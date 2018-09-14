Try 1 month for 99¢

After two tough losses to start the Badger South Conference season, the Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team continued its rebound with a second consecutive league victory Thursday night.

Anna Mueller and Natalie Ring each registered 14 kills as the Crusaders earned a 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 victory at home.

Setter Caroline Craig had 33 assists for Edgewood (2-2 Badger South) as the Crusaders beat the Silver Eagles (1-3) despite the injury-related absence of sophomore outside hitter and Marquette University recruit Ella Foti.

McKenna Warnock led Monona Grove with nine kills and 11 digs.

Watertown 3, Oregon 1

Led by 12 kills from Allie Stair, the Goslings (4-0 Badger South) overcame a first-set loss for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 victory over the Panthers (2-1). Watertown setter Izzy Schauer recorded 37 assists.

Baraboo 3, Reedsburg 0

Lia Kieck had 14 kills and four blocks and Haley Hannagan finished with 26 digs as the visiting Thunderbirds (2-1 Badger North) took a 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Beavers (0-2). Ciera Grundahl had 14 digs for Reedsburg.

Sun Prairie 3,

Janesville Parker 0

Junior outside hitter Karlie McNabb posted nine digs and five aces to lead the Cardinals (2-0 Big Eight) to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Vikings (0-2). Sun Prairie setter Mia Lubahn had 24 assists.

Verona 3, Janesville Craig 1

The Cougars took the first set 25-21 but the Wildcats took the final three 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 led by Amelia Hust’s five aces and 24 digs.

Madison La Follette 3,

Beloit Memorial 2

Ayona Johnson recorded 15 kills and eight blocks and the visiting Lancers (2-1 Big Eight) won the final two sets in a 25-9, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9 win over the Purple Knights (0-2). Brynn Swanson had 18 digs and nine kills for Beloit Memorial.

Middleton 3, Madison West 0

Lauren Hendricks had six kills and Rachael Roberts had 11 assists as the visiting Cardinals (2-1 Big Eight) earned a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 victory over the Regents (0-3). Hannah Berns had 11 kills to lead West.

Madison Memorial 3,

Madison East 0

Abbey Maier’s 15 kills and 11 assists led the Spartans (2-0 Big Eight) in their 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 win on the road over the Purgolders (1-2).

Waterloo 3, Cambridge 0

Brooke Mosher delivered 16 kills, 13 assists and two aces in the Pirates’ 25-7, 25-4, 25-14 win over the host Blue Jays in Capitol South play.

Belleville 3, New Glarus 0

Erin Kittleson had nine assists and three aces as the visiting Wildcats cruised to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 win over the Glarner Knights in Capitol South action. Rachael Heittola finished with 12 kills and three blocks. Brooke Watrud had eight digs for New Glarus.McFarland 3, Edgerton 1

Ashley East recorded 21 kills and two aces to lead the Spartans to a 25-22, 16-25, 25-11, 25-14 home win over the Crimson Tide in Rock Valley action.

Jefferson 3, Evansville 0

The host Eagles earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Blue Devils in Rock Valley play, led by 10 kills and three aces from Cassidy Spies. Kenzie Wagner finished with eight assists for Evansville.Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0

Becca Hoyer had seven kills as the Hillmen earned a 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 win over the visiting Dodgers in Southwest Wisconsin play.

Boys volleyball

Middleton 3,

Madison Memorial 0

Eagan Peters-Michaud finished with 13 kills and four aces and the visiting Cardinals (2-0) beat the Spartans (1-1) 25-17, 25-14, 25-7. Drew Collins had 18 assists for Memorial.

Madison East 3,

Madison La Follette 0

Sam Heiman had 16 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the visiting Purgolders (1-1) to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Lancers (0-2).

Boys soccer

Sun Prairie 17,

Janesville Parker 0

Kyle Hagerman was one of 11 Cardinals who scored in the blowout, leading the way with four goals in a Big Eight home win over the Vikings. The game was called after 60 minutes.

Beloit Memorial 3,

Madison La Follette 1

Andrew Montero scored two first-half goals and the host Purple Knights (2-0) held on to defeat the Lancers (0-1). Erick Anitimo scored the lone goal for La Follette.

Sauk Prairie 4,

Wisconsin Heights 0

Junior Simon Enerson converted two unassisted goals as the Eagles defeated the Vanguards in non-conference play. Jakob Wilson and Evan Carlson also scored for Sauk Prairie.

Girls golf

Waunakee 171, Portage 193

Brooke Ehle shot a 4-over-par 39 to lead Waunakee (5-0 in Badger North dual matches) past Portage (2-4). Sophie Denure shot 40 for Portage.

Madison Edgewood 161, Stoughton 162

Grace Jaeger shot 37 as the Crusaders (5-0 conference) narrowly defeated the Vikings (2-1) in a battle for the Badger South dual-meet lead at Coachman’s. Caylie Kotlowski and Myranda Kotlowski each shot 37 for Stoughton.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

