Prep sports: Dave Anderson to retire as WIAA executive director in July 2021

Dave Anderson has announced plans to graduate from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association as part of the class of 2021.

Anderson, 67, said in a news release Friday that he plans to step down on July 30, 2021. Anderson has led the governing body for Wisconsin high school sports since August 2009, and has been on the association’s staff for 22 years.

“I believe it is the right time because we have a great staff and a great Board of Control in place,” Anderson said in the news release. “Looking ahead at the challenges we know we are going to be a part of coming out of this pandemic, I think it is a great opportunity for a new face, a new voice and new ideas moving forward.”

A native of Kaukauna who played football at the University of Wisconsin from 1972 to 1976, Anderson served as a graduate assistant coach with the Badgers in 1979 and was an assistant coach from 1983 to 1986, serving as defensive coordinator in 1986. He then served as defensive coordinator at Miami of Ohio from 1987 to 1990, and came to Sun Prairie as athletic director in 1991 and stayed before leaving for the WIAA in 1998.

The Board of Control will meet virtually on Dec. 10 to determine the process for identifying and hiring a successor for Anderson, who is just the fifth executive director in the 96-year-old association.