Andrews 6 4-10 16; Rateike 3 0-0 9; Weisensel 1 0-0 2; Nickel 6 6-9 18; Ward 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 12-23 61.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 3-4 9; Wagner 2 1-2 6; Wollin 5 0-0 15; J. Pitta 1 0-0 3; Guerrero 1 1-2 4; Lamke 2 0-0 6; B. Pitta 1 0-0 2; Will 6 1-1 13. Totals 21 6-9 58.
3-point goals: M 5 (Rateike 3, Ward 1, Lutz 1); LM 10 (Wollin 5, Lamke 2, Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: M 11; LM 18.
BEAVER DAM 74, MONONA GROVE 32
Monona Grove*16*16*—*32
Beaver Dam*29*45*—*74
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Clevidence 2 0-0 4; Goke 0 3-4 3; Nelson 1 3-4 6; Moreau 2 0-2 4; Yundt 1 2-2 4; BonDurant 2 0-0 4; Poole 2 0-1 5; Hanson 0 0-2 0; Bracken 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 8-17 32.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 8 3-4 24; Salettel 1 0-0 3; Wittnebel 8 1-2 17; Yagodinski 3 0-0 8; Stonewall 3 2-4 8; Lapen 3 2-2 9; Czarnecki 1 3-5 5. Totals 27 11-17 74.
3-point goals: MG 2 (Nelson 1, Poole 1); BD 9 (Jens 5, Yagodinski 2, Salettel 1, Lapen 1). Total fouls: MG 14; BD 15.
REEDSBURG 91, FORT ATKINSON 40
Reedsburg*55*36*—*91
Fort Atkinson*27*13*—*40
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Cherney 1 0-0 3; Olson 3 0-0 7; Halvensleben 0 1-2 1; Stieve 1 0-0 2; T. Cherney 6 3-5 15; S. Cherney 8 5-6 23; Dietz 5 2-3 12; Mah. Wieman 8 1-2 19; Benish 4 0-0 9. Totals 36 12-18 91.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 3 1-4 7; Belzer 1 1-2 4; Marquart 2 4-7 8; Staude 4 2-2 13; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Neste 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 10-17 40.
3-point goals: R 7 (S. Cherney 2, Mah. Wieman 2, Benish 1, Olson 1, C. Cherney 1); FA 4 (Staude 3, Belzer 1). Total fouls: R 16; FA 15.
OREGON 47, DeFOREST 42
Oregon*15*32*—*47
DeForest*26*16*—*42
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Eisele 0 1-2 1; Rosemeyer 1 5-6 7; Roberts 5 8-11 20; Statz 3 2-2 8; Nedelcoff 1 1-3 3; Bloyer 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 19-28 47.
DeFOREST — Compe 3 1-2 7; Roth 3 0-1 8; Pickhardt 2 0-0 5; Kelliher 1 1-2 4; Bartels 3 0-0 7; Oberg 2 0-0 5; Hahn 0 6-8 6. Totals 14 8-13 42.
3-point goals: Or 2 (Roberts 2); D 6 (Roth 2, Pickhardt, Kelliher, Bartels, Oberg). Total fouls: Or 15; D 22. Fouled out: Compe.
WATERTOWN 56, JANESVILLE PARKER 27
Janesville Parker*8*19*—*27
Watertown*37*19*—*56
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Rosga 0 2-4 2; Ayers 2 3-4 8; Luek 5 0-0 13; Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 5-8 27.
WATERTOWN — Meyers 1 0-1 2; Hafenstein 3 1-2 7; Meyer 1 1-4 3; Linskens 1 2-2 4; Schmutzler 2 0-0 4; Gifford 4 0-2 9; Hinrichs 3 0-2 6; Maas 1 1-2 3; Uecke 5 0-0 11; Zubke 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 6-17 56.
3-point goals: JP 4 (Luek 3, Ayers 1); W 2 (Gifford 1, Uecke 1). Total fouls: JP 11; W 7.
MOUNT HOREB 39, DODGEVILLE 35 (OT)
Mount Horeb*11*19*9*—*39
Dodgeville*22*8*5*—*35
MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Ollendick 0 0-2 0; Anderson 0 2-4 2; Vesperman 2 2-2 7; Wallace 1 0-0 2; Parker 1 0-0 2; Leibfried 1 1-2 3; Magnuson 10 3-5 23. Totals 15 8-15 39.
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 2, 0-0 5; A. White 0 0-1 0; Heimerl 6 0-3 15; Reilly 1 1-3 3; M. White 1 6-6 8; Busch 2 0-3 4; Blume 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 7-17 35.
3-point goals: MH 1 (Vesperman); D 4 (Heimerl 3, Phillips). Total fouls: MH 23; D 13.
SAUK PRAIRIE 62, BARABOO 50
Sauk Prairie*32*30*—*62
Baraboo*24*26*—*50
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Breunig 7 2-3 18, Radl 1 0-0 3, O. Breunig 3 1-2 7, Holler 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 4 5-5 13, Braund 3 0-1 7, M. Paukner 4 2-2 10. Totals 24 10-13 62.
BARABOO — Ross 5 0-0 14, Fluette 1 0-0 3, White Eagle 8 2-4 18, Pfaff 4 0-0 11, Frank 0 2-2 2, M. Gruner 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 4-7 50.
3-point goals: SP 4 (N. Breunig 2, Radl 1, Braund 1); B 8 (Ross 4, Pfaff 3, Fluette 1). Total fouls: SP 7; B 11.
SUN PRAIRIE 59, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 46
Sun Prairie*27*32*—*59
Luxemburg-Casco*23*17*—*46
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Rademacher 2 0-0 4; Radlund 2 0-0 4; Rae 9 1-1 21; M. Strey 1 3-4 5; Butley 3 1-4 9; Auston 6 2-4 14; L. Strey 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-13 59.
LUXEMBURG-CASCO — Neubert 1 2-2 2; Adams 3 0-2 8; Wech 0 2-2 2; Stahl 1 2-2 5; Hanmann 1 2-2 5; Thiry 7 5-5 20. Totals 12 11-14 40.
3-point goals: SP 4 (Rae 2, Butley 2); LC 5 (Adams 2, Stahl 1, Hanmann 1, Thiry 1). Total fouls: SP 16; LC 9.
WAUNAKEE 63, JANESVILLE CRAIG 47
Waunakee*42*21*—*63
Janesville Craig*25*22*—*47
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meudt 4 0-0 9, Meeker 4 2-4 11, Statz 3 3-4 11, K. Saleh 0 0-2 0, A. Saleh 2 1-3 5, Grabarski 2 1-3 7, Harrison 2 3-4 8, Sawicki 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 10-20 63.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Campbell 3 1-3 8, Huml 4 0-0 10, Magestro-Kennedy 2 2-2 7, Fieiras 3 6-10 13, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Alderman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-15 47
3-point goals: W 7 (Statz 2, Grabarski 2, Harrison 1, Meudt 1, Meeker 1); JC 6 (Huml 2, Fieiras 1, Nicholson 1, Magestro-Kennedy 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls: W 14; JC 15.
BELLEVILLE 62, POYNETTE 47
Belleville*32*30*—*62
Poynette*28*19*—*47
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Grefsheim 1 0-0 2; Stampfl 1 1-4 4; Edge 3 0-0 6; Foley 4 3-3 11; Caskey 3 7-10 13; Lietz 0 3-4 3; Smith 9 5-8 23. Totals 21 19-29 62.
POYNETTE — Radewan 1 0-0 3; Ripp 1 0-0 3; Reddeman 9 4-5 23; Walters 1 0-0 3; K. Chadwick 1 0-2 2; Wakefield 1 0-0 2; Bruchs 1 0-0 2; Yelk 2 1-2 5; Woodward 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-9 47.
3-point goals: B 1 (Stampfl 1); P 4 (Radewan 1, Ripp 1, Reddeman 1, Waters 1). Total fouls: B 10; P 20.
COLUMBUS 74, MAYVILLE 26
Mayville*18*8*—*26
Columbus*40*34*—*74
MAYVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) —Thrane 1 0-0 2; Schellpfeffer 0 5-6 5; Zimmer 2 3-5 7; Pasbrig 3 1-2 7; Wolf 2 1-2 5. Totals 8 10-15 26.
COLUMBUS — Link 7 0-0 19; As. Olson 0 2-2 2; Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2; M. Kahl 4 1-2 9; G. Kahl 4 0-0 12; Hayes 1 0-2 2; Boettcher 0 2-2 2; Paulson 8 0-0 21; Dornavis 2 1-3 5. Totals 27 6-11 74.
3-point goals: C 12 (Link 5, G. Kahl 4, Paulson 5). Total fouls: M 11; C 12.
Albany 56, Deerfield 31
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Lancaster 50, River Valley 41
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday's area summaries
WIAA regional semifinals
DIVISION 1
Onalaska sectional
SUN PRAIRIE 3, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Sun Prairie*0*1*2*—*3
Baraboo/Portage*0*1*0*—*1
Second period — BP: Larson (Scanlan), 0:39 (pp). SP: Hamilton (Luxford, Rauls), 3:04 (pp).
Third period — SP: Wilk (Herwig), 5:28 (pp); Wilk, 16:45 (en).
Penalties-minutes: SP 4-8, BP 4-11. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
REEDSBURG CO-OP 4, MIDDLETON 1
Middleton*0*0*1*—*1
Reedsburg co-op*0*1*3*—*4
Second period — R: Brandt (Ely, Schyvinck), 16:18.
Third period — R: Slaght (DeMars), 2:56; M: Ruhly (Engelkes), 3:56; R: Brandt (Ely), 9:46 (pp); Brandt, 14:20.
Saves: V (Haynes) 37; H (Oakes) 30. Penalties-minutes: V 6-23, H 3-6. At Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Tomah/Sparta 7, La Crosse Aquinas 2
Brookfield sectional
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 5,
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER/WEST 0
New Berlin Eisenhower/West*0*0*0*—*0
Janesville Craig/Parker*1*4*0*—*5
First period — JCP: Schaffner, 8:09.
Second period — JCP: Steuck (Schaffner, Erickson), 8:59; Schaffner (Erickson, Steuck), 12:46; Perkins (Kennedy), 14:53; Erickson, 15:34.
Saves: NB (Siepert) 25; JCP (Kaas) 21. Penalties-minutes: NB 0-0; JCP 2-4. At Janesville Ice Arena.
WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 3, MILTON CO-OP 1
Milton co-op*0*0*2*—*2
Whitefish Bay co-op*1*1*1*—*3
First period — WB, 10:57.
Second period — WB: O’Connor (Holbrook, Mitchell), 10:06.
Third period — M: Gilbertson (Hessenauer), 0:32; Kligora (Frison), 3:24; Mahoney (Morrell), 5:24.
Saves: M (Jones) 34; WB (Green) 29. At Kern Center, Milwaukee
Appleton sectional
APPLETON NORTH CO-OP 7,
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3
Appleton North co-op*0*5*2*—*7
Beaver Dam co-op*1*0*2*—*3
First period — BD: Hearley (Strasser), 15:46.
Second period — AN: E. Christofferson, 1:08; J. Christofferson, 2:57; Lemery, 9:04 (pp); West, 10:31 (pp).
Third period — Conlin ( Hearley, Schroeder), :56. BD – Biel ( Strasser), 3:55. AN – E. Christofferson (J. Christofferson), 4:58. AN – Heil ( West),
Saves: AN (Kelly) 35; DB (Davis 21, Banes 11) 32. Penalties-minutes: AN 6-12, BD 10-22. At Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
Area regional finals schedule
Onalaska sectional
Sun Prairie vs. Madison Edgewood at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 7 p.m. Thursday
Waunakee vs. Onalaska co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 5 p.m. Thursday
Reedsburg co-op vs. Sauk Prairie co-op at Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, 7 p.m. Thursday
Tomah/Sparta vs. Verona at Tomah Ice Center, Friday
Brookfield sectional
Janesville Craig/Parker at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Friday
Brookfield East co-op vs. Waukesha North co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m. Friday
Milwaukee Marquette at Hartland Arrowhead, 7 p.m. Friday
Whitefish Bay co-op vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS HOCKEY
Tuesday's area summaries
Non-conference
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 5, BARABOO CO-OP 3
Baraboo co-op*2*0*0*—*2
Black River Falls*3*2*0*—*5
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
WATERTOWN 128.225, BARABOO 125.675
Balance beam: Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 8.4. Vault: Olson, W, 8.25. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 8.925. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, w, 8.925. All-around: Hurtgen, W, 34.05. At Watertown.
ELKHORN 137.125,
JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 107.775
Balance beam: Taylor, E, 9.05. Floor exercise: Lockhart, E, 9.425. Uneven bars: Lockhart, E, 8.65. Vault: Ryan, E, 9.025. All-around: Lockhart, E, 35.275. At Elkhorn.
Sauk Prairie 128.45, Reedsburg 123.3
Monday’s late summaries
VERONA/MADISON EDGEWOOD 134.2,
WAUNAKEE/DeFOREST 126.625
Balance beam: Ryan, VME, 9.125. Vault: Crowley, VME, 8.85. Uneven bars: Veak, VME, 8.55. Floor exercise: Crowley, VME, 9.225. All-around: Crowley, VME, 33.950. Virtual meet; both teams performed at their home facilities and had the same set of judges evaluate routines.
VERONA//MADISON EDGEWOOD 135.1,
BARABOO 122.1
Balance beam: Crowley, VME, 8.85. Floor exercise: Fischer, VME, 8.95. Uneven bars: Veak, VME, 8.65. Vault: Crowley, VME, 8.85. All-around: Crowley, VME, 34.45. Virtual meet; both teams performed at their home facilities.
