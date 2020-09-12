 Skip to main content
Prep sports: DeForest runs to boys, girls titles in Watertown
The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams swept top honors in Saturday’s Watertown Invitational, outdistancing Watertown and Milwaukee Pius XI.

The Norskies placed six boys in the top nine overall to win the boys race with 27 points, followed by Watertown with 46. Sophomore Isaiah Bauer led DeForest with a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds. Watertown’s Joshua Krueger finished third in 18:28.

The Norskies placed seven of the top 11 finishers to score 31 points in the girls race, followed by Pius with 46. Sophomore Logan Peters took second in 22:20 for DeForest. Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen was third in 22:22.

Girls tennis

Martin Luther Invitational

Watertown Luther Prep won a pair of matches in the tournament at Greendale, beating Milwaukee St. Thomas More by a 5-2 score and Greenfield by a 7-0 count. Alethia Schmidt split two matches at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles pair of Abigail Schewe and Haley Olson.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s results

WATERTOWN TRIANGULAR

Team scores: DeForest 27; Watertown 46; Milwaukee Pius XI 59.

Individual winner: Gutierrez, MP, 17:28.

DeForest: 2, I. Bauer 17:57; 4, Grabowski 18:32; 6, Vander Meer 18:49; E. Bauer 18:57; 8, Ekezie 19:12. Watertown: 3, Krueger 18:28; 5, Kitzhaber 18:40; 10, Williams 19:20; 14, Gifford 20:30; 16, Thielke 20:51. At Watertown HS, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s results

WATERTOWN TRIANGULAR

Team scores: DeForest 31; Milwaukee Pius XI 46; Watertown 55.

Individual winner: Edelen, MP, 21:09.

DeForest: Peters 22:20; Snow 23:12; 7, Roth 24:27; 8, Bodden 24:38; 9, Oberg 24:53. Watertown: 3, Gilbertsen 22:22; 6, Roost 24:09; 13, Fessler 25:21; 21, Hurtgen 26:48; 24, Ostermann 28:11. At Watertown HS, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS GOLF

Friday’s late result

REEDSBURG 392, TOMAH 416

Medalist: Johnson, R, 85.

Reedsburg: Johnson 85, Benish 96, McPherson 102, Carey 110. At Hiawatha GC, Tomah, par 72.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday’s results

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER INVITATIONAL

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 5,

MILWAUKEE ST. THOMAS MORE 2

Singles — Horzewski, STM, def. A. Schmidt, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Olson, WLP, def. Raflik, 6-0, 6-1; Schewe, WLP, def. Greenberg, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles — Wolf-Nowakowski/Carella, STM, def. Schewe/Olson, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5; Vance/Schroeder, WLP, def. Calixto/Limon, 6-0, 6-0; Crocker/Roethke def. Rohrbach/Vogel, 6-0, 6-1.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 7,

GREENFIELD 0

Singles — A. Schmidt, WLP, def. Crous, 6-1, 6-0; K. Schmidt, WLP, def. Wisniewski, 6-3, 6-1; Schoeneck, WLP, def. Smith, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles — Schewe/Olson, WLP, def. Przybysz/Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0; Vance/Schroeder, WLP, def. Lam/Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Crocker/Roethke, WLP, def. Babic/Berlin, 6-2, 6-2.

Waukesha South Invitational, canceled

