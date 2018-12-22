Benett Halbleib’s third goal of the game Saturday afternoon proved to be the deciding factor as the Sun Prairie boys hockey team handed the host Onalaska co-op its first loss of the season.
Halbleib scored with less than 8 minutes remaining, and the Cardinals survived one more goal from the Hilltoppers to earn a 5-4 victory in a non-conference game at the Omni Center.
Sun Prairie (9-1-0) also got a pair of first-period goals from Carter Watters to open an early 2-1 lead over the Hilltoppers (10-1-0). Halbleib scored twice in a penalty-filled second period before making it 5-3 with his goal in the third.
Cardinals goaltender Owen Leatherberry made 26 saves.
Verona 4, Madison West 2
Mack Keryluk delivered a hat trick and Walker Haessig also scored a goal to lift the unbeaten Wildcats (9-0-2 overall, 7-0-0 Big Eight Conference) to a victory over the visiting Regents (7-3-1, 5-3-0).
Cale Rufenacht added two assists for Verona.
Drake Baldwin and Kaleb Kohn scored for Madison West.
Middleton 10, Monona Grove 1
The visiting Cardinals (6-5-1) dominated play against the Silver Eagles (3-5-0) in a non-conference game at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Waunakee 3,
Whitefish Bay co-op 1
The Warriors (6-3-0) used a three-goal second period to defeat the visiting Storm (7-2-0).
Sophomore defenseman Drew Christianson added two assists, and Danny Reis, McCarthy Reed, and Mason Ihrke all contributed to the third-period scoring.
Whitefish Bay goaltender Max Green was peppered all night, making 45 saves.
Wrestling
Milwaukee Hamilton
Holiday Duals
Madison East dropped a 40-36 decision to Racine Horlick in the 12-team tournament.
Horlick also took a 51-24 victory over Marshall.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 2,
Viroqua co-op 1 (OT)
The Rock County Fury (7-3-1, 4-0-1 Badger Conference) got a goal from junior Haley Knauf only 77 seconds into overtime to earn a victory over the host Blackhawks (4-4-0, 2-2-0). Sophomore Anika Einbeck also scored for the Fury.
Viroqua got 57 saves from junior goaltender Abigail Severson.
Middleton co-op 2,
Stoughton co-op 1
The host Metro Lynx (3-6-0, 2-3-0 Badger) edged the Icebergs (2-8-0, 1-4-0) at Madison Ice Arena.
Coaching carousel
Middleton announced coaching changes in football and boys tennis.
Longtime football assistant Tom Cabalka has stepped down from his role as defensive coordinator, Middleton athletic director Bob Joers said.
Cabalka recently was honored as the Wisconsin Football Coaches assistant coach of the year. Cabalka also coaches boys golf at Middleton.
After this past season, Jason Pertzborn took over as head coach for Middleton football, Joers said. Pertzborn and Tim Simon served as co-coaches this season, after Simon previously was the head coach and Pertzborn an assistant.
Joers said the new boys tennis coach is Tony Mirasola.
Mirasola’s experience includes as a volunteer coach with the Edgewood College tennis program; La Crosse Central girls tennis coach; and a player for the men’s team at UW-La Crosse, according to information from Joers.
Mirasola coached at Central while playing at UW-La Crosse. He coached for three seasons before graduating, and then moved to Madison.
Central won two Mississippi Valley Conference titles, compiled a 53-8 record in duals and had a doubles team and singles player qualify for the WIAA state tournament in 2014 and 2015.
During college, Mirasola also was an assistant for the Winona (Minnesota) Cotter High School boys team on a part-time basis.
Kalla Schaefer was the Middleton boys tennis coach the past two years.