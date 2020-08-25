Prep sports: Beaver Dam, maybe others in Dodge County, forced to halt some fall sports prep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam’s plan to play football, boys soccer and girls volleyball this fall has been stamped out by the Dodge County Health Department.

The health department issued guidelines late Tuesday afternoon pushing back the start of medium- and high-risk sports at county high schools from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1.

The move “thus further truncat(es) the fall opportunity for our student-athletes,” Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring wrote in a note to parents and students.

The decision is also expected to affect several other Dodge County high schools which had received school approval to play fall football, boys soccer and girls volleyball, pushing those sports to the WIAA-approved alternate spring season for those sports.

The list of affected schools apparently includes Watertown, which is located just north of the county line, inside Dodge County.

Watertown Luther Prep, which also plans to play all three sports in the fall, is located in Jefferson County, just south of the county line. Jefferson County’s health department has not as of yet changed its guidelines on the start of the fall prep sports seasons.