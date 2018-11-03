It looks as if the annual Badger Conference Invitational — also known as the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming meet — will be another battle to the finish.
Last year, Madison Edgewood won its third consecutive state team championship, with McFarland taking third after a pair of runner-up finishes in previous years.
McFarland got some revenge by knocking off Edgewood 478-469 in the Badger South Conference meet. But in Saturday’s Baraboo sectional, Edgewood swept all three relays and won two individual events to beat McFarland 369-311 atop the 14-team sectional field.
Last year, nine of the top 15 teams in the final Division 2 standings hailed from the Badger Conference, with Deforest sixth, Baraboo seventh, Monroe/New Glarus eight and Stoughton 10th. This year seems to be shaping up as a similar year, if the list of state qualifiers is any indication.
While the champion in each of four Division 2 sectionals automatically qualify for state, the other 12 competitors are chosen by comparing the non-winning times from all four sectionals. In one event, the 100-yard freestyle, 10 of the 12 additional qualifiers statewide came through the Baraboo sectional.
A big part of Edgewood’s dominance in large meets is its powerful relay teams. Relay events score double points, and last year the Crusaders won all three, two with state-meet record times.
Many of those swimmers return this year, and Edgewood, the defending champion in all three relays, swept the events. Senior Kaitlyn Barth, freshman Anna teDuits, junior Maeve O’Driscoll and senior Issy Petersen each swam on two of the winning relays. Also for Edgewood, senior Kaitly Barth won the 100 butterfly (:57.16) and freshman Anna teDuits won the 100 backstroke (:57.45).
McFarland senior Alex Moderski, the defending state champ in the 50 and 100 freestyles, won both events on Saturday (:25.53 and :57.16, respectively).
Monroe/New Glarus sophomore Mekenzie Hammer, the champ in the 100 backstroke last year, finished second to Anna teDuits in that event but won the 200 individual medley (2:09.90).
Other winners were Stoughton sophomore Sofia Bormett in the 200 free (1:54.50), Monroe/New Glarus freshman Morgan Erstad in the 500 free (5:19.66) and Baraboo senior Taylor Bradley in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.31).
The Division 2 state meet will be held Friday evening at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
WIAA boys soccer
Milwaukee Marquette 3, Sussex Hamilton 0
The Hilltoppers set a WIAA state tournament record by winning their fifth consecutive Division 1 championship and 14th since joining the WIAA in 2000. It also was the second time Marquette (20-1-2) beat the Chargers (16-2-3) this season.
Senior Thomas Bruneau scored in the game’s fourth minute and sophomore Gabe Anguil scored a pair of second-half goals to lift Marquette, which held the Chargers to five shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Carter Abbott saved them all for the shutout.
University School of
Milwaukee 2, Amery 1
In Division 4, Matias Dermond scored a pair of first-half goals and the Wildcats (18-2-1) played keep-away for much of the second half to stop the previously unbeaten Warriors (18-1-4) and earn its second state title (the first was in 2013). Amery got a second-half goal from Bryce Gehrman, but had a few chances to earn the equalizer turned back by the Wildcats’ defense. Evan Bolton made three saves for the winners.
WIAA girls volleyball
Burlington 3, Oconomowoc 1
After splitting two tense sets, the Demons (39-5) took charge in the next two sets to earn a 25-27, 30-28, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the Raccoons (31-8) and clinch a repeat WIAA Division 1 state championship at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. Coley Haggard and Grace Peyron led the Burlington front line with 13 kills each, and Kaley Blake had 46 assists. Oconomowoc got 10 kills, 32 assists and 11 digs from Tayler Alden.
East Troy 3, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
The Rock Valley Conference champion Trojans (31-8) had little trouble sweeping the Chargers (31-11) 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 in the Division 2 final.
East Troy dominated with an attack percentage of .260 to Lutheran’s .083. Katie Winkler totaled 20 kills and Bina Scuric had 17 for the winners, and Emily Wendt added 35 assists.
Lutheran got 10 kills from Ariana Miller.
Lake Country Lutheran 3,
Stratford 2
The defending champion Lightning (38-11) survived a five-set battle to hand the Tigers (44-1) their first loss of the season and earn a Division 3 title repeat. Senior outside hitter Jennifer O’Keefe led the way for Lutheran with 22 kills. Junior middle hitter Gabby Garcia and senior middle hitter Breanna Pape added 15 kills each, and junior setter Alayna Ritter had 61 assists. Stratford senior leader Mazie Nagel recorded 18 kills, four service aces and 22 digs.
Burlington Catholic Central 3,
Clayton 0
In Division 3, the Hilltoppers (39-7) swept the Bears (29-4) to earn their sixth overall WIAA championship and first since 2012. Sophomore outside hitter Sammie Seib totaled 20 kills and 11 digs.