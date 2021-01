Prep sports: Bennett Sherry, Verona boys finish strong at Kettle Moraine

Monroe 78, Stoughton 50

Led by a trio of 20-point performances from Carson Leuzinger, Cade Meyer and J.T. Seagreaves, the host Cheesemakers (6-1) cruised past the Vikings (0-2). Stoughton got 21 points from Cael McGee.

Portage 67, Baraboo 52

Erik Brouette led the visiting Warriors (3-9) to a 15-point win over the Thunderbirds (1-11), and handed them their sixth consecutive loss. Portage got another eight of Hayes Hensler’s 12 points in the second half to seal the victory. Drew Mistele led Baraboo with 12 and went 3-6 at the line.

Deerfield 68, Palmyra-Eagle 57

The visiting Demons (2-3, 2-0 Trailways South Conference) went on a 39-30 scoring run in the second half to break away from a two-point halftime lead against the Panthers (3-9, 2-4). Cal Fisher scored 23 points and Dayton Lasack 13 for the Demons. Casey Webber scored 17 for Palmyra.

Girls basketball

McFarland 61, Beloit Turner 53