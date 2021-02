Prep sports: Defending state hockey champion Verona beats Tomah/Sparta for regional title

The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Verona boys hockey team earned a sectional berth on Friday with a 5-1 victory over Tomah/Sparta in a regional final at the Tomah Ice Center.

Josh Osting scored twice and Andrew Aune, Reece Cordray and Nathan Jurrens added goals for the Wildcats (8-4-0), who took a 3-0 lead in the second period and got the final two goals to pull away against the Timberwolves (11-6-0).

Kaden Grant made 23 saves for Verona.

Waunakee 8, Onalaska co-op 6

Mason Manglitz scored twice in the first minute of the third period to give the Hilltoppers (13-2-0) a 6-4 lead, but the Warriors (11-2-0) scored four times in the game’s final 12½ minutes to win a regional title. Isaac Nett finished with four goals and an assist for the winners, and Pavel Rettig had two goals and two assists. Logan Walmer made 18 saves for Waunakee.

Sauk Prairie co-op 3,

Reedsburg co-op 2