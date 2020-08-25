Prep sports: Beaver Dam, maybe others in Dodge County, forced to halt some fall sports prep

Beaver Dam’s plan to play football, boys soccer and girls volleyball this fall has been stamped out by the Dodge County Health Department.
The health department issued guidelines late Tuesday afternoon pushing back the start of medium- and high-risk sports at county high schools from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1.
The move “thus further truncat(es) the fall opportunity for our student-athletes,” Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring wrote in a note to parents and students.
The decision is also expected to affect several other Dodge County high schools which had received school approval to play fall football, boys soccer and girls volleyball, pushing those sports to the WIAA-approved alternate spring season for those sports.
The list of affected schools apparently includes Watertown, which is located just north of the county line, inside Dodge County.
Watertown Luther Prep, which also plans to play all three sports in the fall, is located in Jefferson County, just south of the county line. Jefferson County’s health department has not as of yet changed its guidelines on the start of the fall prep sports seasons.
Other programs whose plans to play fall medium- and high-risk sports appear to be affected by the guidelines are the Horicon/Hustisford co-op (both in Dodge County), Dodgeland (in Juneau, the county seat), and Randolph.
By delaying the start of practice to Oct. 1, teams would not be able to play games until the week of Oct. 12, pushing even a six-week regular season past Thanksgiving and the start of the scheduled winter sports season.
WIAA member schools have until Sept. 1 to declare their intention to play fall sports during the shortened fall season or the alternate spring season.
