Prep sports: DeForest runs to boys, girls titles in Watertown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams swept top honors in Saturday’s Watertown Invitational, outdistancing Watertown and Milwaukee Pius XI.

The Norskies placed six boys in the top nine overall to win the boys race with 27 points, followed by Watertown with 46. Sophomore Isaiah Bauer led DeForest with a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds. Watertown’s Joshua Krueger finished third in 18:28.

The Norskies placed seven of the top 11 finishers to score 31 points in the girls race, followed by Pius with 46. Sophomore Logan Peters took second in 22:20 for DeForest. Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen was third in 22:22.

Girls tennis

Martin Luther Invitational

Watertown Luther Prep won a pair of matches in the tournament at Greendale, beating Milwaukee St. Thomas More by a 5-2 score and Greenfield by a 7-0 count. Alethia Schmidt split two matches at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles pair of Abigail Schewe and Haley Olson.

Isaiah Bauer paces the Norskies with a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds