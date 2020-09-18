Prep sports: Cambridge/Deerfield runs to boys title at Rio cross country meet

Senior Liam Brown covered the 5,000-meter course at Rio High School in 17 minutes 53 seconds to lead his Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team to victory in the five-team Rebel Invitational on Friday.
Freshman Martin Kimmel finished third for Deerfield/Cambridge in 18:16. Runner-up Poynette got a second-place individual finish from junior Tucker Johnson (17:59).
Poynette placed its top five runners in the top 10 overall to win the three-team meet with 22 points, followed by Deerfield/Cambridge with 36.
Senior Katelyn Chadwick led the Pumas, winning individual honors in 19:02. Sophomore Felicia Ritzke took third (22:23. Mara Brown led Deerfield/Cambridge, taking fourth (22:30).
Girls tennis
Waunakee 10, Lodi 0
The host Warriors dominated in a sweep of all 10 singles matches. Sara Sowinski won the No. 1 match, 6-1, 6-2.
Madison Edgewood 5, Baraboo 2
The visiting Crusaders dropped just one singles match and one doubles match on their way to win over the Thunderbirds. Morgan Merckx won at No.2 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
Sauk Prairie 6, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 1
The visiting Eagles won all four singles matches and lost just one of three doubles matches to top the Blackhawks. Taylor Haas won the No.1 singles 6-2, 6-2 while Camdyn Kastelitz and Hannah Heltz won a close doubles match 7-5, 7-6(3) for Sauk Prairie.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Friday’s results
RIO REBEL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 23; Poynette 41; Marshall 64; Rio/Fall River 116; Princeton/Green Lake 140.
Top three individuals: 1, Brown, DC, 17:53; 2, Johnson, P, 17:59; 3, M. Kimmel, DC, 18:16.
Deerfield/Cambridge: 1, Brown 17:53; 3, M. Kimmel 18:16; 5, Nikolay 18:33; 8, Jones 19:14; 9, Brown 19:15. Poynette: 2, Johnson 17:59; 6, Sickenberger 18:40; 10, Chadwick 19:19; 11, Kruger 19:21; 16, Gauer 19:30. Marshall: 7, Grossman 19:04; 12, Grady 19:22; 13, Collins 19:23; 14, Hornby 19:26; 24, Jennings 20:20. At Rio High School, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Friday’s results
RIO REBEL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Poynette 22; Deerfield/Cambridge 36; Rio/Fall River 72; Princeton/Green Lake incomplete.
Top three individuals: 1, Chadwick, P, 19:02; 2, Moore, PGL, 22:22; 3, Ritzke, P, 22:23.
Poynette: 1, Chadwick 19:02; 3, Ritzke 22:23; 6, Tobin 23:46; 9, Reddeman 24:00; 10, Pafford 24:40. Deerfield/Cambridge: 4, Brown 22:30; 7, Schmude 23:47; 8, Thompson 23:52; 12, Meskis 24:54; 20, Lund 27:11. At Rio High School, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS TENNIS
Friday’s results
Non-conference
WAUNAKEE 10, LODI 0
Singles — Sowinski, W, def. Deans, 6-1, 6-2; Lee, W, def. Winters, 6-1, 6-0; Larsen, W, def. Paar, 6-4, 6-1; Statz, W, def. C. Karls, 6-0, 6-0; Jaeger ,W, def. Mayberrry, 6-3, 6-2; Zabel, W, def. Sebert, 6-0, 6-0; Rogers, W, def. Lange, 6-2, 6-0; Borgelt, W, def. L. Karls, 6-1, 6-3; Grommon, W, def. Schneider, 6-1, 6-3; Schnaubelt, W, def. Potter, 6-2, 6-1. At Ripp Park, Waunakee.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 5, BARABOO 2
Singles — Deang, ME, def. Davies, 6-0, 6-0; Merckx, ME, def. Carslon-Edwards, 6-1, 6-0; Cleary, B, def. Kory, 6-3, 6-3; Pophling, ME, def. Wiecedrek, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles — Koppie/Bildsten, B, def. Dunn/Buchlly, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; S. Johnson/J. Johnson, ME, def. Huffacker/Langkamp, 6-1, 6-2; E. Johnson/Grabins, ME, def. Benson/Finnegan, 6-3, 6-4. At Baraboo.
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1
Singles — Haas, SP, def. Granec, 6-2, 6-2; Ballweg, SP, def. Holzi, 6-1, 6-0; Joyce, SP, def. Jelinek, 6-2, 6-1; O’Connor, SP, def. Beckerl, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles — Kastelitz/Helt, SP, def. Torrenga/Jones, 7-5. 7-6 (3); Sebranek/Unate, FAC, def. Breunig/Kopecky, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Holler/Andres, SP, def. Congdon/Theriault, 6-2, 6-0. At Rock River Park, Fort Atkinson.
Portage at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set.
