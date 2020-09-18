Prep sports: Cambridge/Deerfield runs to boys title at Rio cross country meet

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Liam Brown covered the 5,000-meter course at Rio High School in 17 minutes 53 seconds to lead his Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team to victory in the five-team Rebel Invitational on Friday.

Freshman Martin Kimmel finished third for Deerfield/Cambridge in 18:16. Runner-up Poynette got a second-place individual finish from junior Tucker Johnson (17:59).

Poynette placed its top five runners in the top 10 overall to win the three-team meet with 22 points, followed by Deerfield/Cambridge with 36.

Senior Katelyn Chadwick led the Pumas, winning individual honors in 19:02. Sophomore Felicia Ritzke took third (22:23. Mara Brown led Deerfield/Cambridge, taking fourth (22:30).

Girls tennis

Waunakee 10, Lodi 0

The host Warriors dominated in a sweep of all 10 singles matches. Sara Sowinski won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-2.

Madison Edgewood 5, Baraboo 2

The visiting Crusaders dropped just one singles match and one doubles match on their way to win over the Thunderbirds. Morgan Merckx won at No.2 singles, 6-1, 6-0.