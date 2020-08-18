Prep sports: Capitol Conference votes against fall league play in sports other than football

Though the future of its football teams will not be determined until later this week, the Capitol Conference has decided there will be no official conference competition in other fall sports until the WIAA-approved alternate spring season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Capitol to join the Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley conferences in calling off official conference competition for the fall. Capitol member schools remain free to organize and proceed with a non-conference schedule this fall, if they so desire.
“The Capitol Conference recommended on an 8-3 vote to move the fall sports seasons of girls volleyball, girls tennis, boys soccer and boys and girls cross country to the spring, in alignment with the plan passed by the WIAA (on Friday),” conference commissioner Jeff Giese said in a news release.
“All schools continue to have the opportunity to make decisions on fall sports based on local data which best serves their stakeholders and keeps their students, staff and communities safe. Therefore, Capitol Conference member schools may decide to proceed with their fall seasons independently and may schedule non-conference competitions in any or all of the fall sports that they offer.”
On Monday, Giese said Capitol administrators instructed him not to release the results of the vote until they could be approved by their school boards, which would have delayed the announcement by at least a week. However, Giese said the administrators changed their minds on Tuesday morning, allowing the announcement.
Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep still plan to go ahead with a fall non-conference season, and Belleville and New Glarus have opted out. No announcements have been made by Columbus, Lake Mills, Lodi and Poynette of the Capitol North and Marshall, Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights of the Capitol South.
Giese said each undecided school has a school board meeting scheduled in the coming days, at which final decisions will be made. “(We) should know what each district is deciding by Aug. 27,” Giese wrote.
The release, however, does nothing to clear up the football picture for schools in the Capitol Conference — along with those schools which are typically members of the Capitol but were scheduled to compete in other leagues for football only, starting this year.
Giese said the administrators for the Capitol and Eastern Suburban conferences will hold virtual meetings on Thursday, after which the football picture should clear up considerably.
Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep, all part of the Capitol North in other sports, have been joined by Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot in a football-only Capitol Conference. Turner and Big Foot, otherwise members of the Rock Valley Conference, already have announced they will not participate in any fall sports.
The other Capitol North member, Poynette, is now in the South Central Conference for football, and that conference has not made an official announcement about fall play. The other league members are Adams-Friendship, Mauston, the Montello co-op, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells.
Capitol South members Cambridge, Marshall and Waterloo have been placed in the football-only Eastern Suburban Conference this year, joined by Clinton of the Rock Valley and Dodgeland, Markesan, Palmyra-Eagle and Pardeeville of the Trailways.
Another overall Capitol South member, Belleville, has been placed in the SWAL for football only, joined by Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Lancaster, Mineral Point and Orfordville Parkview/Albany.
New Glarus, a regular Capitol South team, has had its football co-op with Monticello moved to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference for football only, joined by Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center and River Valley.
Wisconsin Heights, regularly from the Capitol South, competes in eight-player football and is part of the Southern Conference.
Practices for cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming was permitted to start Monday, under WIAA guidelines. Practices for football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer can start on Sept. 7.
Schools have until Sept. 1 to declare to the WIAA which fall sports programs will compete in the fall and which plan compete in the alternate spring season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!