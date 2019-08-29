Defense carried the Lodi football team to a 33-6 victory at Wisconsin Dells in non-conference play Thursday night, giving the Blue Devils a 2-0 start for the seventh consecutive season.
The Blue Devils held the Chiefs (1-1) to 65 yards rushing and 27 yards passing. Dells didn’t score until the 2-minute, 19-second mark, when Gavin Kingsley threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Witt.
Lodi quarterback Quinn Faust threw for 110 yards, including touchdowns of 34 yards to Kade Parsons and 18 yards to Colin Faust. Colton Nicolay ran for 144 yards, including a 9-yard score, for the Blue Devils.
Racine St. Catherine’s 31,
Marshall 13
The host Cardinals (0-2) drew first blood against the defending WIAA Division 4 champion Angels (2-0), but Kennan Carter threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another scores to spark a victory.
Jack Moen scored from 1 yard out late in the first quarter for Marshall, and Dylan Horstmeyer added a 17-yard scoring run in the fourth as part of a 122-yard rushing night.
Carter threw TD passes of 10 and 87 yards to Jameer Barker for St. Catherine’s, which has scored 105 points in its first two games.
Boys soccer
McFarland 1, Sun Prairie 1
Just one minute after Mason Brown scored for the visiting Spartans, Lukas Hoelzl tallied an unassisted goal in the 60th minute to give his team a tie.
Madison East 3, Monona Grove 1
Josh Cervantes scored a first-half goal and Robbie Paredes helped to break a 1-1 tie with a pair of second-half assists to lift the Purgolders (1-1-0) over the Silver Eagles (1-1-0). Zach Zielke scored on a penalty kick for Monona Grove.
Girls volleyball
Friendship Tournament
Waunakee and Lake Mills both went 4-0 to advance to today’s Gold Bracket quarterfinals of the 24-team tournament at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Waunakee beat Clintonville, Hustisford, Bruce and Dodgeland; Lake Mills defeated Dodgeland, Oshkosh North, Hustisford and Green Bay Southwest. This morning, Waunakee meets La Crosse Aquinas and Lake Mills takes on Sevastopol.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial 4, Middleton 3
The Spartans took a big step forward in the Big Eight Conference race with a narrow victory over the Cardinals, sparked by victories by Grace Olson at No. 1 singles and Jessica Jiang and Janna Liu at No. 1 doubles.
Edgerton Quad
The Lake Mills girls improved to 16-0 overall, dropping only two of 21 matches in victories over Portage, Columbus and the host Crimson Tide. Among those going 3-0 were Jena Smith at No. 1 singles and Julianna Wagner and Gabby Mahr at No. 1 doubles.