Senior Desmon Sachtjen swam to two individual championships and anchored a winning relay to lead the Sauk Prairie co-op boys team to the Badger North Conference meet championship on Friday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Sachtjen won the 100-yard butterfly in 51.34 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 1:00.36. He also anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay with Aaron Stecker, Sam Beattie and Matthew Loy (3:26.18).
Baraboo finished second as junior Aidan Lohr won the 200 individual medley (1:59.92) and 100 backstroke (:52.52) and led off the winning 200 medley relay (1:44.17), followed by sophomores Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Ethan Klingenmeyer.
DeForest’s Jacob Burgener won the 50 free (:22.99) and 100 free (:50.76), and teammate Ben Ramminger won the 200 free (1:49.02) and 500 free (4:55.75).
Waunakee sophomore Zach Vinson, juniors Sam Calkins and Hudson Tomblin and senior Jason Tuschl combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.34).
The Eagles won with 503 points, 100 more than runner-up Baraboo. McFarland finished third with 378 points, despite crowning no individual champions.
Wrestling
South Central Conference
Wisconsin Dells crowned three individual champions and finished second behind the Nekoosa co-op in the six-team conference meet at Mauston.
The Dells’ winners were junior Marty Koenig (29-6 on the season) at 145 pounds, senior Hunter Stenson (24-7) at 170 and junior Langston Brown (23-4) at 182.
The Chiefs also had six runners-up: William Van Dinter at 106, Gavin Kingsley at 138, Billy Dethloff at 152, Maverick Platt at 160, Kayleb Galloway at 195 and Kevin Coughlin at 285.
Boys hockey
Reedsburg co-op 5,
Baraboo/Portage 1
The host Cheavers (14-4-2, 7-0-1 Badger North) scored the game’s first five goals, two of them by Derek Pawlak, to roll past the Thunderbirds (5-16-0, 2-6-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. Connor Schyvinck, Danny Ely and Thomas Pfaff also scored for the Reedsburg co-op. Luna Larson scored the Thunderbirds’ only goal.
Verona 13, Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The host Wildcats (16-3-2, 12-0-0 Big Eight) opened a 5-0 lead in the first period and got a hat trick from Cale Rufenacht to beat the Purple Knights (5-15-0, 2-10-0). Ryan Mirwald and Leo Renlund had two goals apiece.
Madison Edgewood 5, Stoughton 1
The host Crusaders (14-7-0, 9-1-0 Badger South) scored the game's final five goals after James Hanson scored 33 seconds into the game for the Vikings (7-13-0, 3-7-0).
Drew Lenz scored twice for Edgewood and Andrew Budzinski, Cody Menzel and Thomas Weis added goals for the winners. Zach Walker made 13 saves for Stoughton, and Carter Hellenbrand made 51 saves for Stoughton.
Girls hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 2,
Stevens Point co-op 1
Dayna Jones scored a pair of goals in the second period and Abby Okon made 12 saves to lift the Warbirds (17-2-0) past the Wisconsin Valley Union (8-9-1) in a first-round game of the Eastern Shores Conference Tournament at Cornerstone Ice Center in Ashwaubenon.
Black River Falls co-op 3,
Baraboo co-op 2
The host Tigers (6-10-3) passed the Badger Lightning (1-13-0) with help from two third-period goals to earn the non-conference victory. Lizzie Patton and Elle Goethel scored for the Badger Lightning, and Natalie Buss made 42 saves.