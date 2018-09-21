Madison Memorial came out on top in a clash between two top-10 finishers at last year’s WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming meet, defeating host Verona/Mount Horeb, 93-77, in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Friday.
For Memorial (5-1), junior Carly McKeon took first in both the 200- (2:11.69) and 400-meter freestyle (4:38.36) races to lead her team. McKeon also swam on the Spartans’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Verona/Mount Horeb (2-3-1) was without five-time state champion Grace Bennin, who on a recruiting trip. Bennin, who orally committed to the University of Minnesota earlier this year, is the defending state champ in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Middleton 137,
Janesville Parker/Evansville 33
The defending state champion Cardinals (6-0) swept the top two positions in all 11 varsity events and took third in nine others as they cruised past the Vikings (1-5). Eight Middleton swimmers won individual events.
Madison West 138,
Beloit Memorial 32
The host Regents (3-2-1) won all 11 varsity events as they easily beat the Purple Knights (1-5). Eight Regents won each of the individual varsity events, diversifying from their usual events. Senior Katrina Marty, the defending state backstroke champion, won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.17.
Janesville Craig 117,
Madison East 53
The Cougars (2-4) took first in nine events, led by Sommer Rhodes, Rylee Coleman and Kaylee Oja with two individual wins each. Kozette Rosenthal won the 200 freestyle and finished second in 100 backstroke for the Purgolders (0-6).
Girls tennis
Badger Conference tournament
Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud, seeded sixth in the No. 1 doubles bracket, upset second-seeded Beaver Dam to advance to the quarterfinals on the first day of the two-day Badger Conference girls tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Stoughton (Lydia Brekken and Karlie Halverson) and Watertown (Jenna Koepp and Katie Schleicher) also advanced to the No. 1 doubles quarterfinals. Brekken and Halverson won their first game 6-2, 6-1 and earned a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the second game. Koepp and Schleicher received a first-round bye and won 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.
Boys soccer
Wheaton-Warrensville South (Ill.) 2,
Madison Edgewood 0
Goalkeeper Grant Merckx had four saves in the host Crusaders’ (3-5-1) loss to the Tigers of Wheaton, Illinois.