The Rock Valley Conference golf championship came down to a single hole on Tuesday afternoon.
And the Edgerton girls made the most of their chance, winning a one-hole playoff with East Troy in the conference tournament at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
The Crimson Tide’s top four players finished the playoff in 26 strokes to East Troy’s 28, giving the Crimson Tide the conference tournament title and the overall conference title. Edgerton finished with 74 points, followed by Jefferson with 72.5 and Lakeside Lutheran with 57.5.
If Edgerton had lost the playoff, the Crimson Tide would have finished a half-point behind Jefferson in the final conference standings.
East Troy’s Caroline Christiansen earned medalist honors with an 88, followed by Lakeside’s Maya Heckmann with a 90 and Jefferson’s Bre Deblore with a 91. MaKenzie Suhr shot 93 and Mali Kruckenberg 98 for Edgerton.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial 4, Middleton 3
The match was suspended due to weather on Monday night, tied at 3. Upon resumption, Nikita Remesh defeated Abby Lynn in the third set of No. 3 singles to give the state fifth-ranked Spartans (7-0) a narrow victory over the fourth-ranked Cardinals (4-1). Madison Memorial swept all four singles matches and lost all three doubles matches.
Cross country
Duck Pond Invitational
Junior Elias Ritzke of Poynette won the boys race in 17 minutes, 12 seconds (5,000 meters) at the Duck Pond Recreation Area in Fontana, but Elkhorn won the boys team title in the 12-team meet. Edgerton junior Ryen Hazzard was fourth overall (17:43).
Poynette sophomore Katelyn Chadwick finished second in the girls race (20:49), and Edgerton freshman Ruby Schieldt finished sixth overall (21:28) to help the Crimson Tide take second behind Somers Shoreland Lutheran. Poynette was third.
Baraboo Thunderbird Challenge
The Sauk Prairie boys placed three runners in the top five to win the team title. Hudson Haas was the runner-up, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds. Haas was followed by teammates Noah Wankerl (17:50) and Camden Desroches (18:10). Mauston’s Josiah Ziebell won the individual title (17:32).
Molly Stewart placed sixth (22:07) and the Baraboo girls finished one point behind winner Wisconsin Rapids. Willow Sering won the individual title for Wisconsin Rapids, finishing in 20 minutes and 31 seconds.
Boys volleyball
Madison East 3,
Madison Edgewood 0
Carson Tomony lead the Purgolders (2-1 Big Eight) with 27 assists, four digs and one block in their 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 road win over the Crusaders (0-3).
Girls volleyball
Baraboo 3, Portage 0
Jordan Buelow had a game-high 32 assists for the Thunderbirds to spark a 25-9, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the visiting Warriors in Badger North Conference play.
Monona Grove 3,
Madison La Follette 2
McKenna Warnock produced 21 kills and 20 digs to help the Silver Eagles outlast the Lancers 25-18, 19-25, 26-28, 25-22, 15-11 in non-conference play.
Boys soccer
Waunakee 2,
Mount Horeb 1
Junior Jacob Mouille scored a goal in the eighth minute to put the Warriors ahead of the Vikings for good in Badger North play.
Oregon 5, Watertown 0
Colin Bjerke and Madison Conduah had goals as the seventh-ranked Panthers (8-2-0, 3-0-0 Badger South) shut out the visiting Goslings (2-7-1, 1-2-0).
Stoughton 4,
Fort Atkinson 2
Jason Johnson had two second-half goals, including the go-ahead score off a Colin Holtan assist in 78th minute, as the Vikings (7-2-3, 2-0-1) defeated the host Blackhawks (2-6-1, 0-1-1).
Belleville/New Glarus 8, Wisconsin Dells 1
Charlie Douma had a first-half hat trick and added an assist in the second half to push the sixth-ranked Sugar River Raiders (7-0-0, 4-0-0 Capitol) past the visiting Chiefs (2-5-1, 0-3-1).
Girls swimming
Waunakee 102,
Baraboo 68
Senior Emma Grindle won both the 50- (26.27) and 100-yard (57.47) freestyle races as the Warriors defeated their Badger North rival Thunderbirds.