Prep sports: Beaver Dam's Nate Abel racks up 41 points in victory over Oshkosh North

Reedsburg 48, Beaver Dam/Wayland 29

The visiting Beavers earned five pin victories to hold off the Golden Beavers. Reedsburg got pins fromDevin Judd at 170, Tommy Strehlow at 182, Charlie Walker at 195, Nathan Schreiner at 220, Jesus Gonzalez at 285, Brogan Mittlesteadt at 113 and Darren Greenwood at 145. Beaver Dam got pins from Eduardo Tostado at 106, Matthew Hendrix at 132, Ren Nickel at 138 and Carson Graham at 152.

Johnson Creek 42, Lakeside Lutheran 30

The Bluejays scored pins in four of the first five matches held to take control against the Warriors. Creek finished with six pins. Lakeside got pins from Austin Haley at 285, Markus Rabehl at 126 and Riley Schmidt at 138.

Fort Atkinson 55, Portage 9

The Blackhawks rolled over the host Warriors behind pin victories from Max Branaman at 152, Thomas Witkins at 195, Jacob Horvatin at 220 and Dorian Burhans at 285.

Janesville Parker 48, Beloit Turner 24