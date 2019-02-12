The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team made the most of an early jump on the rest of the WIAA field Monday, taking a 7-0 victory over the visiting Viroqua co-op in a regional quarterfinal at Pierce Park.
The game was originally scheduled for today, but was moved up due to the expectation of inclement weather.
Baraboo/Portage (8-16) got a goal and an assist from junior defender Josh Beale and a goal and two assists from senior defender Joe Zemanovic. Viroqua goalie J.J. Hertel recorded 44 saves.
Baraboo/Portage advanced to a 7 p.m. Thursday regional final against the Reedsburg co-op.
Waunakee 4,
DeForest co-op 1
Despite being called for nine penalties for 31 minutes, the Warriors (16-7, 7-2 Badger North Conference) rode a three-goal first period to a victory over the Norskies (4-18, 0-10). Keegan Ripley, Pavel Rettig and Tyler Hoffman scored for Waunakee. Isaac Knutson got DeForest’s lone goal.
Janesville 4,
Madison West 3
Ben Coulter scored three goals for the host Bluebirds (10-12, 5-8 Big Eight) and assisted teammate Charlie DeGarmo on the tiebreaking score with less than 10 minutes to play. West got goals from Eric Horein, Kaleb Kohn and Drake Baldwin.
Milton 2, Monroe co-op 1
The visiting Red Hawks (7-16-0, 1-11-0 Badger South Conference) picked up their first league victory in the final game of the regular season, beating the Cheesemakers (8-15-0, 2-9-0).
Hartland Arrowhead 2, Verona 1
The visiting Warhawks (11-7-5) scored the game’s final two goals, including one with 3:42 left to play, to knock off the Wildcats (17-5-2) at Verona Ice Arena. Sophomore Nate Jurrens scored in the second period to give Verona a short-lived lead.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 2,
Sun Prairie co-op 1
The visiting Rock County Fury (13-9-2, 8-0-2) clinched the outright Badger title with a narrow victory over the Cap City Cougars (12-7-3, 7-1-1) at Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Sara Nerad scored on an assist from Mya Maslonka in the third period to break a tie. Anika Einbeck scored the Fury’s first goal.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie triangular
Amelia McDermott won three events and the all-around (35.15 points) to lift the host Cardinals to a team score of 134.3 points, topping Madison West’s 126.025 and Janesville Parker’s 107.7. The victory gave Sun Prairie a final record of 7-0 in Big Eight dual meets.
Janesville Craig Triangular
Ariyana Stalsberg won the all-around with a score of 34.6 points, tying teammate Gracie Hill for first on the balance beam (8.65), to lead the Cougars to a score of 132.075 points and a Big Eight Conference triangular victory over Madison Memorial and Madison East/La Follette at Memorial. The Spartans’ Jaya Carlson won vaulting (8.9) and floor exercise (8.9).
Boys basketball
DeForest 64, Reedsburg 61
Senior Austin Westra scored 19 points as the visiting Norskies (15-3, 9-1 Badger North) came out on top against the host Beavers (10-9,5-6) in a game that was tight throughout. Senior Will Fuhrmann had 15 points for Reedsburg.
Portage 58, Baraboo 44
Senior guard Eli Considine scored 29 points to lead the Warriors (5-13, 3-9 Badger North) past the host Thunderbirds (1-17, 0-11). Caden Blum scored 17 points for Baraboo.
Waterloo 57,
Cambridge 54
Senior guard Aaron Brey scored 20 points as the visiting Pirates (3-15, 2-5 Capitol South) beat the Blue Jays (3-15, 0-7). Senior Bailey Furseth scored 19 points for Cambridge.
New Glarus 52,
Belleville 38
Senior Jaden Kreklow scored 21 points to lead the Glarner Knights (17-2, 8-0 Capitol South) past the visiting Wildcats (7-9, 2-5).
McFarland 68,
Edgerton 62
Trevon Chislom scored 30 points as the visiting Spartans (13-5, 9-5 Rock Valley) wiped out a three-point halftime deficit with a 44-point second half to beat the Crimson Tide (10-7, 8-6). Daniel Toennies had 22 points for McFarland. Edgerton got 15 points from Drew Hanson.
Evansville 65,
Jefferson 60
The Blue Devils (11-7, 7-4 Rock Valley) got 20 points apiece from juniors Davonte McAlister and Sulley Geske to beat the visiting Eagles (14-5, 11-4). Evansville made 21 of 28 free throws. Jefferson junior James Monogue scored 24 points.
Wisconsin Dells 69,
Adams-Friendship 40
The Chiefs (15-4, 8-0 South Central) opened a 41-0 lead less than 14 minutes into play and beat the visiting Green Devils (6-11, 3-5). Sam Millard, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, led Wisconsin Dells with 16 points.
Mineral Point 73, Iowa-Grant 40
The visiting Pointers (13-5, 9-3 SWAL) stormed to a 42-16 halftime lead and beat the Panthers (5-12, 3-9) as Isaac Lindsey scored 24 points.
Oconomowoc 54, Watertown 49
The Raccoons (8-10) made a five-point halftime lead hold up against the host Goslings (7-9). Noah Jeseritz scored 20 points for Watertown.
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Mayville 52
Luke Schlomer scored 17 points to lead the Phoenix (11-6) to a non-conferenec victory over the visiting Cardinals (9-8).