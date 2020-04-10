Prep sports: Big Eight Conference votes unanimously to admit new Sun Prairie West in 2022

In a virtual meeting on Friday morning, athletic directors from the Big Eight Conference voted unanimously to admit Sun Prairie West High School to the conference, outside of football, starting with the 2022-23 school year.
The conference also plans to welcome Sun Prairie West to an eight-team Big Eight Conference for football that same school year, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.
The Sun Prairie School District plans to open the city’s second high school in the fall of 2022. The current Sun Prairie High School will be renamed Sun Prairie East, and the new West school will adopt the nickname of the Wolves.
Both will play football games at Ashley Field on the campus of Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School. The field is currently undergoing renovation.
The WIAA’s realignment plan to create football-only conferences, with no more than than eight teams per conference, is scheduled to make its debut this fall. The inaugural version of the plan moves Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker into the Badger Large Conference for football, with Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona remaining in the Big Eight.
According to a summary of Friday’s meeting of athletic directors, Sun Prairie West will submit a fast-track conference application to the WIAA, which will look at realigning football-only conferences every odd-numbered year, with any changes taking effect in even-numbered years.
However, the addition of Sun Prairie West to the current eight-team Big Eight (for football) would give the conference nine schools, one more than the allowable limit. That would require one existing Big Eight (football-only) member would have to find a new conference in 2022, to make room for Sun Prairie West.
According to the meeting summary, Sun Prairie administrators are “working on a conference realignment proposal for football-only conference consideration.”
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said the conference athletic directors “acted to ensure that the athletes at Sun Prairie West were guaranteed a conference to compete in when the school opens. The football conference realignment process would take effect for the following school year (2023, for the 2024 season) unless all schools agreed to a realignment to begin in 2022, which the existing 10 schools in the Big Eight did.”
The new school will be housed in a building of 450,000 square feet, located on about 125 acres south of Windsor Street and about a third of a mile west of Grand Avenue.
For many non-football sports, the addition of Sun Prairie East to the current 10-team Big Eight configuration would leave the conference with 11 members, which would create difficulties in forming balanced schedules with double round-robin conference seasons.
Conference athletic directors haven’t revealed their solutions for that issue, or whether any further conference alignment changes will be recommended.
“Sun Prairie and other schools may look at a different and broader solution in our area going forward,” Schlitz said, “but the Big Eight wanted to ensure that the student-athletes at Sun Prairie West had a conference to compete in as soon as the school opened.”
