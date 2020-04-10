Prep sports: Big Eight Conference votes unanimously to admit new Sun Prairie West in 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a virtual meeting on Friday morning, athletic directors from the Big Eight Conference voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West High School to the conference, outside of football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The conference also plans to welcome Sun Prairie West to an eight-team Big Eight Conference for football that same school year, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.

The Sun Prairie School District plans to open the city’s second high school in the fall of 2022. The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East, and the new West school will adopt the nickname of the Wolves.

Both will play football games at Ashley Field on the campus of Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. The field is currently undergoing renovation.

The WIAA’s realignment plan to create football-only conferences, with no more than than eight teams per conference, is scheduled to make its debut this fall. The inaugural version of the plan moves Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker into the Badger Large Conference for football, with Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona remaining in the Big Eight.