Thanks to Payton Smith’s overtime goal Thursday night, the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team remains on top in the Badger South Conference.
Smith’s score gave the host Crusaders a 3-2 victory over Oregon, which entered the game at LaBahn Arena unbeaten in conference play.
Edgewood (9-1, 6-0 Badger South) needed a tying goal from Thomas Weis, on a power play with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in regulation, to force overtime.
Zak Roskos and Pat McCormick scored third-period goals to give Oregon (6-3, 4-1) a short-lived lead.
Stoughton 6, McFarland 2
The visiting Vikings (4-6, 2-2 Badger South) scored four goals in the third period to pull away from the Spartans (5-3, 1-3). Nolan Stapelfeldt scored a pair of late goals for Stoughton. Jack McGinn and Tyson Laux scored for McFarland.
Beloit Memorial co-op 4,
Janesville Craig/Parker 3
The Bluebirds (3-6, 2-5 Big Eight) scored the first two goals, but the host Purple Knights (5-6, 2-5) scored four of the next five — including a power-play goal from Tyler Katlin 9:05 into the third period to break a tie.
Sean McMilian scored twice for Beloit Memorial. Cooper Iverson scored twice for Janesville.
Wales Kettle Moraine co-op 7,
Monona Grove 2
The visiting Lasers (5-1-1) took a four-goal lead in the second period and cruised to victory over the Silver Eagles (3-4-0). Michael Zande scored both goals for Monona Grove.
Reedsburg co-op 9,
Black River Falls co-op 1
The visiting Cheavers (6-2-1) rolled to a victory over the Tigers (4-7-0).
Wrestling
Sauk Prairie 52, Reedsburg 15
The host Eagles (3-0 Badger North) closed the match with five consecutive pins to pull away from the Beavers (1-3). The pins came from Bryant Schaaf at 170 pounds, Simon Patterson (182), Austin Rider (195), Reece Bierstaker (220) and Connor Warren (285). Sauk earlier got a pin from Dawson Enge at 113.
Milton 42, Watertown 33
The host Red Hawks (3-0 Badger South) made the most of five pins in the first six matches to build an insurmountable lead over the Goslings (2-2). Pins went to Milton’s Lukaas Harms at 106 pounds, Riley Nilo (113), Hunter Kiliszewski (120), Mason Dutcher (126), Tyler Kersten (138) and Devyn Miller (170).
Janesville Craig 63,
Janesville Parker 12
The Cougars (4-0 Big Eight) handed the host Vikings (2-1) their first league loss, starting the match with four consecutive pins from Joe Smith at 182 pounds, Mitchell Schumann (195), Brady Schenk (220) and Keeanu Benton (285). Also getting pins for Craig were Juan Armas at 120, Mayson MacLennan at 126, Sebastian Getchell at 138 and Grant Mullen at 170.