It wasn’t much of a surprise Monday to see the Middleton girls golf team win its fourth consecutive Big Eight Conference championship at Evansville Golf Club.
What was a surprise was the player who earned meet medalist honors.
Middleton’s No. 3 player, sophomore Glenna Sanderson, shot an 83 to earn the medalist title in the conference meet, postponed until Monday due to soggy course conditions last week.
Middleton’s No. 1 player, Kate Meier, shot 84, as did the Cardinals’ No. 5 player, Danielle Callahan. The state fourth-ranked Cardinals finished with a team score of 343, finishing 38 strokes ahead of runner-up Verona. Madison West shot 387 and Janesville Parker 389.
Janesville Parker’s Sophia Dooman also shot 84, followed by Kallie Lux of Janesville Craig at 86 and Lillian Knetter of Madison West shot 87.
Boys soccer
Monroe 4, Reedsburg 1
The visiting Beavers took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, but the Cheesemakers followed with goals from Aaron Ziolkowski, Alex Barradas, Charlie Frehner and Jahir Valentin to win the Badger Conference crossover match. Devan Schulte made three saves in goal for the winners.
McFarland 3, Whitewater 0
The visiting Spartans took a 1-0 halftime lead on a penalty kick from Caleb Blair and got second-half goals from Zach Nichols and Bryce Flemming to beat the Whippets in Rock Valley Conference action. Matt Schutt made three saves to earn the shutout.
Walworth Big Foot 2, Edgerton 0
Alex Garcia scored in the first half and Julian Munoz scored in the second to lift the Chiefs past the Crimson Tide (0-10-1, 0-4-1) in Rock Valley Conference play. Ryan Tronnes had five saves for Edgerton.
Beaver Dam Wayland 9, Columbus 1
Mark Todd scored three of his four goals in the second half to help the Big Red (5-1-3 overall) pull away from the Cardinals (4-9-3 overall) in Capitol Conference play. The victory extended Wayland’s unbeaten streak to seven matches.
Girls volleyball
Madison Edgewood 3, Lake Mills 1
The host Crusaders dropped the second set but rallied for a 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the L-Cats. Edgewood got 44 assists from Caroline Craig and 22 kills from Anna Mueller. Lake Mills got 21 digs from Tatum Riggleman and 21 assists from Sydney Lewellin.
Reedsburg 3, Mauston 0
The visiting Beavers swept the Golden Eagles in a non-conference match by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 28-26. Reedsburg got 12 assists and 11 kills from Mara Weiman. Mauston’s Emma Incaprero led both teams with 13 assists.
Wisconsin Dells 3, Adams-Friendship 0
The host Chiefs rolled past the Green Devils, 25-18, 25-18, 25-11, in South Central Conference action. The winners got eight kills from Grace Myklebust and nine assists and four service aces from Brooke Hartley.
Girls tennis
McFarland 4, Fort Atkinson 3
The visiting Spartans won all three doubles matches to hold off the Blackhawks in a non-conference dual match. At No. 1 doubles, McFarland’s Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes defeated Ester Jones and Angela Unate. At No. 1 singles, Fort Atkinson’s Olivia Granec beat Michelle Butcher.