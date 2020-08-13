Prep sports: Beloit Memorial opts out of fall sports competition altogether

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no fall sports at Beloit Memorial High School.

The school’s board of education voted Tuesday for postponement of the fall season, making Beloit the eighth of 10 Big Eight Conference schools to sit out the fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janesville Craig and Parker have yet to announce their fall plans, although it is growing extremely likely that the school will have many competitive options with the postponements of fall conference competition in the Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley conferences.

The WIAA is expected to make fall sports recommendations at its Board of Control meeting on Friday. Some schools are waiting for that meeting before announcing their fall plans.

Beloit athletic director Joel Beard at first aimed to follow the WIAA’s initial plan, starting cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming on Aug. 17. However, while the WIAA currently is allowing football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball practice to start Sept. 7, those sports are not yet allowed in Rock County due to its phased COVID-19 action plan.