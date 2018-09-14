After two tough losses to start the Badger South Conference season, the Madison Edgewood girls volleyball team continued its rebound with a second consecutive league victory Thursday night.
Anna Mueller and Natalie Ring each registered 14 kills as the Crusaders earned a 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 victory at home.
Setter Caroline Craig had 33 assists for Edgewood (2-2 Badger South) as the Crusaders beat the Silver Eagles (1-3) despite the injury-related absence of sophomore outside hitter and Marquette University recruit Ella Foti.
McKenna Warnock led Monona Grove with nine kills and 11 digs.
Watertown 3, Oregon 1
Led by 12 kills from Allie Stair, the Goslings (4-0 Badger South) overcame a first-set loss for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 victory over the Panthers (2-1). Watertown setter Izzy Schauer recorded 37 assists.
Baraboo 3, Reedsburg 0
Lia Kieck had 14 kills and four blocks and Haley Hannagan finished with 26 digs as the visiting Thunderbirds (2-1 Badger North) took a 26-24, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Beavers (0-2). Ciera Grundahl had 14 digs for Reedsburg.
Sun Prairie 3,
Janesville Parker 0
Junior outside hitter Karlie McNabb posted nine digs and five aces to lead the Cardinals (2-0 Big Eight) to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Vikings (0-2). Sun Prairie setter Mia Lubahn had 24 assists.
Verona 3, Janesville Craig 1
The Cougars took the first set 25-21 but the Wildcats took the final three 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 led by Amelia Hust’s five aces and 24 digs.
Madison La Follette 3,
Beloit Memorial 2
Ayona Johnson recorded 15 kills and eight blocks and the visiting Lancers (2-1 Big Eight) won the final two sets in a 25-9, 18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9 win over the Purple Knights (0-2). Brynn Swanson had 18 digs and nine kills for Beloit Memorial.
Middleton 3, Madison West 0
Lauren Hendricks had six kills and Rachael Roberts had 11 assists as the visiting Cardinals (2-1 Big Eight) earned a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 victory over the Regents (0-3). Hannah Berns had 11 kills to lead West.
Madison Memorial 3,
Madison East 0
Abbey Maier’s 15 kills and 11 assists led the Spartans (2-0 Big Eight) in their 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 win on the road over the Purgolders (1-2).
Waterloo 3, Cambridge 0
Brooke Mosher delivered 16 kills, 13 assists and two aces in the Pirates’ 25-7, 25-4, 25-14 win over the host Blue Jays in Capitol South play.
Belleville 3, New Glarus 0
Erin Kittleson had nine assists and three aces as the visiting Wildcats cruised to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 win over the Glarner Knights in Capitol South action. Rachael Heittola finished with 12 kills and three blocks. Brooke Watrud had eight digs for New Glarus.McFarland 3, Edgerton 1
Ashley East recorded 21 kills and two aces to lead the Spartans to a 25-22, 16-25, 25-11, 25-14 home win over the Crimson Tide in Rock Valley action.
Jefferson 3, Evansville 0
The host Eagles earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Blue Devils in Rock Valley play, led by 10 kills and three aces from Cassidy Spies. Kenzie Wagner finished with eight assists for Evansville.Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0
Becca Hoyer had seven kills as the Hillmen earned a 25-12, 25-18, 25-13 win over the visiting Dodgers in Southwest Wisconsin play.
Boys volleyball
Middleton 3,
Madison Memorial 0
Eagan Peters-Michaud finished with 13 kills and four aces and the visiting Cardinals (2-0) beat the Spartans (1-1) 25-17, 25-14, 25-7. Drew Collins had 18 assists for Memorial.
Madison East 3,
Madison La Follette 0
Sam Heiman had 16 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the visiting Purgolders (1-1) to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 win over the Lancers (0-2).
Boys soccer
Sun Prairie 17,
Janesville Parker 0
Kyle Hagerman was one of 11 Cardinals who scored in the blowout, leading the way with four goals in a Big Eight home win over the Vikings. The game was called after 60 minutes.
Beloit Memorial 3,
Madison La Follette 1
Andrew Montero scored two first-half goals and the host Purple Knights (2-0) held on to defeat the Lancers (0-1). Erick Anitimo scored the lone goal for La Follette.
Sauk Prairie 4,
Wisconsin Heights 0
Junior Simon Enerson converted two unassisted goals as the Eagles defeated the Vanguards in non-conference play. Jakob Wilson and Evan Carlson also scored for Sauk Prairie.
Girls golf
Waunakee 171, Portage 193
Brooke Ehle shot a 4-over-par 39 to lead Waunakee (5-0 in Badger North dual matches) past Portage (2-4). Sophie Denure shot 40 for Portage.
Madison Edgewood 161, Stoughton 162
Grace Jaeger shot 37 as the Crusaders (5-0 conference) narrowly defeated the Vikings (2-1) in a battle for the Badger South dual-meet lead at Coachman’s. Caylie Kotlowski and Myranda Kotlowski each shot 37 for Stoughton.