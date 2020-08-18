Prep sports: Capitol Conference votes against fall league play in sports other than football

Cambridge, Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep still plan to go ahead with a fall non-conference season, and Belleville and New Glarus have opted out. No announcements have been made by Columbus, Lake Mills, Lodi and Poynette of the Capitol North and Marshall, Waterloo and Wisconsin Heights of the Capitol South.

Giese said each undecided school has a school board meeting scheduled in the coming days, at which final decisions will be made. “(We) should know what each district is deciding by Aug. 27,” Giese wrote.

The release, however, does nothing to clear up the football picture for schools in the Capitol Conference — along with those schools which are typically members of the Capitol but were scheduled to compete in other leagues for football only, starting this year.

Giese said the administrators for the Capitol and Eastern Suburban conferences will hold virtual meetings on Thursday, after which the football picture should clear up considerably.

Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep, all part of the Capitol North in other sports, have been joined by Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot in a football-only Capitol Conference. Turner and Big Foot, otherwise members of the Rock Valley Conference, already have announced they will not participate in any fall sports.